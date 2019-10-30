PG&E Will Issue Shutoff Rebates to Customers: California Update

(Bloomberg) -- Californians in the midst of another round of blackouts as some of the season’s strongest winds fan wildfires across the state. All told, PG&E Corp., Edison International and Sempra Energy may cut power to as many as 2.5 million people to prevent live power lines from toppling into dry brush.

At least 10 large wildfires are already burning across the state. High winds this week have left more than 17 million people -- almost half of California’s population -- facing critical fire weather conditions, according to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center. Time stamps are New York time.

PG&E Will Issue One-Time Rebates to Customers for Shutoffs (8:19 p.m.)

PG&E said it will issue a one-time credit for those affected by the massive Oct. 9 blackout, heeding a call by California Governor Gavin Newsom to compensate impacted customers. The utility said in an emailed statement that it was the “right thing to do” given the communication lapses that occurred. The company’s website crashed several times ahead of the shutoffs and customers reported long wait times when dialing its call center.

“We understand that power shutoffs are more than an inconvenience for our customers, and we did not live up to their expectations when it came to communicating about this event,” the company said. “We have carefully considered the governor’s request to provide reimbursement for our customers.”

PG&E’s Johnson Would ‘Love to Meet’ Buffett Amid Takeover Speculation (8:04 p.m.)

PG&E’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Johnson responded Tuesday night to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desire for a takeover bid from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

“He has a good eye for finding an opportunity, and if he sees one here, I’m sure he’ll take it. That’s all I know,” Johnson said at a press conference. “I’d love to meet the man.”

Creditors led by Pacific Investment Management Co. and Elliott Management Corp. are seeking to take control of the bankrupt utility, while Berkshire has only been raised a possible suitor. Berkshire Hathaway Energy didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment sent outside business hours.

Earlier Blackout Cost Up To $600 Million, Moody’s Says (2:52 p.m.)

PG&E’s mass blackout earlier this month that left about 700,000 homes and businesses without power cost California’s economy an estimated $400 million to $600 million, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

While losses will grow if outages persist, they still pale in comparison to potential costs of wildfires that the blackouts are intended to prevent, Moody’s analysts said in a report. For instance, the current fires burning could cause $25.4 billion in property damage, according to an estimate by Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler at Enki Research.

Read More: The Cost of Doing Business in California Is One Blackout a Week

California May Face Higher Pump Prices on Top of Fires, Blackout (2:28 p.m.)

Californians facing forced blackouts and wildfires are set to get hit with higher gasoline prices as well.

Even though the mass power shutoffs and wildfires haven’t directly affected California refineries, unrelated breakdowns are slowing fuel production and pushing prices higher anyway, especially in the southern part of the state. Wholesale prices in Los Angeles have jumped 26.5 cents a gallon versus benchmark futures in the past two days.

Evacuations Kept in Place as Extreme Weather Event Looms (1:47 p.m.)

The evacuation order covering some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles remains largely in place for a second day as firefighters battled a spreading blaze with warnings of more high winds ahead.

The order covers about 10,000 structures in an area bounded by Mulholland Drive, the 405 Freeway, Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a briefing Tuesday. The region now faces a new threat with Santa Ana winds expected to reach 70 miles (113 kilometers) per hour by day’s end.

“Please stay safe, and stay away until we lift that order,” Garcetti said. “‘Tonight at 11 p.m. there will be an extreme weather event.”

PG&E Shares Rebound on Bankruptcy Ruling (12:41 a.m.)

After falling to an all-time low Monday as wildfires spread, PG&E shares are rebounding as a judge overseeing its bankruptcy has ordered victims of previous wildfires to enter into mediation with the company.

Story continues