L3Harris Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LHX) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study L3Harris Technologies' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for L3Harris Technologies is:

4.3% = US$806m ÷ US$19b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

L3Harris Technologies' Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

At first glance, L3Harris Technologies' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. L3Harris Technologies was still able to see a decent net income growth of 6.1% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared L3Harris Technologies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 5.8% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is L3Harris Technologies fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is L3Harris Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While L3Harris Technologies has a three-year median payout ratio of 65% (which means it retains 35% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, L3Harris Technologies has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 45% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in L3Harris Technologies' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we feel that L3Harris Technologies certainly does have some positive factors to consider. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

