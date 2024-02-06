Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Posts Narrower Net Loss in Q3, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Revenue : Reported a decline to $3.9 billion, a year-over-year decrease of 9%.

Net Loss : Narrowed to $12 million from a net loss of $106 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA : Increased by 6% to $615 million compared to $580 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted Pretax Income : Improved to $63 million, up from an adjusted pretax loss of $4 million year-over-year.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow : Amounted to $348 million for the quarter.

Full-Year Outlook: Raised adjusted pretax income outlook to at least $150 million and adjusted EBITDA margin to at least 14.5%.

On February 6, 2024, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE:KD) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, Kyndryl focuses on delivering advisory, implementation, and managed services across various technology domains to support business and transformation objectives for its customers.

Despite a revenue decline, which the company attributes to strategic reductions in zero-margin and low-margin third-party content in customer contracts, Kyndryl has shown a significant improvement in its financial health. The narrowed net loss and growth in adjusted EBITDA and pretax income reflect the company's successful execution of its 'three-A's' strategy, which focuses on Alliances, Advanced Delivery, and Accounts initiatives.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

Kyndryl's financial achievements this quarter are particularly important as they indicate a turnaround from previous losses and a potential for revenue growth in the coming year. The company's ability to increase its adjusted EBITDA margin is a positive sign for investors, suggesting improved operational efficiency and profitability.

However, the company faces challenges, including a competitive landscape and the need to continue evolving its service offerings to keep pace with technological advancements. The decline in revenue also highlights the importance of Kyndryl's strategic shift away from less profitable contracts, which, while beneficial for long-term margins, may impact short-term revenue growth.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis

From the income statement, Kyndryl reported a pretax income of $53 million and a net loss of $12 million, or ($0.05) per diluted share. This is an improvement from the net loss of $106 million, or ($0.47) per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The balance sheet shows cash and equivalents of $1.688 billion as of December 31, 2023, with total debt standing at $3.256 billion.

The cash flow statement reveals a strong cash flow from operations at $436 million for the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow, a key metric for assessing the company's financial flexibility, stood at $348 million, indicating a healthy liquidity position that can support ongoing operations and strategic investments.

"In our fiscal third quarter, we once again delivered adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax income growth. Our three-A initiatives and growth in Kyndryl Consult are fueling our progress, and we continued to sign contracts with attractive margins," said Kyndryl Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner.

Outlook and Future Prospects

Kyndryl's raised outlook for the fiscal year 2024 is a testament to the company's confidence in its strategic direction and operational execution. The company's focus on high-margin contracts and consulting services is expected to drive profitability and shareholder value. However, investors will be watching closely to see if the company can achieve its target of revenue growth in calendar year 2025.

For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and tune into the earnings webcast scheduled for February 7, 2024.

