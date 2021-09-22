U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

L-com Launches New High-Retention USB 3.0 ECF Couplers to Prevent Disconnects

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a maker of wired and wireless connectivity products, recently announced it has released a series of panel-mount USB 3.0 couplers that feature high-retention jacks. The new couplers offer up to three times the retention force of a standard USB jack, preventing disconnects under high strain.

The new ECF style USB couplers feature fully shielded and grounded connectors, are USB 3.0 compliant and work with standard cables, with no special plugs required. They are available with USB type A to A, A to B, and B to A connector configurations, can be flange-mounted or panel-mounted using standard screws and are able to ground to a panel if required. Additionally, the connectors used in these new ECF style couplers have a max retention force of 40N to 60N, which is 50% more than a standard friction-fit USB jack.

"In many industrial, factory and manufacturing applications, heavy vibration and accidental cable pull could cause a cable to become dislodged, resulting in costly downtime," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager. "Our new high-retention USB couplers were designed to eliminate this problem."

L-com's new USB 3.0 high-retention couplers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
978-682-6936

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-com-launches-new-high-retention-usb-3-0-ecf-couplers-to-prevent-disconnects-301379485.html

SOURCE L-com

