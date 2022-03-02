U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

L Catterton Named Global Consumer Private Equity Firm of the Year by Private Equity International

·3 min read

GREENWICH, Conn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, has been named Global Consumer Private Equity Firm of 2021 by Private Equity International ("PEI"). This award marks the third time L Catterton has received this recognition from PEI. In addition to being named Global Consumer Private Equity Firm of the Year for 2017 and 2018, PEI has recognized L Catterton with Operational Excellence Awards in 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2020 and as Mid-Market Firm of the Year for the Americas in 2013 and 2014.

In 2021, L Catterton invested approximately $6.4 billion in 25 consumer businesses globally. Highlights include the firm's acquisitions of BIRKENSTOCK and Kodiak Cakes, as well as new investments in Aleph Farms, Beauty Industry Group, Ben & Frank, SellerX, Sociolla, and Truck Hero, among many others. In addition, L Catterton exited several investments, including Leslie's, Sweaty Betty, and Velvet Taco.

"Our unique approach of channeling our consumer expertise to identify high-conviction categories and sustainably adding value to our portfolio continues to differentiate our firm and showcase our 'all-weather' model, even in times of uncertainty," said Scott Dahnke, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton. "We are proud of our successful track record as the partner of choice in consumer investing and are honored that our expertise continues to be recognized by PEI."

"This award from PEI is a testament to the hard work of our team members around the world who are the backbone of our collaborative and global firm," said Michael Chu, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton. "Receiving this recognition further validates our hands-on approach to creating value through our partnerships with leading growth companies globally and we look forward to accelerating our momentum in 2022."

With 72 categories across all geographies and strategies, PEI's annual awards represent the only honors in the industry decided solely by those in the industry, polling thousands of readers to determine which private equity firms, funds, and transactions rate most highly. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the PEI awards and included categories for fund managers and their activities, as well as stand-out advisors and limited partners.

About L Catterton

With more than $30 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made approximately 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

Media Contact:

L Catterton

Julie Hamilton
Managing Director, Firm Communications
media@lcatterton.com
203.742.5185

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-catterton-named-global-consumer-private-equity-firm-of-the-year-by-private-equity-international-301494400.html

SOURCE L Catterton

