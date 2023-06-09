When Will Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:KD) future prospects. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The US$2.8b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$1.4b on 31 March 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Kyndryl Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Kyndryl Holdings

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Kyndryl Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$93m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 87%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Kyndryl Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Kyndryl Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Kyndryl Holdings to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Kyndryl Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Kyndryl Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Kyndryl Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Kyndryl Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here