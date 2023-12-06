Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:KD) future prospects. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$1.4b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.1b, the US$4.3b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Kyndryl Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American IT analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$77m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 115%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Kyndryl Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Kyndryl Holdings currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

