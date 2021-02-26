L-com Launches New USB 3.0 ECF-Style Panel Mount Couplers

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand, and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has launched a new series of USB 3.0, ECF-style, panel mount couplers for use with data acquisition, test and measurement, and PC peripheral interconnect applications.

ECF504-3AB-S

These new couplers allow high-speed, USB 3.0 connections to be efficiently passed through panels or enclosures by utilizing L-com's unique ECF flange design.

Coupler options include A to A, A to B, and B to A connector combinations in addition to both chrome-plated, shielded and unshielded ECF housing designs. The chrome-plated models electrically connect the connector shells, and ground to the housing's plating and are perfect for use in applications that require grounding your coupler to your panel or enclosure.

Additional features of these new USB 3.0 ECF couplers include 30-microinch gold-plated contacts that provide reliable connections with repeated mating cycles and easy mounting using two 4-40 screws, which are sold separately (L-com part number ECF440).

"Our new USB 3.0 ECF-style, panel mount couplers provide quick, efficient connections in a variety of panel and enclosure designs. Many of our OEM customers will find these new couplers very useful in a wide range of USB 3.0 applications," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new USB 3.0 ECF couplers are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Story continues

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

978-682-6936

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442764/ECF504.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/430629/L_com_Global_Connectivity_Logo.jpg

SOURCE L-com