Kyndi Named the Recipient of Frost & Sullivan's North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Natural Language Processing

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi , the leading natural language processing (NLP) company, today announced that it has been awarded the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. For the second consecutive year, Kyndi's revolutionary Kyndi Natural Language Platform was acknowledged for its innovative hybrid AI approach, ease of management and use, and rapid time to tangible business value. By enabling humans to use their own words rather than limited keywords or rigid syntax to search for information, Kyndi empowers business users in all parts of the organization to find answers in text data with high accuracy, speed, and transparency.

Kyndi is named Frost & Sullivan's North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Natural Language Processing. The company was acknowledged for its innovative hybrid AI approach, ease of management and use, and rapid time to tangible business value.

The full, complimentary report is available here .

"Since roughly 80% of enterprise data is unstructured, Kyndi's innovative NLP solutions help businesses unlock the value in this data, delivering material impact to the organizations," said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst and author of the report. "Kyndi has developed and implemented its strategies with its customers in mind. The company builds its portfolio with best-in-class solutions designed to augment human-centered processes with a spectrum of enabling AI technologies. Kyndi's innovation in the natural language processing market has secured the company as a trusted partner. Extremely positive customer feedback and extensive research and development activities serve Kyndi as critical differentiators, enabling them to adapt rapidly to emerging customer needs and technology voids."

The Kyndi Natural Language Search solution is the first end-to-end offering designed to maximize the relevancy and speed of finding answers in unstructured, text-based data. Due to limited NLP expertise and the cost of tuning and deploying state-of-the-art language models, organizations of all sizes struggle to implement or overlook natural language search as a true business enabler. Unlike other natural language-powered solutions, Kyndi's "Natural Language Search-as-a-Service" is easily tuned and optimized to work in specific domains and applications, allowing organizations to realize tangible business value immediately from their AI investments. It also includes user-friendly explanations (Explainable AI), providing contextual information on the underlying data to ensure transparency and auditability.

Frost & Sullivan's report also credits Kyndi for actively investing in research and development and customer acquisition activities that feed into land-and-expand opportunities. Kyndi's keen innovation focus enables the company to adapt to the speed of technology change to optimize strategy execution. This distinction follows closely on the heels of Kyndi being named a KMWorld AI 50 , an elite group of technology providers credited with helping companies compete and innovate in all industry sectors by leveraging intelligent knowledge discovery and delivery solutions.

"Leveraging our best-in-class Natural Language Search-as-a-Service, we empower business users with the right answers every time they search unstructured, text-based data," said Ryan Welsh, founder and CEO of Kyndi. "We focus all of our efforts on building AI solutions that are successfully rolled out to users, empowering them with accelerated, smart decision making across multiple use cases that primarily revolve around improving customer and employee search experiences. We are thrilled to receive such an important validation from our customers and to be named the North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the NLP market."

About Kyndi

Kyndi is a global provider of the Kyndi Platform for the Natural-Language-Enabled Enterprise, an AI-powered platform that empowers people to do their most meaningful work. Trusted by the world's most innovative organizations, Kyndi's platform delivers highly relevant and context-driven information at unprecedented speed, keeping humans at the heart of critical problem solving. Backed by leading venture investors including Intel Capital and PivotNorth, Kyndi was recently awarded the North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan for the second consecutive year, deemed an KMWorld AI 50 and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Customers include government agencies and enterprises across manufacturing, media, life science, and financial services industries. Learn more at: https://kyndi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

