U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.83
    +24.72 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,470.29
    +101.82 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,632.90
    +126.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,104.29
    +8.06 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.66
    +1.23 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.50
    +15.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.44 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8520
    -0.0130 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3400
    -0.2450 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,478.02
    +1,025.59 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.50
    +13.75 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,605.76
    +42.21 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 740 Million by 2032: Finds Fact.MR

·6 min read

- North America to Capture 36% of the Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Share

- Fact.MR's latest study on the global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market provides a detailed analysis of various drivers, trends, and opportunities from 2022 to 2032. In addition, it presents elaborate information about the leading segments in terms of application and region.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032 and reach USD 530 million in 2022. By the end of 2032, the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market is expected to be worth USD 740 million, accounting for almost 8.4% of total amino acid sales between 2022 and 2032.

Fact.MR Logo
Fact.MR Logo

Due to the growing popularity of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine as a food supplement, the chemical's popularity is expected to skyrocket over the next decade. Furthermore, L-Hydroxyphenylalanine is an amino acid that, when synthesized in the human body, serves to regulate a person's mood.

As a result, chemical, which is a necessary amino acid for neural activity, is expected to expand in demand between 2022 and 2032, presenting a large absolute dollar opportunity.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=918

Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals were the most common applications for L-Hydroxyphenylalanine. This is primarily due to an increase in the use of supplements to strengthen immunity.

Furthermore, forecasts show that the increased popularity of food supplements would boost L-Hydroxyphenylalanine production over the next decade, particularly in high-growth regions like North America and Europe. Consumption is expected to rise as a result of the chemical's application in the development of anti-cancer medications, paving the path for L-Hydroxyphenylalanine to be used in pharmaceuticals in the coming decade.

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021A

USD 512 Million

Market size value estimated in 2022E

USD 530 Million

Market forecast value in 2032F

USD 740 Million

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 3.4%

Growing L-Hydroxyphenylalanine demand in pharmaceutical applications is expected to expand at a higher single-digit CAGR throughout the forecast period. Additionally, rising medication research innovation will increase L-Hydroxyphenylalanine consumption by 3.1X by 2032.

There has been an increase in the number of cancer patients in the United States, L-Hydroxyphenylalanine has been recognized as a significant molecule for the development of anti-cancer drugs. As a result, chemical sales will see a significant increase.

Key Takeaways:

  • Application of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine in dietary supplements will generate an absolute $ opportunity worth USD 50 Million.

  • Application of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine in pharmaceutical industry will generate an absolute $ growth opportunity worth USD 30 Million by 2032.

  • U.S to lead the global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market share on the back of rising awareness among consumers regarding positive effects of supplements

Growth Drivers:

  • Growing popularity of food supplements to spur the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine production.

  • Development of anti-cancer drugs to propel the growth of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine in pharmaceutical industry.

For Critical Insights on L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market, Request for Methodology here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=918

Competitive Landscape

Market leaders have used a combination of organic and inorganic growth tactics to gain market share during the last half-decade.

In a recently published research, Fact.MR provides thorough information about price points of leading manufacturers of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine positioned throughout geographies, as well as sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion.

Key players in the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market include:

  • Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

  • Fabrichem

  • Amino GmbH

  • Nippon Rika Co. Ltd.

  • Formedium

  • Alphachem

  • Central Drug House pvt Ltd

  • Yangzhou Gami Biochem Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Application :

  • By Region :

Key Questions Covered in L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Report

  • The report offers insight into the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market between 2022 and 2032.

  • L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

  • L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Hydroxylamine Market AnalysisThe hydroxylamine consumption is projected to be driven by the enhancing adoption of protease enzymes owing to certain benefits. The expanding electronic or semiconductor industry is also assisting in the expansion of the hydroxylamine market.

Triethanolamine Market Forecast - Triethanolamine's market value has risen due to widespread use of personal care products and demand for reagent grade chemical in a variety of applications. The East Asian market is expected to account for the majority of triethanolamine consumption.

L-alanyl-L-glutamine Market Trends - The market for L-alanyl-L-glutamine is expected to grow as the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries grow. The L-alanyl-L-glutamine market will benefit from the rising nutraceutical and fitness care industries.

Isopropanolamines Market Scope - The demand for isopropanolamine will continue to rise in the near future due to its use in a variety of applications, including cement and concrete processing aids, gas purification, surfactants, cosmetic formulations, corrosion inhibitors, metalworking fluids, emulsifiers, dispersants, and wetting agents.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-hydroxyphenylalanine-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-usd-740-million-by-2032-finds-factmr-301463827.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Life Science Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Business is booming for these life science businesses, but their stock prices have been slashed to bargain prices.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Shares of electric-semi maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading lower on Tuesday, amid a broad sell-off of technology stocks that was likely triggered by rising government-bond yields. As of 3 p.

  • Investors Need to Think About Enterprise Products Partners' Distribution in a Different Way Going Forward

    Midstream giant Enterprise has plenty of cash to pay its distribution, but don't expect big increases anytime soon.

  • Top Glaxo scientist defects to join Jeff Bezos’s bid to defy ageing

    Dame Emma Walmsley's campaign to reignite growth at GlaxoSmithKline by focusing on cutting-edge drug research has suffered a heavy blow with the resignation of Hal Barron, the superstar scientist she headhunted and paid more than herself.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks That Can Bounce Back Big Time in 2022

    If we strictly looked at the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes, 2021 was a great year. While no investor enjoys seeing their stocks go in reverse, patience has a way of paying off handsomely in the stock market. In 2022, the following trio of turnaround stocks have the catalysts needed to bounce back in a big way.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has (at least) two major revenue drivers that could power its share price higher: Its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and its new antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid. Comirnaty is responsible for a sizable portion of its trailing revenue of $69.3 billion, and it's doubtlessly why the pharma's quarterly sales have grown by 134.4% as of Q3 in 2021. Pfizer also plans to invest more in the mRNA technology behind Comirnaty to build out its pipeline of vaccines and therapeutics.