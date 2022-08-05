U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,125.32
    -26.62 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,602.67
    -124.15 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,582.64
    -137.94 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.46
    -2.47 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.76
    -0.78 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -18.30 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    -0.47 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0156
    -0.0094 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    +0.1440 (+5.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0128 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7980
    +1.7820 (+1.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,058.36
    +102.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.46
    +0.23 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.04
    -19.02 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

L.B. Foster Announces Track Components Business Divestiture

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
L.B. Foster Company
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FSTR
L.B. Foster Company
L.B. Foster Company

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR “Company”), a global solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets, today announced the sale of its rail spikes and anchors track components business located in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada (the “Business”) to Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation located in Whitby, Ontario, Canada (“Gerdau”). Cash proceeds from the transaction are expected to total approximately CAD 10.2 million (or US $7.8 million), subject to customary indemnification obligations and working capital adjustment. Revenues from the divested Business totaled approximately US $14 million for the trailing-twelve-months ended June 30, 2022.

John Kasel, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The sale of the track components business represents another accomplishment along our strategic transformation journey. We’re pleased with the outcome of the process and satisfied that the business will be operated by a well-respected industry player. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down our revolving credit facility and further enable our ability to execute on our growth playbook initiatives.”

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customer's most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Sentences containing words such as “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “expect,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events that involve inherent risks and uncertainties and may concern, among other things, the Company’s expectations relating to our strategy, goals, projections, and plans regarding our financial position, liquidity, capital resources, and results of operations and decisions regarding our strategic growth initiatives, market position, and product development. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions readers that various factors could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Among the factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties related to: the COVID-19 pandemic, and any future global health crises, and the related social, regulatory, and economic impacts and the response thereto by the Company, our employees, our customers, and national, state, or local governments; volatility in the prices of oil and natural gas and the related impact on the midstream energy markets, which could result in cost mitigation actions, including shutdowns or furlough periods; a continuation or worsening of the adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve, including possible recession in the markets we serve, whether as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on labor markets, supply chains, and other inflationary costs, travel and demand for oil and gas, the continued deterioration in the prices for oil and gas, governmental travel restrictions, project delays, and budget shortfalls, or otherwise; volatility in the global capital markets, including interest rate fluctuations, which could adversely affect our ability to access the capital markets on terms that are favorable to us; restrictions on our ability to draw on our credit agreement, including as a result of any future inability to comply with restrictive covenants contained therein; a continuing decrease in freight or transit rail traffic, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; environmental matters, including any costs associated with any remediation and monitoring of such matters; the risk of doing business in international markets, including compliance with anti-corruption and bribery laws, foreign currency fluctuations and inflation, and trade restrictions or embargoes; our ability to effectuate our strategy, including cost reduction initiatives, and our ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses or to divest businesses, such as the recent dispositions of the Piling and IOS Test and Inspection Services businesses and acquisitions of the Skratch Enterprises Ltd. and Intelligent Video Ltd. businesses and to realize anticipated benefits; costs of and impacts associated with shareholder activism; continued customer restrictions regarding the on-site presence of third party providers due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the timeliness and availability of materials from our major suppliers, including any continuation or worsening of the disruptions in the supply chain experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the impact on our access to supplies of customer preferences as to the origin of such supplies, such as customers’ concerns about conflict minerals; labor disputes; cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, malware, ransomware, “hacking,” and identity theft, which could disrupt our business and may result in misuse or misappropriation of confidential or proprietary information, and could result in the disruption or damage to our systems, increased costs and losses, or an adverse effect to our reputation; the continuing effectiveness of our ongoing implementation of an enterprise resource planning system; changes in current accounting estimates and their ultimate outcomes; the adequacy of internal and external sources of funds to meet financing needs, including our ability to negotiate any additional necessary amendments to our credit agreement or the terms of any new credit agreement, and reforms regarding the use of LIBOR as a benchmark for establishing applicable interest rates; the Company’s ability to manage its working capital requirements and indebtedness; domestic and international taxes, including estimates that may impact taxes; domestic and foreign government regulations, including tariffs; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; geopolitical conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine; a lack of state or federal funding for new infrastructure projects; an increase in manufacturing or material costs; the loss of future revenues from current customers; and risks inherent in litigation and the outcome of litigation and product warranty claims. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. Significant risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance, and results of the Company’s business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth under Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, or as updated and/or amended by our other current or periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Listwak
(412) 928-3417
investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company
415 Holiday Drive
Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA 15220


Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid a second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo FInance's Allie Canal breaks down second-quarter earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Tesla shareholders set to vote on 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains what to expect at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock is Delivering Surprisingly Fast Growth

    Energy Transfer operates one of the most diversified midstream businesses in the energy sector. The catalyst was the company's acquisition of Enable Midstream last December. Enable Midstream added an incremental $369 million of earnings in the period.

  • Doximity (DOCS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Doximity (DOCS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 27.27% and 1.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Slides On Strong Jobs Report; Square Stock Dives On Earnings; Tesla Stock Split Approved

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on a strong jobs report. And shareholders approved plans for a 3-for-1 Tesla stock split.

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 10.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Twilio Trips Over Its Outlook: Can It Regain Its Balance?

    Shares of customer engagement platform Twilio Inc. are tanking early Friday morning after reporting its second-quarter earnings and future outlook Thursday night. The stock was also cut to a "hold" recommendation with a $90 price target by a sell-side firm. The slower-to-react 200-day line has a negative slope and intersects around $180.

  • GE Stock Is a Buy as Breakup Looms

    The industrial giant will separate into three new companies that could be worth more than it is now.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for July 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased its Bitcoin holdings by 330 in the period ending July 31. Hut 8 now has 7,736 Bitcoin in its holdings.

  • iRobot Is Being Acquired by Amazon for $1.7 Billion. iRobot Stock Soars.

    The tech giant said Friday it was buying smart vacuum cleaner company, iRobot marking its second deal in about the last two weeks. iRobot (ticker: IRBT) is being acquired in an all-cash transaction for roughly $1.7 billion, including debt. The deal works out at $61 a share and is about a 22% premium to iRobot’s closing price on Thursday.

  • Virgin Galactic stock dives after analyst says 'SELL' after launch delay, stock sale plan

    Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. took a 17.3% dive in premarket trading Friday, after Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli recommended investors sell in the wake of the space-tourism company's announcement that it was again delaying its first commercial launch and that it was selling more stock. Ciarmoli cut his rating to sell from hold and slashed his stock price target to $5 from $8. Of the 13 analysts surveyed by FactSet, five are now bearish, six are neutral and only two are bullish. In ad

  • Here's Why Things Might Be Looking Up For Annaly Capital

    First, they suffered through margin calls, then a refinancing wave, and now a hawkish Federal Reserve. Annaly invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which are guaranteed by the government. In other words, if we hit a recession and borrowers fail to make their mortgage payments, Annaly still gets its principal and interest.

  • Southwestern Energy (SWN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Southwestern Energy (SWN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.45% and 129.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Slumps After Jobs Report, Virgin Galactic Slides—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, more than doubling expectations for 258,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, better than estimates for 3.6%. “This is an awful number for the Fed and markets,” wrote NatAlliance Securities’ Andrew Brenner. The concern now is that the Federal Reserve will increase its tightening of monetary policy, as a weakening in the labor market is needed to try and rein in red hot inflation.

  • Amazon Buying Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion

    Amazon.com is buying Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7 billion, including debt, as the online retailer adds another connected-home product to its portfolio.

  • Should SNDL Investors Jump Ship After Its Reverse Stock Split?

    With shares trading at more than $2 late last month, investors of SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers, may have gotten excited that there was some great news that finally lifted the stock up in value. It was a move the company needed to get its share price back over $1 and thus remain listed on the Nasdaq. Shares of SNDL have been falling again since the reverse split, and it's now down more than 70% over the past 12 months (by comparison, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined over 60%).

  • Suncor Energy quarterly profit surges, plans to divest assets

    (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc posted an over fourfold jump in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the oil producer benefited from a rally in commodity prices, and floated plans to divest assets and slim down its portfolio. Suncor, Canada's third-largest oil producer, said it has signed a deal to divest its Norway assets for about $410 million, and has also begun a sale process for its entire UK business after receiving interest. The Calgary, Alberta-based firm had reached an agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management last month.

  • Stocks Drop, Yields Surge as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks dropped and Treasuries sank after data showed a booming labor market that might prompt the Federal Reserve to raise rates sharply at its next meeting.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe S&P 500 fell and the two-year Treasury yield jumped toward 3.2% after employers added 528,000 jobs last month, mor

  • 10 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will benefit from the CHIPS Act. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act. The Chips and Science Act will provide grants and subsidies worth $280 billion to the US technology and semiconductor industry. The National […]