L-Arginine Market 2022-2027 | Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Trends, Recent Developments | Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Types, Applications | Research by Absolute Reports

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Leading Players - Ajinomoto group, KYOWA, Evonik, CJ, Daesang

Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global L-Arginine Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. L-Arginine market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global L-Arginine market was valued at USD 618 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1024.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19850748

L-arginine is a type of α-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, L-Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

Global L-Arginine key players include Ajinomoto group, KYOWA, Evonik, CJ, Daesang, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 45%.

The Major Players in the L-Arginine Market Are:

  • Ajinomoto group

  • KYOWA

  • Evonik

  • CJ

  • Daesang

  • Jurui Biotechnology

  • Jingjing

  • Jinghai Amino Acid

  • Jiahe Biotech

  • SHINE STAR

  • Xingyu Technology

  • Longtengbiotech

  • JIRONG PHARM

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19850748

In terms of product, Food Grade is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Pharmaceuticals, followed by Supplements and Nutrition, Cosmetics, etc.

Segment by Type

  • Food Grade

  • Pharma Grade

Segment by Application

  • Supplements and Nutrition

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Cosmetics

L-Arginine market reports offers key study on the market position of the L-Arginine manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

USA is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by China and Europe, both have a share over 45%.

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19850748

Questions answered in the L-Arginine market research report:

  • What is the L-Arginine market size?

  • What are the market driving factors behind the L-Arginine market?

  • What are the market trends and forecast for the global L-Arginine market?

  • What are the trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of L-Arginine market segmentation by type, application, geography?

  • Which are the major global L-Arginine companies?

  • What is the CAGR and Revenue expected in future?

Detailed TOC of Global L-Arginine Market Outlook 2022

1 L-Arginine Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 L-Arginine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global L-Arginine Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global L-Arginine Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 L-Arginine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19850748


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


