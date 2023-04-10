L&Co Accountants Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - (NewMediaWire) - April 9, 2023 - (King NewsWire) - L&Co Accountants, a leading accounting firm in Malaysia, has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system. The certification recognizes L&Co Accountants' commitment to providing the highest level of service to its clients and ensuring that its processes are effective and efficient.

ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard that sets out the requirements for a quality management system. The standard helps organizations to ensure that their products and services consistently meet customer requirements and that they continually improve their processes.

L&Co Accountants' certification was awarded by SIRIM QAS International, a leading certification body in Malaysia. The certification process involved a rigorous assessment of L&Co Accountants' quality management system, including its processes for client engagement, project management, and quality control.

"We are proud to have received ISO 9001:2015 certification," said Mr. Liew, co-founder of L&Co Accountants. "This certification demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients and ensuring that our processes are effective and efficient. We believe that this certification will help us to continue to grow and excel in the years to come."

L&Co Accountants is an approved company auditor, chartered secretary, and licensed tax agent in Malaysia, providing a wide range of services to businesses across various industries. The firm's focus on practical solutions, commitment to developing its team, and dedication to providing exceptional service have earned it a reputation as a leading accounting firm in Malaysia.

"We believe that our commitment to quality management is a key differentiator for our firm," said Mr. Teng, co-founder of L&Co Accountants. "Our ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates our dedication to providing the highest level of service to our clients and ensuring that our processes are effective and efficient. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients and contributing to the growth and success of businesses across Malaysia."

L&Co Accountants' ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to its commitment to excellence and dedication to providing exceptional service to its clients. The firm is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the years to come.

