L3Harris wins $919 million military satellite contract for tracking enemy missiles

L3Harris Technologies has won a $919 million contract from the Space Development Agency to build satellites for an advanced missile-tracking program.

The contract award follows up on two other contracts the Melbourne-based high-tech and defense company received for missile-tracking work.

This artist's rendering depicts a L3Harris Technologies infrared space satellite in orbit, providing the military with missile warning and tracking coverage.

Getting out of commercial aviation: L3Harris selling commercial aviation business for $800 million to focus on defense sector

In announcing the latest contract, L3Harris Chair and CEO Christopher Kubasik said that “space remains a growth engine, and we are well-positioned to provide innovative solutions, after having made significant investments in technology for space vehicles, payloads and ground software.”

Under the latest contract, L3Harris will design and build 18 infrared space vehicles for a Space Development Agency’s program that provides near-global missile warning-and-tracking coverage.

L3Harris said its satellite technology is designed to "counter the fastest, most-maneuverable hypersonic missiles."

Lockhead, Sierra Space win work, too

Lockheed Martin Corp. of Littleton, Colorado, and Sierra Space of Louisville, Colorado, each also will deliver and operate 18 space vehicles as part of the program. Lockheed Martin's contract is worth up to $890 million, and Sierra Space's contract is worth up to $740 million.

Once fully deployed, there will be a constellation of about 270 satellites in this program, the Space Development Agency said.

Previous L3Harris contract awards

This is the third major contract L3Harris has won as part of this program.

L3Harris has built four satellites for an initial phase of program that will launch this year, together with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor satellite. As part of the program, L3Harris also developed a prototype satellite for the Missile Defense Agency.

Through these two satellite systems, the Defense Department will be able to warn, track and target advanced threats concurrently.

Story continues

L3Harris also is building a 16-vehicle satellite constellation for the Space Development Agency's the second phase of the program. L3Harris said those satellites feature targeted technology enhancements, expanded coverage, increased integration and greater production efficiencies, which will begin to build out the operational space-based constellation. Those satellites are scheduled for launch in 2025.

L3Harris Director of Program Management Bob De Cort — who is leading the team designing and development the satellites — emphasized the importance of the program.

“When you consider what’s going on in the world right now, and who’s in harm’s way, the facts are quite clear,” De Cort said. “Increasing the lethality of our nation’s missile defense is everything. Our adversaries aren’t waiting, and neither can we. L3Harris is working in lockstep with the Space Development Agency to get these critical capabilities on-orbit and into the hands of the nation’s warfighters as quickly as possible.”

L3Harris has about 50,000 employees, including about 7,200 in Brevard County, making it Brevard's third-largest employer, trailing only Health First and Brevard Public Schools. It is Palm Bay's largest employer, with more than 4,300 employees working there. Palm Bay is headquarters to three of L3Harris' four business segments ― Aerojet Rocketdyne, Integrated Mission Systems, and Space and Airborne Systems.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: L3Harris wins $919 million contract for 18 missile-tracking satellites