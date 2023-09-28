Kyndryl Holdings Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$1.5m

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Kyndryl Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO Martin Schroeter made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$9.68 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$15.16. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Kyndryl Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Kyndryl Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Kyndryl Holdings insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kyndryl Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Kyndryl Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Kyndryl Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

