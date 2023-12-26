Lōser's Music celebrates 100 years of serving musicians in Lebanon County

For 100 years, Lōser's Music (pronounced low-sers) has been in business in Lebanon City, a known name in the area for instrument needs.

For much of the time, things have stayed the same, said Bruce Marquette, who owns the business with his wife, Janice.

He bought the business from his parents, Bob and Grace Marquette, about 20 years ago. They bought it from Art and Elsie Loser in 1955. Lōser's moved from 605 Cumberland St. to its current location 728 Cumberland St. in 1970.

Lōser's Music, a staple of downtown Lebanon City, has been quietly celebrating its 100th anniversary all year long.

Other things have changed. They no longer sell pianos or pipe organs, they don't hold music classes any longer, and around 10 years ago, a line was added to the "o" in Loser's to help with the pronunciation.

He even recalled his first job at Lōser's around the age of 15, when his father put him in charge of emptying out the ashtrays from the music teachers. Certainly, indoor smoking is something that has changed.

But in a blast from the past, there are still rows upon rows of music books lined throughout the main floor of the business, contracted repairmen who come in to fix instruments and even employees tapping away at typewriters. Marquette said that things are more or less run the same as when his parents owned the business.

Remarking on the store seeing 100 years of business, Marquette thought about the customers. In some cases, they're third generations of a family who've shopped with Lōser's. While initially not thinking it was a big deal, he believes there is something special, rarely seen, about a business like his seeing its centennial.

He also found it important to recognize the work that came before his.

"The 100 years thing is pretty neat," he said. "It's pretty satisfying, and again ... I don't want to forget what was done to get here. Mr. Lōser, what my dad and mom did, you don't want to just forget. I think so often, 'Oh well I did everything and it's all about me.' Well, had they not done that preparatory work, and you want to show respect for that."

"My folks put their whole life into building this, and of course my adult life has been here."

Instead of throwing a celebration for the 100-year anniversary, they put up new signage throughout celebrating the achievement and 100 days of specials in the store.

An upright string bass player himself, Marquette has become deeply knowledgeable about the industry over the 50 or so years he's worked full-time, and he has learned that keeping what works, while integrating the new, has been the process of success.

Along with being able to serve just about any kind of instrument need, Lōser's has rows and rows of sheet music.

Central to the business is the children. Marquette likened learning an instrument to learning a new language, a skill that's learned for life. He's big on the idea that children should participate in both sports and music and hopes to one day see more athletes coming off the field at halftime to play in the band.

With that in mind, Lōser's offers a rent with option to buy program, where parents, worried that their child might suddenly lose interest, are able to rent an instrument until they decide to buy it, with full credit going to the purchase.

"That's one thing that has really changed," he said. "Before, most kids who started continued to play. Now, I'd say about 50% stop."

Lōser's does online ordering, he said, but they still have four full-time traveling sales people, many of them retired band directors, who go to school districts and churches around a large section of Pennsylvania, oftentimes hand-delivering equipment to and from the store for repairs and anything else they might need.

Schools and churches are the business' main source of income, with the busiest time of the year from July to December because of school budget scheduling. Marquette guessed that he probably works with 500 schools all over the country each year.

Bruce Marquette bought Lōser's from his parents around 20 years ago and now runs it with his wife, Janice. When they decide to retire, the business will likely be passed to their daughter, Lisa Vannoy.

Marquette said that before they moved to the current location, they mostly dealt with customers inside the county, but branched out in order to survive. In addition to working with K-12 school districts, they also have close relations with many colleges around Pennsylvania.

While they do some advertising, much of their business over the years has come from word of mouth and conventions.

For repairs, which are done by a contracted repair person who comes to the store, Marquette said that marching band season and late December, otherwise known as "Christmas concert disaster" season, are the busiest.

He said that the last thing they want to see is a child not be able to participate in a concert because of a broken instrument.

Proud of the fact that Lōser's is one of the few remaining family-owned music stores, he hopes to one day be able to pass the business to his daughter Lisa Vannoy, who has been working at the store for around 15 years.

Along with the pride of being a family-run music business that's managed to see 100 years, Marquette said that he was particularly proud of one their employees, Donna Frankfort, who has worked with Lōser's for 25 years.

"To find somebody who stays with one company that long is a rare occurrence," he said.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lōser's Music celebrates 100 years of serving musicians in Lebanon, PA