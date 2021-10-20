U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.75
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,351.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,384.50
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.30
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.70
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.50
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4690
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,909.88
    +2,103.22 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.56
    +18.20 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,425.43
    +209.91 (+0.72%)
     

LA Auto Show Fuels Industry And Consumer Excitement With In-Person Global Reveals By New & Legacy Automakers

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) today announced that several highly anticipated vehicles will make their debut at this year's AutoMobility LA®—LA Auto Show's media and industry days—taking place on Nov. 17-18. Catering to the tastes of America's top car-buying market (JD Power, 2021), AutoMobility LA's lineup of world and North American premieres will feature a mix of powertrains, product segments, and price points.

New Automobility LA + LA Auto Show combined logo, March 2019
New Automobility LA + LA Auto Show combined logo, March 2019

AutoMobility LA 2021 will become a global stage for product reveals and press announcements by all-new Southern California-based brands Fisker Inc. and Mullen Automotive as well as legacy automakers such as Hyundai Motor, Kia, Porsche, and Subaru, in addition to VinFast (the world's first-ever Vietnamese automaker making its North American debut). Companies debuting their brands and showcasing their latest innovations at AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show this year include BILITI Electric, EdisonFuture, ElectraMeccanica, and SONDORS.

After a two-year hiatus, AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show are returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center with a diverse roster of startup and legacy global automakers set to introduce their latest innovations and offer visitors the chance to experience and test drive them conveniently in-person. Following LA Auto Show's two-day media and industry preview, Southern Californians will have ten full days to explore and enjoy one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space filled with test drive experiences and family-fun. Shoppers, enthusiasts, and influencers will be able to encounter the world's newest cars, trucks, and SUVs—including electric, gas, and hybrid models—as well as customized rides by local builders and tuners.

"AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show are musts for any brand that's looking to reach and engage the nation's top market," said Terri Toennies, President of AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show. "Our fans are eager to get back out in-person and reignite what's become a November tradition in Los Angeles—attending the LA Auto Show. From an innovation and sentiment standpoint, I expect this year's show to be the most thrilling yet."

In addition to test drives and courses all around the venue including Camp Jeep, Ford Bronco Build Wild Experience, and The VW Roadshow, this year's LA Auto Show is set to spotlight zero-emission vehicles in a big way with an all-new 55,000 square foot indoor track powered by Electrify America as well as the introduction of THE ZEVAS™—a signature award program that will honor the latest zero-emission vehicles available for purchase or pre-order.

The LA Auto Show opens its doors to the public Nov. 19-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at www.laautoshow.com/tickets. Before doors open to the public, the LA Auto Show will host its media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, from Nov. 17-18.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, including media and industry credentials please visit: www.AutoMobilityLA.com and www.LAAutoShow.com.

AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)
Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About THE ZEVAS
THE ZEVAS™ are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show—the nation's preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for pre-order in a variety of categories. Winners of THE ZEVAS will be announced prior to 2021 AutoMobility LA—the press and trade days of the LA Auto Show—on Tues., Nov. 16. For more information about THE ZEVAS visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

Companies interested in participating in the upcoming LA Auto Show and/or its media and industry days (AutoMobility LA), please contact Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show at terri@laautoshow.com.

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show

Recommended Stories

  • Brent Crude Closes Above $85 a Barrel for First Time Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- The global benchmark Brent closed above $85 a barrel for the first time since October 2018 amid a stronger equity market and ongoing concerns around a worldwide energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Tesla's discount car insurance rolls into another state — should you hop in?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 60%, it isn't an option for everyone.

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors' potential partner, launches its own electric vehicles

    Hon Hai Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that has agreed to buy Lordstown Motors' plant near Youngstown, Ohio, introduced its own first electric vehicle models on Monday.

  • Rivian Steps On the Pedal

    Rivian Automotive Inc. has not only launched the world's first electric pickup in an attempt to conquer the great outdoors but it is also set to become a public company. Additionally, the EV automaker is also about to open the first of its experiential brand spaces in Venice on Sunday. First Hub in Venice Rivian's Hub on Venice Boulevard is designed to be much more than the typical dealer retail shop. Although there will be vehicles, Venice will also be a workshop venue for events with speakers

  • C-Suite Rides: Got wealth? Lexus LC 500 convertible is for you! (PHOTOS)

    You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more luxurious and eye-catching ride than the Lexus LC 500 convertible.

  • Demers Ambulances and Lion Electric Launch All-electric, Purpose-Built Ambulance

    Demers Ambulances, a leading North American manufacturer of ambulance vehicles and The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, unveiled today the Demers eFX Ambulance, the first all-electric and purpose-built ambulance.

  • China's EV sales expected to exceed 35% in 2025, Xpeng CEO says

    New energy vehicles (NEV) are expected to make up over 35% of new vehicle sales in China in 2025, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive of electric car maker Xpeng Inc said at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. China, the world's biggest auto market, is promoting NEVs, which includes battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to combat pollution and support the country's car technologies. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said earlier this month that NEV sales in China are likely to rise to 3 million units this year, up from 1.4 million last year.

  • How a Beaver County company is pioneering hydrogen in long-haul trucks

    A deal announced late last week with Nikola Corp., a Phoenix vehichle manufacturer, will make PGT Trucking among the first companies in the country to have a significant part of its fleet powered by hydrogen-electric engines.

  • Chinese EV Maker XPeng Wants to Make Flying Cars a Reality

    Chinese EV maker is putting money into urban air mobility startup HT Aero. The goal is to bring safe, zero-emission, flying cars to the masses.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Tesla market share slipping as sales and delivery wait times grow

    This happened at the same time that Tesla sold about 67% more cars in the country this year than last year at a time that overall auto sales in the country dropped by about 13%.

  • Foxconn reveals electric SUV, sedan, bus under the Foxtron name

    Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturing juggernaut with ties to Apple, has revealed a trio of electric vehicles: an SUV, a sedan and a bus. Leading the charge for consumer vehicles is the SUV, called the Model C. Reuters reports that it will go on sale sometime next year under one of the Yulon car brands, possibly Luxgen or CMC.

  • Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture

    The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.

  • Tesla Sold 66% of All Registered EVs This Year

    The company's Model Y crossover SUV has outsold all other non-Tesla EVs combined.

  • ‘Like a golf cart on steroids.’ NC fire chiefs experience a fully-electric fire truck

    The truck that visited Durham Tuesday is one of only a handful in the world.

  • Honda's Latest Civic Si Drops In Power But Keeps the Stick

    All the details on the 2022 Honda Civic Si including horsepower, torque, and features.

  • How the Three-Cylinder Became a Performance Engine

    As more automakers begin to embrace the potential of smaller three-cylinder engines, perhaps there is a replacement for displacement.

  • Viper Powered1932 Ford Roadster Looking For A New Outlaw

    This 1930s legend was known in its prime for its high performance antics and is now searching for a new owner to push it to the limits once more.

  • Chrysler Invests In EV Batteries. Car Companies Are Planning Lots of Capacity.

    Chrysler's parent Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions unveiled a joint venture to build a battery facility with annual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours.