L&S Advisors, Inc. Awarded a 5-Star Category and Numerous Other Top Guns Designations by Informa Financial Intelligence

·5 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L&S Advisors, Inc. has been awarded a PSN Top Guns 5-Star distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers. In addition, L&S was also awarded with a Bull & Bear Masters and numerous other PSN Top Guns distinctions for the period ending December 31, 2021.

L&amp;S Advisors, Inc.
L&S Advisors, Inc.

L&S strategies were honored with the following distinctions:

L&S Income Equity
5 Star Category ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
1 Star Category ★
Bull & Bear Masters

L&S High Yield Fixed Income
2 Star Category ★★
1 Star Category ★

L&S Short-Duration High Yield
2 Star Category ★★
1 Star Category ★

L&S Advisors, Inc. Awarded a 5-Star Category and Numerous Other Top Guns Designations by Informa Financial Intelligence

L&S Income Equity, L&S High Yield Fixed Income and L&S Short-Duration High Yield are co-managed by Senior Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager Kenneth Malamed and Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst Matthew Nussbaum, CFA.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Informa," said Sy Lippman, CEO of L&S Advisors. He continued, "We feel we have built a very strong team of talented portfolio managers and analysts at L&S, and it's nice to see the team recognized with so many distinctions."

"I believe we could not have accomplished these results without the crucial contributions of my co-portfolio manager Matthew Nussbaum," said Mr. Malamed. "Matt, Equity Analyst Sandra Malamed, and I are truly honored to be recognized with so many competitive firms in our field."

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, *PSN Top Guns (*free registration to view Top Guns) ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

[1-Star Category:] had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in their respective universe.

[2-Star Category:] had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in their respective universes.

[5-Star Category:] had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 5 Star Top Guns.

[Bull & Bear Masters:] had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period. Moreover, the strategy had an upside market capture over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

"Congratulations to L&S Advisors for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun," said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr. "This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter."

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/

For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com.

About L&S Advisors, Inc.
L&S Advisors, Inc. is a registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Los Angeles that was originally founded in 1979. L&S specializes in investment advisory services for high-net-worth investors, as well as institutional accounts, endowments and family offices. As an independent, fee-only RIA dedicated exclusively to managing assets, L&S Advisors provides objective and unbiased investment advice. The firm is defined by its client-focused, flexible investment strategies and its complete commitment to objectivity, independence, and transparency in all areas of its business. For my information, visit https://www.lsadvisors.com.

About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

Media Contact: L&S Media Relations
info@lsadvisors.com
(310) 893-6060

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ls-advisors-inc-awarded-a-5-star-category-and-numerous-other-top-guns-designations-by-informa-financial-intelligence-301489052.html

SOURCE L & S Advisors Inc

