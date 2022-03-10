U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

Kyvol's Flagship Smart Robot Vacuum Cybovac E31 is Coming to eXtra and Noon in Saudi Arabia

·2 min read

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvol has announced Kyvol Cybovac E31, the signature product in its robotic vacuum line-up, is now available on two of the most popular consumer electronic and lifestyle shopping destinations in Saudi ArabiaeXtra and Noon. The robotic vacuum is also available at eXtra's physical stores nationwide for customers who want to learn about and have a close-up experience with the flagship product which has seen its monthly sales figure hitting 2,000pcs in the country.

A true cleaning beast that comes with an industry-leading gyro-based navigation system and robust hovering performance, Kyvol Cybovac E31 will be on good offer in ramadan promotion before 31st March.

Kyvol Cybovac E31
Kyvol Cybovac E31

Kyvol Cybovac E31 is a dry and wet house-cleaning companion that offers two ways of hassle-free deep-cleaning solutions in a single revolutionary robot equipped with a plethora of ground-breaking technological innovations. Featuring a unique gyroptic™ navigation system powered by a high-precision gyroscope, the smart vacuum robot is able to intelligently map and adapt to the user's living space, finishing cleaning tasks by following a U-shaped route that ensures no spot is untouched. Working in conjunction with a state-of-the-art optic flow sensor, the vacuum can auto-calibrate and adjust navigation based on its location and surroundings to achieve a 30 percent boost in operational efficiency.

Paired with a long-lasting battery that guarantees over two hours of runtime, Kyvol Cybovac E31's 2200pa suction power is capable of removing stubborn dirt and messes on both hard and soft surfaces. Its multi-sensor object detection system enables the robot to switch to the optimal suction level by identifying surface types, spot hazards, as well as avoiding collision and falling in real-time. The three cleaning modes – auto mode for daily regular sweeping and hovering routines; spot mode for intensified cleaning for a specific area; edge mode for hard-to-reach wall edges – make sure every corner of the room is covered.

In addition to the remote control, Kyvol Cybovac E31 is seamlessly accessible via the Kyvol app, which allows the user to start a cleaning session or return the robot to the charging base with a single tap. With Alexa or Google Assistant, voice control offers a hands-free cleaning experience. Users can simply talk to Kyvol Cybovac E31, and it will be on its way to getting things done.

Contact
Email: Maggie.zheng@vantopgroup.com
For more information, please visit our website: https://kyvol.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyvols-flagship-smart-robot-vacuum-cybovac-e31-is-coming-to-extra-and-noon-in-saudi-arabia-301495645.html

SOURCE Kyvol Official

