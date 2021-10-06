U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,298.35
    -47.37 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,909.87
    -404.80 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,288.12
    -145.71 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.18
    -24.18 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    -1.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.10
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.21 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1542
    -0.0059 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    -0.0065 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2960
    -0.1760 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,016.98
    +3,817.40 (+7.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,309.13
    +46.03 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,996.67
    -80.43 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Kyte wants to build the foundation for autonomous rental car delivery

Rebecca Bellan
·4 min read

Kyte, a fleet-logistics platform that allows customers to order rental cars delivered right to their doors, has raised a $30 million Series A round. In the short term, the startup wants to expand into new cities, countries and verticals, but the long-term goal is to build out a platform that can deliver vehicles via teleoperation or an autonomous system.

“We need the foundation of a fleet operating system and a technology layer that is able to manage both the fleet now as well as a fleet of teleoperated vehicles or autonomous vehicles in the future,” Nikolaus Volk, co-founder of Kyte, told TechCrunch. “Part of that is really building the data platform that includes sensing and telematics capabilities, and really supports teleoperated launches in the future.”

To be clear, Kyte isn’t working on the software or hardware that will enable teleoperated or autonomous car delivery -- there are plenty of companies already doing that, and Kyte says it’s in advanced conversations with multiple companies in the space with the goal of partnering on pilot deployments. Rather, it wants to ensure its fleet management system can connect to and enable future technologies. Kyte plans to begin testing out teleoperated delivery in 2022 and bring a small subset of the fleet to one or two markets by 2023.

But first, the company has to set up the commercial use case, drive unit economics and enhance the customer experience for rental car deliveries before it jumps into the “sexy” part of the business model.

Currently, Kyte operates in nine U.S. cities, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. At the start of October, the startup expanded beyond Manhattan and into Brooklyn.

Kyte positions itself as the solution for all urban trips that are longer than general ride hailing. About 80% of its trips instantly leave the city environment for a few days, so long weekend trips are Kyte’s bread and butter. But as the company eyes expansion into more cities and, by next year, more countries, it also looks to expand its use cases.

Ludwig Schoenack, one of Kyte’s three co-founders, told TechCrunch the startup is pursuing a business travel vertical, wherein customers arriving in a new city might arrange for their rental car to meet them at their Airbnb or hotel. Kyte is also doubling down on longer-term rentals, or rather subscriptions of up to 12 months.

The car subscription model is quickly cropping up in many markets, and in a few cases, like U.K.-based Onto, it revolves around providing alternative access to electric vehicles. Schoenack and Volk say that because they are very customer-centric, their main goal is not to necessarily drive EV adoption, but rather to listen to what the customer needs. If the majority of Kyte users are Americans taking weekend trips outside the city, it stands to reason that range anxiety, warranted or not, is something the company has to keep in mind.

Onto raises $175 million in Series B to expand EV subscription service in the UK

Limited supply of EVs is another potential hurdle for introducing more EVs to the platform. Kyte says it doesn’t yet offer electric in most of its markets, although almost all have some version of a hybrid car.

“We look at our platform as the most ready to adapt to changing customer needs,” said Shoenack.

Kyte’s fleet is somewhat limited to the cars its partners are stocking. The company generally works with rental companies or companies with large commercial fleets that are being underutilized and gives them a second life on its platform. Kyte is beginning to work more directly with manufacturers, as well, both leasing and purchasing cars through a leasing company it controls.

All Kyte vehicles, third-party and leased or bought from OEMs, live on the company’s “cloud parking infrastructure,” which are essentially like dark stores for car rentals -- cheap pieces of real estate tucked away in urban environments that are optimized for delivery operations. At the moment, Kyte has about one dark parking lot per city, with the exception of larger cities like NYC and LA, in which Kyte has multiple lots.

“It’s a more future-proof model compared to anything else because there will always be space that’s hidden away from the consumer,” said Shoenack.

The lots also don’t have storefronts or branding, which makes for a pure delivery play that “allows us to arbitrage costs,” Shoenack continued.

Because the Kyte model saves on overhead costs, the startup says it’s able to offer services cheaper than the ZipCars and Hertzes of the world, which has resulted in profitable market operations.

“We can’t disclose exact revenue, but we can share that Kyte makes seven-figure monthly revenues, and this figure grew by about 10x last year,” said Volk.

Heavy investment into its technology, product development and accelerated growth has led the company to raise the additional funding in this round.

The latest funding round, which follows a $9 million seed round earlier this year, brings Kyte’s total funding to more than $40 million. The Series A was led by Park West Asset Management and Sterling Road.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy's New Airline Picks Airbus Over Boeing

    ITA plans to buy or lease dozens of new planes over the next few years, and they will all be Airbus jets.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy? Rivian IPO Looms As EV Pickup Deliveries Begin

    Should you buy Rivian stock after its much-hyped IPO? The EV startup has begun deliveries of the first-ever electric pickup truck.

  • This is how long it will take to get a Porsche Taycan

    Interested in this astounding work of engineering? A luxurious electric sedan that goes 0-to-60 in 2.4 seconds? Get in line.

  • Tesla Insurance is expanding to more states — should you hop on board?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 30%, it isn't the best option for everyone.

  • Here’s the rundown of Volkswagen’s planned electric vehicles, including the mass-market ID.4 and modernized ‘hippie van’

    The electrification of the automotive industry is in full swing, and Volkswagen has a smorgasbord of entrants. With the ID series, the German company has put into motion a plan to launch an entire range of fully electric models. True to its namesake (“people’s car”) and ID’s motto (“electromobility for everyone”), Volkswagen’s (XE:VOW3) (VWAGY) ambition is to make electric cars mainstream.

  • 'Tesla is not enough': activist firm Engine No. 1 bets on GM as electric vehicles boom

    Tesla alone can't bring about widespread electric vehicles on its own, according to a new white paper by activist investment firm Engine No. 1.

  • SoCal Trucking Operations Shift Big Rig Electrification Into High Gear

    SCE’s Charge Ready Transport program will provide EV charging for 100 electric trucks, eliminating 8,200 metric tons of harmful emissions annually.

  • Air India Plane Gets Stuck Under Footbridge on Highway Near Delhi Airport

    A scrapped Air India aircraft got stuck under a footbridge while it was being transferred on a flatbed truck outside the New Delhi airport on September 24.This video, taken by Rishabh Kumar, shows cars driving past as the body of the plane, transported by a large truck, gets stuck under the pedestrian bridge, sending debris flying onto the road. The truck driver is then seen hopping out onto the highway to assess the situation as cars slow down in nearby lanes.Speaking to Storyful, Kumar said that he actually began recording on his phone to show people how the plane was shipped on a truck but didn’t expect to film such a crazy incident.“I was shocked and really didn’t expect that this was gonna happen,” he wrote in his Twitter post.After the crash, Kumar said that traffic slowed for about five minutes, but cars continued to drive past the site of the accident.Air India said in a statement shared to the Times of India, “This is an old, scrapped aircraft which has already been sold off by us. There is no additional information as it involves the person to whom it has been sold off.”A similar incident occurred in December 2019, according to India Today, when an India Post aircraft being transferred by truck got stuck under a bridge in West Bengal. Credit: Rishabh Kumar via Storyful

  • Wabtec picks up $69.6 million order to install platform gates throughout subway system in France's second-largest city

    Wabtec picks up $69.6 million order to install platform gates throughout subway system in France's second-largest city

  • GM, Ford to settle suit over use of 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co have agreed to settle a legal battle over the latter's use of the name "BlueCruise" to market its hands-free driving technology. In a notice filed in court late on Friday, the two automakers said they are in the "process of settling all claims and counterclaims at issue." A judge agreed to dismiss the suit on condition the automakers finalize a settlement within 60 days.

  • Daimler Trucks production below demand due to chip shortage - CEO

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Daimler Trucks CEO Martin Daum said the truckmaker, set to spin-off from Daimler in December, will continue to sell fewer vehicles than it could have in the coming year as chip shortages hamper production. "We will certainly be delivering less than we could have sold, and that also applies to next year," he said at a roundtable with journalists on Tuesday, echoing recent warnings from competitors like Traton that profits could fall in the second half due to supply chain issues. While passenger vehicle producers such as BMW or Daimler can increase prices to offset chip losses, truckmakers do not have this flexibility, he said.

  • Tekion, the automotive retail platform headed by a former Tesla CIO, just tripled in value

    A year ago, we told you about the opportunity that former Tesla CIO Jay Vijayan was chasing. Customers could use it to order a car to their precise specifications; dealers could use it to see in real time to understand their inventory and seamlessly check in customers for service appointments; OEMs could use it to see exactly which of their parts were where, relative to said dealerships. The list of ways the software would produce savings and improve efficiencies for both dealers and OEMs went on and on, as Vijayan explained it.

  • Air India: Plane stuck under bridge in viral video

    Air India said the scrapped, deregistered plane had been sold off.

  • Analyst Report: CarMax Inc

    CarMax Inc. is primarily a retailer of used vehicles in the U.S. Established in 1993, the company operates over 200 used car stores. CarMax has two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Sales Operations segment sells used vehicles, purchases used vehicles, arranges financing options, and sells related products and services. CAF provides auto financing to CarMax customers, services the loans it originates, provides billing statements, collects payments, and coordinates the repossession of vehicles as needed. The company also receives income from expanded protection plans and service revenue. The company reported FY21 revenue of $19 billion. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, it has approximately 26,000 employees.

  • The 2022 Ford Maverick is a compact truck light on capability and chock full of potential

    The Ford F-series pickup is America's truck. While the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram's series of pickups are worthy competitors, Ford still sells tens of thousands more units than either one. Ford needed a truck for those dead set against Ford's No. 1 seller -- a vehicle that would go against the norm and stray from the typical expectations of what a pickup can and should be.

  • Indian customers are ready for EVs, so why aren’t India’s automakers?

    Demand for EV's is growing, but India's largest car manufacturer says the time still isn't right.

  • A Spirit flight was about to take off for Fort Lauderdale. Then came the ‘large bird’

    Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight had a terrifying ordeal Saturday night and it had nothing to do with unruly passengers or face mask confrontations.

  • 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 first drive

    Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore heads to Milford, Michigan to test drive the highly anticipated 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. The Hummer truck faces off against the Ford F-150 Lighting, Rivian R1T, and the Tesla Cyber Truck let the supertruck wars begin. For the full story and other automotive news and reviews head over to Autoblog.com

  • Rhode Island joins Maine in de-registering JDM cars, and its logic is dubious

    JDM cars are under further attack in New England. It’s been a couple of months since we reported on the Delica debacle in Maine, and now Rhode Island is taking a similar approach to imported Japanese cars. Initially brought to light by the Revival Motoring podcast, and further laid out in a report by The Drive, Rhode Island is deregistering kei cars that were previously legally imported and registered in the state.

  • Father, son killed after car crashes into brick retaining wall in New Rochelle

    A father and son were killed and the man's two other children critically injured during a car accident in New Rochelle Sunday.