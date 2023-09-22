L. Sampson Bought 94% More Shares In ModivCare

Investors who take an interest in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) should definitely note that the CEO, President, L. Sampson, recently paid US$34.57 per share to buy US$121k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 94%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

ModivCare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by L. Sampson was the biggest purchase of ModivCare shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$35.21 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. L. Sampson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

L. Sampson bought a total of 5.50k shares over the year at an average price of US$41.16. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of ModivCare

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests ModivCare insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$4.6m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ModivCare Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that ModivCare insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that ModivCare has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

