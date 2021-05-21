U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

L.B. Foster Awarded $14 Million Newburgh-Beacon North Span Bridge Rehabilitation Contract

L.B. Foster Company
·2 min read
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

L.B. Foster manufactured steel grid bridge deck panels being installed on North Span of Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
L.B. Foster manufactured steel grid bridge deck panels being installed on North Span of Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
L.B. Foster manufactured steel grid bridge deck panels being installed on North Span of Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR) announced that it is providing new roadway decking and other supplies for the rehabilitation of the north span of New York State Bridge Authority’s Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The $14 million contract includes 311,000 square feet of steel grid bridge deck panels manufactured at the Company's Bedford, PA facility. L.B. Foster participated in supplying bridge deck material in 2013 during the rehabilitation of the bridge’s south span which required 430,000 square feet of grid decking.

There are many New York City area bridges which utilize L.B. Foster steel grid decking including the famed Manhattan Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge, and Tappan Zee Bridge.

"Steel grid decking offers efficient installation, long-term performance and low life cycle costs over competing products," noted Stephen Spragale, General Manager, L.B. Foster Fabricated Bridge Products. The innovative steel fabrication reinforces precast concrete to form a composite material that improves the strength-to-weight ratio and adds integrity to the structure. Concrete will be cast in place as the panels are installed.

L.B. Foster is working closely with the general contractor, Yonkers Construction to deliver ready-to-install deck materials within a critical time frame to minimize disruptions to traffic.

The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was built in 1963 as a critical connector carrying more than 26 million crossings a year over the Hudson River and connecting I-84.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR), and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry, and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. Our innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of our customers’ challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

This release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Sentences containing words such as “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “expect,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events that involve inherent risks and uncertainties and may concern, among other things, the Company’s expectations relating to our strategy, goals, projections, and plans regarding our financial position, liquidity, capital resources, and results of operations and decisions regarding our strategic growth initiatives, market position, and product development. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions readers that various factors could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Among the factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties related to: the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of any worsening of the pandemic on our financial condition or results of operations, and any future global health crises, and the related social, regulatory, and economic impacts and the response thereto by the Company, our employees, our customers, and national, state, or local governments; a continued deterioration in the prices of oil and natural gas and the related impact on the upstream and midstream energy markets; a continuation or worsening of the adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve, whether as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on travel and demand for oil and gas, the continued deterioration in the prices for oil and gas, governmental travel restrictions, project delays, and budget shortfalls, or otherwise; volatility in the global capital markets, including interest rate fluctuations, which could adversely affect our ability to access the capital markets on terms that are favorable to us; restrictions on our ability to draw on our credit agreement, including as a result of any future inability to comply with restrictive covenants contained therein; a continuing decrease in freight or transit rail traffic, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; environmental matters, including any costs associated with any remediation and monitoring; the risk of doing business in international markets, including compliance with anti-corruption and bribery laws, foreign currency fluctuations and inflation, and trade restrictions or embargoes; our ability to effectuate our strategy, including cost reduction initiatives, and our ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses or to divest businesses, such as the 2020 disposition of the IOS Test and Inspection Services business and acquisition of LarKen Precast, LLC and to realize anticipated benefits; costs of and impacts associated with shareholder activism; continued customer restrictions regarding the on-site presence of third party providers due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the timeliness and availability of materials from our major suppliers, including any continuation or worsening of the disruptions in the supply chain experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the impact on our access to supplies of customer preferences as to the origin of such supplies, such as customers’ concerns about conflict minerals; labor disputes; cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, malware, ransomware, “hacking,” and identity theft, including as experienced in 2020, which could disrupt our business and may result in misuse or misappropriation of confidential or proprietary information, and could result in the significant disruption or damage to our systems, increased costs and losses, or an adverse effect to our reputation; the effectiveness of our continued implementation of an enterprise resource planning system; changes in current accounting estimates and their ultimate outcomes; the adequacy of internal and external sources of funds to meet financing needs, including our ability to negotiate any additional necessary amendments to our credit agreement or the terms of any new credit agreement, and reforms regarding the use of LIBOR as a benchmark for establishing applicable interest rates; the Company’s ability to manage its working capital requirements and indebtedness; domestic and international taxes, including estimates that may impact taxes; domestic and foreign government regulations, including tariffs; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; a lack of state or federal funding for new infrastructure projects; an increase in manufacturing or material costs; the loss of future revenues from current customers; and risks inherent in litigation and the outcome of litigation and product warranty claims. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. Significant risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance, and results of the Company’s business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth under Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, or as updated and/or amended by other current or periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Jake Fuellhart
Marketing Communications Manager
412.928.5645
Email: jfuellhart@lbfoster.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aa0d082-1c92-4737-b504-2f6c22ea31c2


