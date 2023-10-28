L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to L3Harris Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Kratz, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may now begin.

Mark Kratz: Thank you, Rob. Good morning and thank you everyone for joining us to discuss third quarter results. Joining me are Chris Kubasik, our CEO, and Michelle Turner, our CFO. Yesterday, we published our investor letter detailing our results, guidance and key company updates. So this morning's call will be focused on answering questions. As always, we may discuss certain matters that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially. For more information, please reference our provision found in our investor letter and our SEC filings. We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to comparable GAAP measures in the investor letter. I'd now like to turn it over to Chris for some brief remarks.

Chris Kubasik: Okay. Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. I know you've all had a busy week, and we appreciate you joining us this morning. The current events in the Middle East remind us that what we do at L3Harris matters. And the industry in which we operate is more critical than ever before. As a national security technology focused company, we remain committed to supporting the U.S. and its allies to deter aggression and foster stability around the world. As we embark on our fifth year since the merger of L3 and Harris, I'm proud of our achievements. We built a diverse and seasoned team that is integrating our company. L3Harris is viewed as a disruptive competitor that is reshaping the U.S. Defense industrial base.

Meanwhile, underpinning our strategy is a focus on operational excellence, delivering quality products on time, driving costs out of our system, and focusing our portfolio as a national security company. This ultimately benefits our customers and creates long-term value for our shareholders. While the macro environment has been challenging, we are making considerable progress. The business is on solid footing, and we are building operational momentum. In the third quarter, we reported 16% top-line growth, the second consecutive quarter of sequential margin improvement and strong cash generation, resulting in more than 100% free cash flow conversion. This extends our trend of generating positive free cash flow in each of the quarters since the merger.

The team and I look forward to providing more details on our strategy and our 2024 outlook at our Investor Day in December. And with that, Rob, let's open the line for questions.

