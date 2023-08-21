L.A. refineries come through storm's wind, rain -trades, sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The five refineries in Los Angeles came through Hurricane Hilary's wind and heavy rain mostly unaffected, traders and sources familiar with plant operations said.

Spot market California wholesale gasoline in Los Angeles finished the day unchanged from where it finished on Friday, when it dropped 14.5 cents a gallon as fears about Hilary's impact eased.

PBF Energy reported to California regulators a malfunction at its 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) on Monday morning, but traders said it appeared to be not directly related to Hilary, which passed through the area overnight as a tropical storm.

A PBF spokesperson said the use of the refinery's safety flare because of the malfunction was unplanned.

The four other refineries were operating as planned, said the sources and West Coast market traders.

Hilary was the first tropical cyclone to hit southern California since 1939.

The five refineries in the Los Angeles area have a combined crude oil refining capacity of 1.1 million bpd.

The U.S. West Coast is dependent on refineries in California and Washington as well as imports from Asia to provide motor fuels.

There are no pipelines connecting the West Coast to major crude oil refining centers on the U.S. Gulf Coast or in the Middle West. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Stephen Coates)