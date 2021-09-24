KYN Capital Group Launches Corporate Website

CARSON CITY, NV, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC), home to one of the most awaited crypto exchanges and super apps in the United States, is proud to announce the launch of its corporate website which is now live.

By visiting kyncap.com you can now stay abreast of product launches, investor calls, and key initiatives taking place at the company. You will also find a list of satellite offices, partners, and corporate leaders that are helping to drive the company forward in a new direction. With the launch of its new website, KYN Capital Group has made its vision clear to clients, as well as investors, its path forward under CEO, Rick Wilson.

As stated in a recent announcement, “Rick believes now is the time for KYN Capital Group to solidify its place in the market while also creating the infrastructure that will move us forward for many years to come. We have an extremely talented team, including partners, that will help us deliver products that our users will be very excited about.” We strongly believe KYN Capital Group is well positioned to have strong revenue growth as a result of many recent company developments.

With the launch of the new website, KYN Capital Group believes it will attract many new partners while also increasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency and NFT marketplace. “One of the many goals at KYN Capital Group is to ensure investors on our platform fully understand who we are as a company and that they can rely on us to continue delivering great products, a strong team, and solutions that will empower the next generation,” states Rick.

KYN Capital Group strongly encourages the attendance of its first investor call scheduled to take place on November 3, 2021. Other meetings that are scheduled can be found on the company website as well.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

