L-com Introduces New 18 GHz Fixed RF Attenuators and RF Loads

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has added a new series of fixed RF attenuators and RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, production and commercial RF communications systems.

L-com
L-com

L-com's new fixed RF attenuator line consists of SMA and Type-N attenuators that support frequencies from DC to 18 GHz and input power of up to 2 watts. Attenuation options include 1dB through 10dB, as well as 20dB and 30dB models. The SMA attenuators are available with either brass gold bodies or with stainless steel bodies and feature a combination of male and female interfaces. The Type-N models feature brass nickel bodies and attenuation options ranging from 1 dB to 30 dB as well as a variety of male and female interface options.

The new RF loads can be used to terminate coax cables, multicoupling devices and test equipment across a variety of applications. Features include 1 watt and 2 watt load options, SMA and Type-N connectors as well as male and female connector options. These RF loads support frequency ranges from DC to 18 GHz.

"Our new series of RF attenuators and RF loads complement our existing line of 3 GHz and 6 GHz attenuators and terminations and offer our customers a more complete connectivity solution. As we continue to expand our coax interconnect product line with even more products, we will be able to offer our customers a solution for every application," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new fixed RF attenuators and RF loads are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed after bank earnings, Coinbase falls below debut price

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday afternoon, with traders digesting a slew of earnings results from big banks that largely topped expectations. The Dow set a fresh record high as shares of Goldman Sachs advanced after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Add Coinbase to the List of Crypto Stocks HSBC Won’t Touch

    An HSBC representative said the bank has “limited appetite to facilitate products or securities that derive their value from virtual currencies.”

  • Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is unclear. The Biden administration has sought to engage more constructively with trading partners and allies, and currency experts say that Yellen could veer from the aggressive approach applied by the Trump administration in the currency report, taking into account the trade and capital flow distortions of the coronavirus pandemic and reviewing the structure of the report.

  • Coinbase Direct Listing Gets $100B+ Valuation as Share Price Jumps in Nasdaq Debut

    The Coinbase listing is seen as a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Turkey Keeps Rate Unchanged But Drops Tight-Policy Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged but removed a pledge to deliver additional tightening in the first monetary policy meeting under its newly appointed governor.The Monetary Policy Committee held its key rate at 19% Thursday, in line with the forecasts of most analysts in a Bloomberg survey.While the decision matched market expectations, the bank’s omission of an earlier pledge to keep monetary policy tight and even deliver additional rate hikes if needed weighed on the lira. The currency reversed earlier gains and was trading 0.5% lower at 8.1226 per dollar at 3:01 p.m. in Istanbul.Abandoning the earlier hawkish language, the monetary authority said it “has decided to maintain the tight monetary policy stance by keeping the policy rate unchanged.”Balancing ActFew minutes of volatility in the currency immediately after Thursday’s decision highlights the challenge facing Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who was installed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired his predecessor following a bigger-than-expected rate increase.Many investors perceive the new governor to be under pressure to reduce borrowing costs to boost growth. Although Kavcigolu has said he would not rush to loosen the stance he inherited, the changes in the rates decision prompted further speculation that rate cuts might be imminent.“The language also suggests that they are looking for opportunities to lower interest rates,” said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. He also noted there were “reassuring” comments by the bank in the rest of the decision.Jackson’s Capital Economics and HSBC Bank were the only dissenters in the Bloomberg survey, predicting the meeting would deliver a reduction of 200 and 50 basis points, respectively.In a written interview with Bloomberg after his appointment last month, Kavcioglu said markets shouldn’t view a rate cut at the April 15 Monetary Policy Committee meeting as a given, easing some concerns among investors.Turkey raised its benchmark by 200 basis points on March 18, at Naci Agbal’s final rate-setting meeting as governor, elevating the key rate adjusted for inflation to one of the world’s highest. A professor of banking, Kavcioglu was among the critics of that move, saying it could damage economic growth.Last week, Erdogan said the government was determined to both reduce inflation and cut interest rates to single digits, prompting a slide in the lira. The currency has weakened more than 10% against the dollar since the unexpected appointment of Kavcioglu. Foreign investors sold a net $1.2 billion in Turkish equities and similar amount of government bonds and the benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index slid 8% during the same period.Inflation accelerated to an annual 16.2% through March, up from 15.6% the previous month because of a global oil rally and weaker currency, leaving the new central bank chief little room to enact the interest-rate cuts that would mollify Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that high interest rates cause inflation.(Updates with more details from the central bank statement, analyst comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BofA Shares Slide as Tepid Loan Growth Counters Trading Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s traders and investment bankers joined their Wall Street rivals in capitalizing on the stock market’s wild ride this year, but that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors also looking for more lending activity.Shares fell as much as 4.2% Thursday -- their biggest intraday decline in five months -- after the company reported a decline in loan balances and its executives said higher costs from the pandemic would persist for longer than expected.“Like all banks, BofA is waiting for loan growth, which was weak this quarter,” said Alison Williams, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “Higher expenses are likely a disappointment.”The company’s stock slid even after it reported a 17% surge in revenue from sales and trading in the first quarter, a bigger jump than expected, while equity underwriting fees more than tripled. The results echo blockbuster profits at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which benefited from increased trading amid stock-market volatility and a flurry of activity by blank-check companies.As the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, U.S. banking giants have remained resilient. Their Wall Street operations picked up the slack for other divisions, bringing in deal fees and activity from clients who were reacting to financial-market gyrations. Main Street units fared worse, as millions of Americans lost their jobs and businesses were shuttered. But there are some indications that consumers are starting to spend again as the vaccine rollout and stimulus efforts help the economic revival pick up steam.“We see an accelerating recovery” that has “gained momentum and continues to be supported by fiscal monetary policies,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan told analysts on a conference call. “We remain highly focused on capturing loan growth as the economy expands and continues to recover.”Bank of America’s fixed-income traders delivered a 22% climb in revenue, while its stock desks saw a 10% increase. The overall jump didn’t reach the blowout numbers that JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs announced Wednesday, but the bank’s total haul of $5.1 billion beat analysts’ $4.37 billion forecast.Investment-banking fees climbed more than 60% to a record $2.25 billion, led by a surge in equity-underwriting fees to $900 million.The bank’s net interest income, or revenue from customer loan payments minus what the company pays depositors, decreased 16% to $10.2 billion. Loans in the consumer banking unit dropped 8%.“We believe 4Q 2021 NII could rise as much as $1 billion from this quarter’s level,” Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio told analysts.Noninterest expenses rose 15% to $15.5 billion, driven by costs linked to the coronavirus, compensation changes and charges for shrinking the bank’s real estate footprint.“Obviously we’re sitting here in the middle of a pandemic with a lot of Covid expenses that have been a little more sticky than we had all hoped, but they’re going to come out -- there’s no question about that,” said Donofrio, who fielded several analyst questions about costs during the earnings call.The bank joined rivals in releasing reserves as the worst-case pandemic scenarios didn’t play out. It released $2.7 billion from its stockpile last quarter after stashing away more than $11 billion last year to cover loans likely to sour. Reserves will probably decline in coming quarters as the economy gets back on track and uncertainty eases, Donofrio told reporters on an earlier conference call.Client balances in the Merrill Lynch Wealth Management business surged 32% to a record $2.9 trillion, while assets under management jumped 36% to $1.1 trillion.Also in the first-quarter results:Net income rose to $8.05 billion from $4.01 billion a year earlier. It exceeded the $6.25 billion estimate of 13 analysts. Per-share earnings of 86 cents beat analysts’ 66-cent forecast.Total revenue increased slightly to $22.8 billion.Bank of America also said Thursday that it plans to boost its capital returns once restrictions from the Federal Reserve are lifted. The bank’s board authorized $25 billion of stock buybacks over time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Close at Record Highs; Bond Yields Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks jumped to record highs with retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signaling an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dropped the most since February.The S&P 500 advanced to an all-time high, led by the real estate, health care and technology sectors. Financial shares declined with yields falling, even after Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. posted better-than-forecast trading revenue. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100 indexes also reached all-time peaks.“The consumer is ready to go out and spend, after nearly a year of lockdowns from Covid-19,” said Vanessa Martinez, managing director and partner at The Lerner Group, a Chicago-based wealth management firm. “There is plenty of pent-up demand in the economy.”The ruble slid as the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on some Russian debt, individuals and entities in retaliation for alleged misconduct related to the SolarWinds hack and the U.S. election. Traders suggested international concerns may have helped fuel the rally in Treasuries, with many investors caught positioned for higher yields.“This continues to be one of the more confusing dynamics in markets at least right now,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “I think part of it is that you saw the 10-year make a very rapid move over a very short period of time, so this could be a pause before it starts to move higher again.”Expectations of a strong economic recovery, combined with optimism over monetary and fiscal stimulus, have pushed equities to record levels this week as company reporting continues. Still, investors are closely monitoring developments on the vaccine rollout, while also keeping an eye on the threat from rising inflation.“We are probably entering the last stage of the pricing of the growth acceleration, and we see encouraging signs suggesting the ‘reflationary’ environment can continue and be supportive for risky assets in the near term,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Alessio Rizzi wrote in a note. “Across assets we continue to prefer equity over credit, and favor a pro-cyclical stance within equity.”Elsewhere, Bitcoin gained and Coinbase Global Inc. fell even following news that three funds at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought shares at Wednesday’s debut of the largest digital asset exchange. Oil edged higher in the wake of Wednesday’s surge.Some key events to watch this week:China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 1.1% to a record high as of 4:02 p.m. New York timeThe NASDAQ Composite Index rose 1.3%, more than any closing gain since April 5The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% to a record highThe MSCI World Index rose 0.9% to a record highCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 6The euro was unchanged at $1.20The British pound climbed 0.1%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 24The Japanese yen climbed 0.2%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 22BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 8.1 basis points, more than any closing loss since Feb. 26Germany’s 10-year yield declined 3.2 basis points, more than any closing loss since April 1Britain’s 10-year yield declined 6.7 basis points, more than any closing loss since March 2CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 25Gold futures rose 1.7%, the most since March 30For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan manufacturers' mood hits 2-year high on chip demand - Reuters Tankan

    Confidence among Japanese manufacturers rose to a more than two-year high in April, as strong demand in the electronics market and favourable exchange rate conditions boosted prospects for exporters, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Manufacturers in the service sector were also slightly less pessimistic than the previous month, according to the Reuters Tankan poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) closely watched tankan quarterly survey.

  • Larry Fink Frets Over NYC’s Future, Fearing an Exodus Over Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is thriving with its employees working remotely -- and that should worry New York’s policy makers, according to BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink.While BlackRock plans to remain in the city -- it’s moving its headquarters to a new skyscraper in Hudson Yards -- a fresh tax increase on the wealthy may encourage people to relocate, Fink said Thursday in an interview after the firm reported that assets under management eclipsed $9 trillion in the first quarter.“There’s no question there are employees at our firm who are wishing to move to other locations because of taxes,” he said. “Every firm is seeing this.”Read more: Guggenheim’s Minerd Moves to Miami as Firm Eyes Flexible WorkSome of New York’s most affluent residents fled to other parts of the state after the start of the pandemic, as well as Florida or Texas, which don’t levy income taxes. Several money-management firms, including Elliott Management Corp. and Citadel, are relocating their headquarters or opening offices elsewhere.New York is raising taxes on its wealthiest residents as part of a budget deal struck earlier this month by Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers. The combined top rate for the highest earners in New York City -- who also pay a city income tax -- would range from 13.5% to 14.8%, the highest in the country.Richest New Yorkers Risk New Tax Blow With Top Rate of Over 50%New York’s move is the latest attempt to target the wealthy in the U.S. to fund budget shortfalls or future spending. The nation’s richest people continued to prosper even as the pandemic crippled parts of the economy.“We are a proud firm in New York,” Fink said. “We’ll find out if we can bring back the old New York, and have the same vitality.”Read more: BlackRock Bucks New York Departure Trend With Plans to Stay PutBlackRock, meanwhile, is on a roll, buoyed by fresh government stimulus and the accelerating deployment of vaccines. Total net inflows reached a record as equity markets continued to march upward, the company said in a statement.Shares of the world’s biggest asset manager climbed 2.8% to $823.40 at 9:41 a.m. in New York, extending their gain for the year to 14%.An increase of cash on the sidelines during the pandemic -- either from stimulus checks or changes in behavior -- is fueling an interest in investing, Fink said in an earlier interview with CNBC.“It’s fantastic that we’re seeing more people either investing for the long term or even trading,” he said.Net flows into long-term investment products, such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, totaled $133 billion as of March 31. In the same period last year, investors withdrew a net $18.7 billion as panic selling followed the declaration of a pandemic, ending the longest bull market in history.But stocks quickly recovered, setting fresh records through last year and into 2021. The S&P 500 rose 5.8% in the first quarter as President Joe Biden pushed through a $1.9 trillion stimulus package and oversaw the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, bolstering investor optimism.Infrastructure PlanBiden is now pressing Congress to enact an even bigger spending plan to address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, something that Fink has sought for years.Infrastructure investment is “desperately necessary,” Fink told Bloomberg. “We are excited about that opportunity but we need to know a lot more information related to the real structure around infrastructure financing for America.”Other earnings highlights:Adjusted net income was $1.2 billion, or $7.77 a share, beating the $7.71 estimate of analysts. Revenue totaled $4.4 billion, also beating estimates.Fixed-income attracted the biggest inflows with a net $60.8 billion, followed by equities at $49.9 billion. Total net flows reached a record $172 billion.Active funds saw net inflows of $59 billion, including about $21 billion from active equities.Customers continued to invest in BlackRock’s ETFs, adding a net $68.5 billion to those funds.(Updates with share price in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citigroup profit jumps, plans Asia and EMEA exits as Fraser makes her mark

    (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc trounced first-quarter profit expectations, thanks to a rebound in the broader economy and a jump in investment banking activity, and said it will exit some overseas businesses as new chief executive Jane Fraser starts to make her mark on the country's third-largest lender. Citigroup's share price was broadly flat in afternoon trading. "Our first impression is the incoming CEO Jane Fraser is striking the right cord on messaging a sense of urgency to undertake strategic changes that enhance the profitability profile," UBS analyst Saul Martinez wrote in a note.

  • TSMC Lifts Targets After Warning Chip Crunch May Hit 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. warned that a global shortage of semiconductors across industries from automaking to consumer electronics may extend into 2022, prompting the linchpin chipmaker to lift targets on spending and growth for this year.The world’s largest contract chipmaker said Thursday that its auto industry clients can expect chip shortages to begin easing next quarter, alleviating some of the supply disruptions that have forced the likes of General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. to curtail production. But overall deficits of critical semiconductors will last throughout 2021 and potentially into next year, Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei told analysts on a conference call.TSMC now expects investments of about $30 billion on capacity expansions and upgrades this year, up from a previous forecast for as much as $28 billion, Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said. It foresees sales in the June quarter at a better-than-projected $12.9 billion to $13.2 billion, driving full-year revenue growth of 20% in dollar terms -- ahead of the “mid-teens” growth predicted in January.But the increased spending means its target for gross margins this quarter came in below expectations at 49.5% to 51.5%, spurring concerns about the longer-term impact on profitability. TSMC’s shares slipped 1.8% in Taipei on Friday, their biggest intraday loss in about three weeks.“The capex boost is a mixed bag with better long-term growth but lower margins,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysLarge depreciation costs from new 5-nm production equipment may lower gross margin by 2%, while slower-than-expected production efficiency improvement implies that gross margin will continue to contract, possibly to under 50% in 2Q.- Charles Shum and Simon Chan, analystsClick here for the research.TSMC joins a growing number of industry giants from Continental AG to Renesas Electronics Corp. and Foxconn Technology Group that warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices. While Taiwan’s largest chipmaker has kept its fabs running at “over 100% utilization,” the firm doesn’t have enough capacity to satisfy all its customers and it has pledged to invest $100 billion over the next three years to expand.“We see the demand continue to be high,” Wei said. “In 2023, I hope we can offer more capacity to support our customers. At that time, we’ll start to see the supply chain tightness release a little bit.”Read more: See How a Chip Shortage Snarled Everything From Phones to CarsSemiconductor shortages are cascading through the global economy. Automakers like Ford, Nissan Motor Co.and Volkswagen AG have already scaled back production, leading to estimates for more than $60 billion in lost revenue for the industry this year. The situation is likely get worse before it gets better: a rare winter storm in Texas knocked out swaths of U.S. production, while a fire at a key Japan factory will shut the facility for a month. Rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co. warned of a “serious imbalance” in the industry.With major American carmakers and other gadget suppliers facing a prolonged shortage of chips, U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed $50 billion to bolster semiconductor research and manufacturing at home. The initiative could aid TSMC’s plan to build a cutting-edge fab in Arizona this year that could cost $12 billion.TSMC is “happy” to support chip manufacturing in the U.S., though research and development and the majority of production will continue to remain in Taiwan, executives said on Thursday. They reiterated that construction of their plant in Arizona will begin this year.Read more: Why Shortages of a $1 Chip Sparked Crisis in Global EconomyNet income for the January-March period climbed 19% to NT$139.7 billion ($4.9 billion), beating the average analyst estimate, buoyed by demand for high-performance computing (HPC) equipment and a milder seasonal effect on smartphone demand. Gross margin for the quarter eased to 52.4% from 54% in the three months prior, due in part to relatively lower levels of utilization and exchange-rate fluctuations. First-quarter revenue rose 17% to NT$362.4 billion, according to a company statement last week.The company said Thursday it now expects to be able to achieve the higher end of its compound annual growth rate target of 10% to 15% for the five years to 2025, citing its investment spending plans.“TSMC’s statement that the chip crunch may spill into 2022 will smooth over concerns that chip demand may fall on overbooking later this year and further boost investors’ confidence in the overall semiconductor demand in the long run,” said Elsa Cheng, an analyst at GF Securities.Shares of TSMC have more than doubled over the past year.TSMC’s most-advanced technologies continued to account for nearly half of revenue in the March quarter, with 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer processes contributing 14% and 35% of sales, respectively. By business segment, its smartphone business amounted for about 45% of revenue, while HPC increased to more than a third, reflecting sustained demand for devices and internet servers even as economies start to emerge from the pandemic.“We are seeing stronger engagement with more customers on 5-nm and 3-nm, in fact the engagement is so strong that we have to really prepare the capacity for it,” Wei said. Smartphones and HPC will be the main drivers for demand of 5-nm, which will contribute around 20% of wafer revenue this year.TSMC Is On Fire. Just Beware of the Flames: Tim Culpan(Updates with share action from the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Miners drive up London markets after Goldman puts buy rating on Glencore

    Mining stocks were in focus for Wednesday, after a positive note from Goldman Sachs on Glencore and other miners.

  • When will ‘plus-up’ stimulus check payments arrive? Catch-up COVID payments sent to 700,000 Americans in latest batch

    The IRS sent out COVID-19 relief checks to nearly 2M more Americans, including over 700,000 'plus-up' payments for people eligible for more money.

  • The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS commissioner says the child credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • AMC Theaters CEO Says Stock Is ‘Under Attack’ From Short Sellers

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said the movie-theater chain is once again “under attack” from short sellers after skirting bankruptcy during the Covid-19 pandemic.The volume of short sales -- bets that the stock will go down -- rose about 50% in March to 73.8 million shares, CEO Adam Aron said in a discussion with the social-media finance commentator Trey Collins. In a wide-ranging interview, he also touched on a proposal to raise new equity and praised the meme investors who bid the stock up to more than $20 a share in January.The shares have since retreated from that lofty level. But they rose as much as 9.4% on Thursday after Aron said he has no immediate plans to issue any of the 500 million new shares the company is asking shareholders to authorize. The company won’t seek to sell those shares in 2021 but rather in the coming years. Aron is seeking to carry out a long-term growth plan that could silence AMC’s doubters.“There are strategies we have that are very good for AMC, to come out of this pandemic, to rebuild this company,” Aron said. “But not only get back to where we were, I’d like to keep going. And I’d like to grow this company even more so.”Shirting CollapseAron also reflected on the difficult stretch the theater chain endured. In 2019, revenue averaged $450 million a month. It slumped virtually to zero a little over a year ago, after the pandemic forced theaters to close. The chain was weeks away from running out of cash at least five times, and has since restructured its finances, banking enough cash to last through most of 2021.Other theaters have succumbed to the Covid-19-struggle. ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, two jointly owned California movie-theater chains, announced plans this week to close permanently, underscoring the still-tenuous state of the industry.If short-term funding needs arise, AMC has a prior authorization to sell 43 million new shares. Aron said that’s enough to get the company through the pandemic, but limits its growth opportunities. If investors at the May 4 annual meeting approve the plan for additional stock, he’ll gain flexibility to buy back debt at a discount or acquire another chain at an attractive price, which would counteract any dilution.The theater chain has about 450 million shares outstanding now, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Aron’s remarks were included in a regulatory filing Thursday.Praise for TradersAron, who has long been known as outspoken, also praised the internet investors who see themselves as fighting against “conventional” market participants, like short sellers who profit when stock prices decline. He connected with Collins, who offers online investment commentary under the username Trey’s Trades, after his 30-year-old son saw a tweet that Collins had sent to his nearly 50,000 followers, known as “apes.”“My hat’s off to you,” Aron said. “I’m well aware that you have been talking about AMC a lot over the last few months and you have, you know, hundreds of thousands of subscribers, tens and tens of thousands of people watching your shows on the YouTube channel,” Aron said.“I actually work for you,” he said, “and for that reason it’s a special reason for me to engage with all of you.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Node: Coinbase Is the Listing to End All Listings

    Coinbase is the first of many crypto startups to go public. But, as crypto continues to eat traditional finance, will those listings matter?

  • Guess Who Might Be Buying $BTC? Grayscale, the Power Behind $GBTC

    The investment comes a little over a week after Grayscale confirmed that it would convert GBTC into an ETF.

  • When are taxes due? Despite income federal deadline extension, April 15 remains key deadline for some taxpayers.

    Federal tax returns are due May 17, but many people still need to pay their first quarter 2021 estimated tax payments April 15. Plus more tax tips.

  • Citi Flexes SPAC Muscles for a Record Profit Under New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s equities desks, undersized among Wall Street’s giants, are proving strong enough to lift the firm to a record quarterly profit just as a new chief executive officer takes the helm.The bank reaped the most revenue from stock trading in the first quarter since 2009, while fees from underwriting shares quadrupled, helped by the firm’s dominance in taking blank-check companies known as SPACs to public markets. That offset a slump in revenue from Citigroup’s massive fixed-income trading division.The bank also said it will exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as part of CEO Jane Fraser’s ongoing review of the firm’s strategy. Both announcements helped boost Citigroup’s stock as much as 3% in early New York trading, before shares pared gains and fell less than 1% to $72.3 at 1:27 p.m.“It’s been a better-than-expected start to the year,” Fraser, who took over last month, said in a statement Thursday. She credited the “strong performance” of the company’s Wall Street operations and said the firm is optimistic about its outlook for the economy.Citigroup has raised more than any other bank for special-purpose acquisition companies this year, as managers of the vehicles set out to hunt unspecified takeover targets. That helped the firm reap $876 million in fees from equity underwriting. Quarterly stock-trading revenue, typically less than $1 billion at Citigroup, surged to $1.48 billion.But Citigroup is better known for its prowess in foreign exchange -- markets that remained sleepy during the period. The CBOE EuroCurrency Volatility Index, which measures swings in euro-dollar options, dropped for the fourth consecutive quarter as 2021 began, the longest streak since the start of 2008.Altogether, Citigroup’s revenue from trading fixed-income, currencies and commodities slipped 5% to $4.55 billion. While that topped analyst estimates, it paled in comparison to the 31% and 15% gains posted on Wednesday by rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., respectively.Total revenue in the quarter slipped to $19.33 billion, hurt by a 14% drop in revenue from the firm’s sprawling global consumer bank. Net income climbed to $7.94 billion, topping the $5.1 billion projected by analysts.Uncertain is whether the SPAC boom may continue. Regulators in the U.S. are voicing concerns that already have put the brakes on new deals this quarter. Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on an earnings call that he’d expect to see a decline in SPACs as rates push investors to “surer returns”.Even still, Fraser can invest some of Citigroup’s haul into upgrading the firm’s controls and technology after regulators dinged the company for deficiencies last year. Those efforts contributed to a 4% increase in expenses to $11.07 billion in the first quarter, albeit below the $11.17 billion estimated by analysts.As part of the remediation effort, Citigroup will make its next submissions to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency this quarter and will hand in full plans to the OCC and the Fed in the second half, Fraser said on the earnings call.Meanwhile, the firm is pointing to signs of an improving economy. The lender released $3.85 billion that it previously stockpiled to cover bad loans as the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and shuttered businesses across the country last year.Another bright spot at the start of 2021 was the end to a slide in spending on Citigroup cards, which climbed 1% in the first three months. Still, the world’s largest credit-card issuer saw balances on those cards fall 14% as consumers socked away savings and avoided racking up new debt. Banks including JPMorgan have suggested that’s evidence that Americans have their finances in order and are ready to spend once vaccinations unleash commerce.“This is the healthiest we have seen the consumer emerge from a crisis in recent history,” Fraser said. Citigroup now doesn’t expect losses to materialize in its U.S. loan portfolio until the second half of next year.Retail Banking ExitCitigroup has already begun the process of exiting some consumer banking franchises and could be out of some regions as soon as this quarter, Fraser said on the call, adding they’d be no “fire sales.” The steps would have no net impact on headcount because of additional hiring in its wealth business and for its regulatory overhaul, Mason said on a separate call with journalists.The lender will exit retail banking in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The firm will continue to offer products in those markets to customers of its institutional clients group, which houses the private bank, cash-management arm and investment-banking and trading businesses.The bank will operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and London, it said.“While the other 13 markets have excellent businesses, we don’t have the scale we need to compete,” Fraser said. “We believe our capital, investment dollars and other resources are better deployed against higher returning opportunities in wealth management and our institutional businesses in Asia.”(Updates shares in third paragraph, adds chief executive officer comments in 11th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Says U.S. Entering Faster Growth, Though Virus Spike Remains a Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will likely scale back its bond purchases before considering raising interest rates, Chairman Jerome Powell said, hardening expectations on the sequence of its eventual exit from aggressive policy support.“We will reach the time at which we will taper asset purchases when we’ve made substantial further progress toward our goals from last December, when we announced that guidance,” Powell said Wednesday in a virtual event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington. “That would in all likelihood be before -- well before -- the time we consider raising interest rates. We haven’t voted on that order but that is the sense of the guidance.”The appearance was the latest of several by the Fed chair this month, including an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” show on Sunday in which he said the economy appears to have turned a corner toward faster growth amid widening vaccinations against Covid-19, but central bankers would not be in a hurry to remove their support.Policy makers will wait until inflation has reached 2% sustainably and the labor-market recovery is complete before considering lifting interest rates, and the combination is unlikely to happen before 2022, he said. Their forecasts last month signaled rates being held near zero through 2023.The U.S. central bank enters its traditional blackout period on public comment on Friday night ahead of the April 27-28 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.“When the purchases go to zero, the size of the balance sheet is constant, and when bonds mature you reinvest them,” Powell said. “And then another step -- and we took this late in the day in the last cycle -- was to allow bonds to start to runoff. And we haven’t decided whether to do that or not.”Powell added that he doesn’t think the Fed would actually sell bonds into the market, something it also didn’t do during the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida made a similar point about the sequencing of the exit strategy in remarks later Wednesday.“We’re going to reduce the pace of purchases at some point and that would occur prior to any decision about lifting off,” he said in response to question during a virtual event hosted by the Shadow Open Market Committee. Noting that he has a “very robust” baseline outlook for U.S. growth in 2021 that could be the fastest in 35 years, Clarida added that policy makers were not going to act on a forecast.“This is going to be outcome based. We’re going to be looking at the labor market indicators and the inflation data as it comes in,” he said.Patience PledgedPowell and his colleagues have pledged to be patient and maintain aggressive monetary policy support, even as the economic recovery from the pandemic picks up speed. That dovish view has helped U.S. stocks reach fresh record highs. Recent data has also painted a brighter picture as vaccinations spread and the economy reopens, with employers adding 916,000 jobs in March.“Most members of the committee did not see raising interest rates until 2024, but that isn’t a committee forecast, it isn’t something we vote on or or act on as a group -- it really is just our assessment,” Powell said. “Markets focus too much on what we call the economic predictions, and I would focus more on on the outcomes that we’ve described.”Fed policy makers substantially lifted their growth and employment forecasts at the central bank’s meeting last month. Their median estimate sees the economy expanding 6.5% this year and the unemployment rate declining to 4.5% by the end of 2021.Powell said the U.S. is going into a period of faster growth and job creation, and that the main risk is another spike in Covid-19 cases due to virus strains that may be more difficult to treat.Minutes of the central bank’s March meeting released April 7 said policy makers expect it will likely be “some time until substantial further progress” was made on employment and inflation. That refers to the threshold they’ve set for scaling back bond purchases of $120 billion a month.(Updates with comments from Clarida in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.