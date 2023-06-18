L3Harris Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LHX) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.1% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study L3Harris Technologies' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for L3Harris Technologies is:

5.0% = US$925m ÷ US$18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.05.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

L3Harris Technologies' Earnings Growth And 5.0% ROE

At first glance, L3Harris Technologies' ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 12%. However, the moderate 11% net income growth seen by L3Harris Technologies over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared L3Harris Technologies' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.7%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LHX? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is L3Harris Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (or a retention ratio of 42%) for L3Harris Technologies suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, L3Harris Technologies is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 38% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 14% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that L3Harris Technologies certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

