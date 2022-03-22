U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.75
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,597.00
    +161.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,390.25
    +19.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.80
    +7.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.82
    +0.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1027
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3350
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    -0.78 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3245
    +0.0077 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.5790
    +1.1110 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,915.95
    +1,663.62 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.55
    +51.51 (+5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.66
    +33.27 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

L Catterton to Acquire LTP Home Services Group, Positioning LTP as the Partner of Choice in the Plumbing and HVAC Industry

·4 min read

GREENWICH, Conn. and BALTIMORE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire LTP Home Services Group ("LTP" or "the Company"), a leading residential plumbing and HVAC services platform operating in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, from Thompson Street Capital Partners ("TSCP"). TSCP will retain a board seat and minority stake in the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996 by Len Bush, LTP Home Services Group offers residential plumbing and HVAC services, with a reputation for outstanding quality and customer service under a number of brands, including Len the Plumber. LTP is proud to be a two-time, NexStar Top Financial Award winner, consistently receiving top customer satisfaction scores. The Company has a proven track record as an industry innovator and platform consolidator that has consistently delivered strong performance and rapid growth over multiple decades. LTP is keenly focused on customer satisfaction while striving to be the employer of choice for technicians. With L Catterton's support, LTP is well-positioned to continue growing its platform through a proven acquisition strategy, further propelling growth in new and existing markets.

"We're excited to partner with L Catterton to continue our accelerated growth and take LTP to the next level as a leading residential services platform," said Jeff Cooper, CEO of LTP Home Services Group. "L Catterton brings significant experience in supporting the scaling and growth of consumer services brands, and together, we look forward to capitalizing on a robust pipeline of opportunities to expand our differentiated offering. With L Catterton's partnership, we will continue to build on our multiple initiatives to scale and diversify the business and remain highly focused on executing our acquisition strategy. I am thrilled about the opportunities this partnership creates for our company and our team members, who will also benefit from our continued growth."

"The residential services category is highly fragmented and at an inflection point where technology and digitalization are expected to drive significant consolidation," said Matt Lischick, a Partner at L Catterton. "Positioned in desirable, high-density markets with world-class technicians, a reputation for excellence, and a proven acquisition track record, LTP is a truly unique platform with a disruptive combination of growth opportunities. We look forward to working with LTP's exceptional management team as they continue to rapidly scale their business."

"LTP is a case study in what can be achieved with a buy-and-build acquisition strategy," said Jeff Aiello, a Managing Director at TSCP. "When we partnered with Jeff Cooper and his management team, it was clear that LTP had the executive talent to grow organically and continue to execute on their proven geographic greenfield expansion playbook. By completing six add-ons and driving substantial organic growth, the business has quadrupled during TSCP's ownership. We are excited to continue our partnership with LTP as minority owners and look forward to seeing the next phase of growth with L Catterton's involvement."

L Catterton has significant experience investing in consumer services brands. Current and past investments include CorePower Yoga, DentalCorp, FYIdoctors, Alliance Animal Health, and Pet Vet Care Centers.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to L Catterton. Jefferies served as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to TSCP.

About LTP Home Services Group

Founded in 1996 by Len Bush as "Len the Plumber," LTP Home Services Group is a leading residential services company with a specialization in plumbing and HVAC services, operating across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions under six brands. LTP provides professional, same day service seven days a week, with technicians working around customer schedules, never charging extra for same day, evening, or weekend appointments, and dispatched based on specialization. For more information about LTP Home Services Group, please visit https://lentheplumber.com/.

About L Catterton

With more than $30 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made approximately 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (www.tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the healthcare and life science services, software and technology services, and business services and engineered products sectors. Founded in 2000, the firm has acquired more than 100 companies. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via acquisitions. For more information about TSCP, please visit tscp.com.

Media Contact:

L Catterton
Julie Hamilton
Managing Director, Firm Communications
media@lcatterton.com
203.742.5185

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-catterton-to-acquire-ltp-home-services-group-positioning-ltp-as-the-partner-of-choice-in-the-plumbing-and-hvac-industry-301507700.html

SOURCE L Catterton

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Top 6 Shipping Stocks Searched by Financial Pros

    Shipping stocks have been on fire. Through our proprietary search data, we find the most interesting opportunities and show you what financial pros and retail investors are analyzing across more than 25 million searches per month. Today, we tell you which shipping stock to look for. With freight rates skyrocketing on heavy demand and congested […]

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Consider Investing in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Okta Stock Tumbles Amid Digital Breach Investigation As Cybersecurity Risks Mount

    Access management and cloud identity group Okta is investigating a digital data breach following a warning on Russian cyber attacks from President Joe Biden.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Tesla rolls out first cars from new German gigafactory

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla will deliver the first cars from its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the biggest investment in an automobile factory in recent German history and the start of the U.S. company's inaugural European hub. The 30 clients chosen to receive the first cars on-site gathered with their families to await the vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded exit from the factory, where Chief Executive Elon Musk and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were expected to arrive and begin the handover. Not everyone supports the Tesla plant, however, with environmental groups expressing concern throughout the two years it took to receive licenses for everything from the factory's high water usage to the trees felled to build it.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Russia's payment on another bond is processed by U.S. bank -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia's coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, a source said on Monday, the second time in recent days the country appears to have averted default. Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on the bond. Last week, it paid interest due on two sovereign bonds, easing doubts about its willingness and ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions were imposed by Western nations following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.