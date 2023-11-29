L3Harris Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LHX) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

L3Harris Technologies' (NYSE:LHX) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past month. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study L3Harris Technologies' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for L3Harris Technologies is:

8.0% = US$1.5b ÷ US$19b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of L3Harris Technologies' Earnings Growth And 8.0% ROE

At first glance, L3Harris Technologies' ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. Thus, the low net income growth of 4.2% seen by L3Harris Technologies over the past five years could probably be the result of the low ROE.

Next, on comparing L3Harris Technologies' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 4.8% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is LHX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is L3Harris Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

L3Harris Technologies has a three-year median payout ratio of 58% (implying that it keeps only 42% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, L3Harris Technologies has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 33% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in L3Harris Technologies' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 14%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about L3Harris Technologies' performance. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, the low profit retention could mean that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been paying reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

