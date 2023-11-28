Advertisement
L&P Global Berhad Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.011 (vs RM0.006 in 3Q 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

L&P Global Berhad (KLSE:L&PBHD) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM45.6m (up 21% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net income: RM6.39m (up 93% from 3Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 14% (up from 8.8% in 3Q 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.011 (up from RM0.006 in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

L&P Global Berhad shares are down 7.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for L&P Global Berhad you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

