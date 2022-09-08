U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,006.18
    +26.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,774.52
    +193.24 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,862.13
    +70.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.91
    +14.90 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.94
    -0.60 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    +0.05 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9060
    -0.1810 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,333.17
    +9.33 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.49
    +3.69 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Hold Grand Opening of New Community Resource Center in Inglewood

·5 min read

Event highlighted new resources and services for members and all Inglewood residents

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan celebrated the grand opening of their Community Resource Center in Inglewood at 2864 W. Imperial Highway, in the shopping center on Imperial Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard.

L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise health plans along with local leaders celebrate the grand opening of their new Community Resource Center in Inglewood.
L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise health plans along with local leaders celebrate the grand opening of their new Community Resource Center in Inglewood.

An array of free, health-focused services and classes are available to members and the general public at this new Center such as line dancing, yoga therapy, kickboxing, anger management workshops, healthy juicing and cooking classes. One class teaches participants about healthy meals they can cook for under $10. Other resources address social drivers of health such as housing, food security, income security, academic support for students and more.

The Center's monthly food pantry takes place every third Monday of the month from 1:00 p.m.3:30 p.m. Anyone from the community can pick up free groceries and occasionally diapers and baby wipes will be available on a first come, first served basis. Visitors can also find assistance connecting to local services such as educational tutoring for local students and more.

"The new Community Resource Center in Inglewood is just the latest example of how Blue Shield Promise is providing deep investments in communities to provide its residents traditional health and wellness offerings as well as personalized services to our members including on-site connection to social services," said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield Promise Health Plan. "As a nonprofit health plan, our commitment is to help improve the health and wellbeing of individuals, families, and communities, and we are making that a reality with the newest Center in Inglewood."

The 9,000-square-foot Center, which is equipped with a full-size kitchen, activity and training rooms, and office space provides L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise members with personalized services, including help with care management, free Wi-Fi and private rooms to support virtual medical visits, member services, and benefit navigation.

"L.A. Care is committed to advancing health equity, helping to ensure that everyone can be as healthy as possible, which makes the new Resource Center – with all its wellness and social needs offerings – a timely and much-needed oasis in the community," said John Baackes, L.A. Care CEO. "We know good health outcomes don't rely merely on doctor visits, so we're thrilled that Inglewood and the surrounding communities will now have access to a wide range of resources that people don't generally expect from a health plan."

While the Center has been available to local residents since April 2022 – and has served approximately 3,000 visitors to date – the grand opening celebration took place today due to previous COVID-19 restrictions. Local leaders and representatives who attended the grand opening included Inglewood councilmembers Dionne Faulk, Alex Padilla, Eloy Morales, Jr. and representatives from the offices of California State Senator Steven Bradford and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. The festivities included a ribbon-cutting, tours of the Center and a Wazobia dance performance by Nneoma Duruhesie Ogudoro. Wazobia dance is considered to provide healing through fitness and dance movements to afrobeats.

The new location is the latest addition in the $146 million commitment the two health plans made to open 14 jointly operated Community Resource Centers. The goal is to help improve the lives of members and the communities where they live across Los Angeles County, by giving them a fun, safe and inclusive place to gather.

The L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Center in Inglewood is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To learn more about the Community Resource Centers, please visit activehealthyinformed.org or for specific information about the Inglewood location, including a calendar of programing available at this center, click here.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan
Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal and Cal MediConnect. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 450,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit www.news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedInTwitter, or Facebook.

About L.A. Care Health Plan
L.A. Care Health Plan serves more than 2.3 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™, L.A. Care Cal MediConnect and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's vulnerable and low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, visit lacare.org or follow us on TwitterFacebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:
Blue Shield Promise Health Plan
Olga Gallardo - (323) 537-6364
olga.gallardo@blueshieldca.com

L.A. Care Health Plan
Penny Griego - (310) 613-8309
pgriego@lacare.org

(PRNewsfoto/Blue Shield of California Promi)
(PRNewsfoto/Blue Shield of California Promi)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-care-health-plan-and-blue-shield-of-california-promise-health-plan-hold-grand-opening-of-new-community-resource-center-in-inglewood-301620927.html

SOURCE Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Schedules Adcomm For Veru's Cancer Drug Repurposed For COVID-19

    The FDA is convening an adcomm meeting of its Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee, slated for October 6, to discuss Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) request for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS. In a public notice, the FDA said that as part of the adcomm, one of the focuses of the experts will include "the treatment effect size in the context of the high placebo mortality rate, the limited size of the safety database, and identif

  • Regeneron Stock Soars On Pair Of Successful Trials

    Studies "support aflibercept 8 mg as a potential new standard-of-care," Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said. Regeneron stock leapt in huge volume.

  • Regeneron Stock Surges on Promising Eye Disease Drug Trial Results

    Regeneron announces promising results from late-stage clinical trials on its signature eye drug medication, Eylea.

  • New Bill Helps Retirees With Long-Term Care

    When planning for the future, health care ranks as one of the highest concerns for both savers and retirees alike. Not only are health care costs rising by more than 5% every year, but rampant inflation and volatile market performances … Continue reading → The post New Bill May Allow Penalty-Free 401(k) Withdrawals for This Retirement Expense appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • CVS Wants to Bring the Doctor to You (and Disrupt Healthcare)

    It seems like every major technology company wants to disrupt healthcare. It's easy to see why as the United States spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. "...Because national health expenditures are projected to grow 1.1 percentage points faster than gross domestic product per year on average over 2019-28, the health share of the economy is projected to rise from 17.7% in 2018 to 19.7% in 2028."

  • Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is on Fire Today

    The drugmaker's shares are skyrocketing in response to a positive advisory committee vote for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug candidate AMX0035. Specifically, a panel of experts assembled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly voted seven to two in favor of the available evidence supporting the drug's use as a treatment for ALS. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that results in the loss of motor control.

  • Relay Therapeutics Shares Jump After Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Drug Ahead Of ESMO Presentation

    Relay Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: RLAY) ReFocus trial for RLY-4008 was published on the European Society for Medical Oncology's (ESMO) website. The abstract has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming ESMO Congress 2022. Relay Therapeutics is evaluating RLY-4008, its bile duct cancer drug, for a narrow group of patients with FGFR2-altered cholangiocarcinoma. Related: Relay Therapeutics Highlights Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Trial. Potent efficacy was observed across all dos

  • Amylyx gains nearly $600M in market cap after FDA committee gives green light

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were riding high in the first few hours of trading following a key FDA advisory committee's positive vote on its first drug, despite the unusual caveats that accompanied the vote.

  • Controversial ALS Drug From Amylyx Gets Rare Second FDA Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares climbed after its controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance.During a rare second panel meeting on Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration’s peripheral and central nervous system drugs advisory committee voted 7-2 to back approval of the treatment. The stock gained as much as 83% at the New York market open, the most since th

  • FDA Approves New Botox Rival

    Analysts say the drug, from Revance Therapeutics, poses a threat to the market-dominating antiwrinkle treatment because it promises to last longer.

  • Exelixis (EXEL) Reports Positive Cabometyx Combo Study Results

    Exelixis (EXEL) announces positive detailed results on the triplet combination study of Cabometyx, Opdivo and Yervoy.

  • Does Medicare Advantage or Medicare Have The Most Bang for Its Buck?

    Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage … Continue reading → The post Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Emergent (EBS) Initiates Study on Lassa Virus Vaccine Candidate

    Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) initiates an early-stage study evaluating its Lassa virus vaccine candidate, EBS-LASV, for the prevention of Lassa fever.

  • Cara Therapeutics Presents Results of Oral Difelikefalin In Painful Itching Disorder

    Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) announced results from the KOMFORT Phase 2 clinical trial of oral difelikefalin for moderate-to-severe pruritus in notalgia paresthetica (NP). Notalgia paresthetica (NP) is a nerve disorder that causes intense and sometimes painful itching in the back impacting quality of life. The data will be presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. The presentation includes data from 125 patients with NP and moderate-to-severe pruri

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • New dad innocently steals newborn baby from hospital bassinet: ‘You can’t trust these nurses’

    Mom was cracking up about this one.

  • 'One Determined Human': Mom of 4 Who Suffered Severe Burns From Bonfire on Vacation Prepares for Skin Grafts

    Tami Chmielweski, of Gilbert, Ariz., remains in serious condition in a burn unit of a Minnesota hospital

  • Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors

    (Reuters) -Walmart and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday. The 10-year partnership represents Walmart's latest push into healthcare and could help the retail giant better compete with CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Walmart's clinics could get a boost of new customers from UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage members, while UnitedHealth gains access to the largest U.S. retailer's footprint and a venue to enroll more people, Evercore ISI analysts Mike Newshel and Elizabeth Anderson said in a research note.

  • White House Covid adviser causes a stir by saying ‘God gave us two arms’ for flu shot and Covid booster

    ‘We are moving to a point where a single annual Covid shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year’ said White House Covid adviser Dr Ashish Jha