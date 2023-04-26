L2FINANCE Announced Its Landing on Arbitrum, Which has Attracted a Lot of Attention Ahead of Launch

L2FINANCE

New York, NY, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L2FINANCE, a leading financial derivatives platform based on Layer2 technology, announced that it will land on Arbitrum on May, which has aroused the attention of the crypto industry. L2FINANCE is one of the first one-stop service platforms for the financial derivatives market deployed on the Arbitrum chain. It focuses on six on-chain derivatives, including synthetic assets, options, prediction markets, perpetual contracts, insurance and interest rates, and is committed to promoting chain The online derivatives market will develop better and become a leading financial derivatives platform based on Layer2 technology.





The emergence of L2FINANCE may make up for the shortcomings of the industry's development - fewer participants, poor asset liquidity, and high volatility

The emergence of L2FINANCE may solve these common problems in the industry for a long time, and L2FINANCE has made detailed answers on its official website (https://www.l2finance.org/). The relevant person in charge of L2FINANCE also mentioned: "The emergence of L2FINANCE may trigger major changes in the blockchain market, bringing investors more diversified platform investment opportunities, and at the same time providing more opportunities for the future of the financial market. Possibility. First of all, it adopts AIGC technology and global risk factor model to achieve accurate risk assessment, and through the global liquidity model to reduce transaction fees and improve in-depth integration. In addition, L2FINANCE also adopts cross-margin mode + multi-asset mortgage , providing a more flexible trading method.

Specifically, L2FINANCE is not only a one-stop financial derivatives market service platform, but also a market maker service focusing on the liquidity of derivatives on the chain. It adopts the HMM+AMM market-making model to effectively provide efficient operation methods and extremely fast strategies, and send investor assets to the derivatives ecosystem on the chain for operation, which can achieve a higher income ratio.

The three major trading ecosystems form a perfect closed loop of the derivatives trading system on the L2FINANCE

L2FINANCE covers the three major trading ecosystems of on-chain derivatives market, global asset on-chain and centralized insurance. L2FINANCE uses the decentralized derivatives market to freely trade various derivatives, including futures, options, contracts, etc., with the characteristics of fast and efficient trading process, high protection of funds, rich visual charts, high efficiency and high returns. Secondly, the chaining of global assets allows users to combine traditional financial assets with the blockchain, expand the scope of transactions through flexible and innovative design of different types of synthetic assets, and achieve 7*24h transaction profits. Finally, centralized insurance provides a security guarantee and provides users with reasonable insurance solutions to deal with various risks encountered during transactions.

L2FINANCE has created a perfect closed-loop system, in which the three major trading ecosystems cooperate with each other to form a complementary on-chain derivatives trading ecosystem. L2FINANCE can obtain more investment opportunities from the decentralized derivatives market, expand the scope of investment through the chain of global assets, and enjoy the security of centralized insurance at the same time.

In the future, L2FINANCE is expected to gain greater recognition and value in the market. It not only has the dual advantages of technological innovation and business opportunities, but also has become an indispensable part of the financial derivatives field by virtue of its excellent team and cooperation with many well-known institutions. It can be said that the future prospects of L2FINANCE are broad, which is why the market expects and recognizes it highly.

CONTACT: Media contact Contact Person: Alba Cruz Company Name: L2Finance Website: https://www.l2finance.org/ Email: support-at-l2finance.com



