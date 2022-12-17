U.S. markets closed

Läderach Receives Kosher Certification and Releases Limited-Edition Hanukkah Fresh Chocolate Gifts

Läderach's FrischSchoggi, and non-alcoholic Pralines and Truffles receive Kosher certification

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Available now, Läderach's premium fresh chocolates are Kosher certified and available in its 40 stores and online across the US and Canada. The Kosher certified Läderach chocolates include its iconic FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate bark) and non-alcoholic pralines and truffles – ideal for every day and seasonal occasions, including the Winter Holidays. Inspired by the theme of giving, more than 40 limited-edition chocolate items available for the Winter Holidays. Additionally, Läderach is offering limited-edition Hanukkah gift packaging for pralines – only available at select store locations in the US and Canada*, not online, while supplies last. The Hanukkah gift packaging features a blue box sleeve with a blue and gold ribbon and a "Happy Hanukkah" tag - available for eight-piece (USD 19.00 & CAD 21.00), 18-piece (USD 39.00 & CAD 42.00), 24-piece (USD 49.00 & CAD 55.00), and 36-piece (USD 69.00 & CAD 79.00), assorted praline boxes. The freshness of Läderach chocolate is second to none as it's sustainably sourced, made from bean-to-bar in-house in Switzerland, shipped directly to its 100 + stores worldwide, and available online at laderach.com.

All Läderach FrishSchoggi™(fresh chocolate bark) and non-alcoholic pralines and truffles are Kosher certified - ideal for everyday and seasonal occasions.
All Läderach FrishSchoggi™(fresh chocolate bark) and non-alcoholic pralines and truffles are Kosher certified - ideal for everyday and seasonal occasions.

Läderach receives kosher certification for its premium fresh Swiss chocolate

"From vegan to kosher certification, and limited-edition gift packaging for the winter holidays, including Hanukkah, we're proud to offer Läderach premium fresh artisanal chocolate for more chocolate lovers and more occasions, said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America. "We want to ensure our chocolates can be available for everyone and add a bit of joy for all types of everyday and seasonal rituals."

All FrischSchoggi products and non-alcoholic pralines and truffles are certified kosher, regardless of whether they are sold open-fronted, or already packaged. The Kosher certification entity Läderach uses is Triangle K and Associates, Inc and is a kosher dairy certification. Läderach carries a Kosher certification issued by K Meshulash/Triangle K Inc. Kosher chocolate is chocolate that meets that requirement of kashrut, the Jewish food law.

*Select Läderach retail stores carrying Hanukkah limited-edition packaging include:

California
Glendale Galleria, Glendale
South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa
Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
Westfield Topanga & The Village, Canoga Park

CanadaToronto
CF Toronto Eaton Centre
Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Florida
Aventura Mall, Aventura
The Mall at Millenia, Orlando
Town Center at Boca Raton, Boca Raton

Massachusetts
Natick Mall, Natick
Prudential Center, Boston

New Jersey
American Dream, East Rutherford
The Mall at Short Hills

New York
537 5th Avenue, New York City
745 7th Avenue, New York City
731 Lexington Avenue, New York City
Roosevelt Field Mall, Garden City
Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove
Walt Whitman Shops, Huntington Station
Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Central Valley

Washington DC & Northern Virginia
Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, Arlington, VA
Tysons Corner Center, Tysons, VA
Union Station, Washington DC

About Läderach Chocolatier Suisse
Operating since 1962, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with approximately 1,300+ employees representing more than 50 nationalities and over 100 retail stores worldwide, Läderach has rapidly grown to 40 stores across North America in 2.5 years. Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi (large slabs of fresh chocolate bark), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, vegan varieties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. All FrischSchoggi products and all non-alcoholic pralines and truffles are Kosher certified. To learn more about its stores, chocolate and careers, visit www.laderach.com.

CONTACT:    Ryan Bowling
+1 650 245 7945
ryan@thrillcommunications.com

For a limited time during December 2022, Läderach features special Hanukkah theme gift packaging for its various assorted praline boxes - available only in select retail stores in the US and Canada.
For a limited time during December 2022, Läderach features special Hanukkah theme gift packaging for its various assorted praline boxes - available only in select retail stores in the US and Canada.
(PRNewsfoto/Läderach Chocolatier Suisse)
(PRNewsfoto/Läderach Chocolatier Suisse)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laderach-receives-kosher-certification-and-releases-limited-edition-hanukkah-fresh-chocolate-gifts-301705563.html

SOURCE Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

