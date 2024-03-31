L3Harris Technologies Insiders Sold US$3.0m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At L3Harris Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Space & Airborne Systems, Edward Zoiss, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$212 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$213). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 16% of Edward Zoiss's holding.

In total, L3Harris Technologies insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

L3Harris Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at L3Harris Technologies recently. In that time, insiders dumped US$2.1m worth of shares. On the flip side, insider William Swanson spent US$536k on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. L3Harris Technologies insiders own about US$219m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At L3Harris Technologies Tell Us?

The stark truth for L3Harris Technologies is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since L3Harris Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for L3Harris Technologies (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

