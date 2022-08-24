L-com Expands Line of Sensors to Address IoT Applications

New IoT Sensors Measure Pressure, Temperature, Humidity, Oxygen, pH, Chlorine, Turbidity

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, recently announced it has expanded its line of sensors that address IoT applications. The new IoT sensors offer pinpoint accuracy in measuring pressure, temperature, humidity, dissolved oxygen, electrical conductivity, pH, chlorine and turbidity.

L-com's new pressure and temperature sensors feature a micro-fused silicon strain gauge, a leak-free elastomer structure, integrated temperature compensation, independent pressure and temperature outputs, and robust resistance to shock, overload and vibration. Their applications include industrial process and control, automated detection, hydraulic and full-motion control, pumping stations and water treatment systems.

Additionally, L-com has added more than two dozen new temperature sensors. Some feature a sensitive platinum resistance element inside a 316L stainless steel probe, and a laser-welded housing that is compatible with both gas and liquids. Some models have infrared sensors that offer continuous measurement without contacting the measured object, a 32-bit CPU, and an optimized lens for a more uniform beam and measurements within milliseconds. Also new is a selection of temperature switches, digital temperature transmitters, and compact infrared sensors for tight spaces. These products are useful in ventilation, hydraulic, pneumatic, HVAC, water treatment and automation system applications.

The new, IoT-friendly temperature and humidity sensors include a duct-mount model for air stream measurements, and two wall-mount sensors with RS-485/Modbus RTU output. Their applications include building automation, greenhouses, pharmaceutical manufacturing and chemical production.

In its new SRWQ series, L-com offers five new sensors for gauging dissolved oxygen, electrical conductivity, pH, residual chlorine and turbidity. These IoT sensors can be used in chemical production, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, desalination plants, petroleum refining, cooling towers and boilers, and treatment of water, sewage and industrial waste.

Story continues

"There is a big demand for IoT-connected sensors in just about every industry. L-com is meeting this need with IoT sensors that are not only extremely accurate but rugged enough to deliver day in and day out even in harsh environments. By offering a wide range of sensors off-the-shelf with same-day shipping, we can meet our customers' urgent demands," said Tim Houghton, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new IoT sensors are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

978-682-6936

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-com-expands-line-of-sensors-to-address-iot-applications-301611373.html

SOURCE L-com