LA CORDÉE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CEDRIC MORISSET AS PRESIDENT

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of La Cordée Macap Inc. ("La Cordée") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cedric Morisset as President, effective January 31, 2022. Mr. Morisset is an accomplished retail executive with more than 25 years of experience in the sports retail industry gained from a series of progressively senior management roles, particularly in operations. Prior to joining La Cordée, Mr. Morisset was most recently Vice President Retail Operations at Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) where his responsibilities included overseeing retail operations of 21 locations across Canada. Mr. Morisset's previous extensive experience includes being Regional Vice President of Golf Town, Vice President North America at Orage, Vice President Retail Operations at Groupe Boucher Sports (part of The Forzani Group), and Country Manager at Peak Performance.

La Cord&#xe9;e (CNW Group/La Cord&#xe9;e)
La Cordée (CNW Group/La Cordée)

Mr. Morisset's deep passion for sports dates back to a young age with his passion for hockey where he played for the most prestigious school in Canada, the Notre Dame Hounds in Saskatchewan, as well as brief stints in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the former Central League in the U.S. Mr. Morriset also recently accomplished the impressive milestone of the United States Running Streak Association (runeveryday.com) in which he has, and continues to, consecutively run a minimum of 4km per day for the last five years.

Vincent Chiara, Founding Partner of Mach Capital and Chairman of the Board of La Cordée, stated "We are excited to have an individual of Cedric's caliber to lead the company as we continue to pursue La Cordée's leadership position in Quebec's outdoor sporting goods industry. Since Mach Capital's acquisition of La Cordée in September 2020, we have completed the initial phase of our turn around strategy and transformation plan by making significant investments in the operations of the company, including the recent establishment of a distribution center, the imminent revamping of La Cordée's website/e-commerce platform and the opening of two new store locations scheduled later this year. We look forward to Mr. Morisset's leadership to enhance the in-store and on-line customer experience bolstered by the renowned technical and product expertise of La Cordée's staff."

Cedric Morisset stated, "I am delighted to be part of such a rich history as La Cordée which has been an integral part of Quebec's outdoor sporting goods industry for almost 70 years. I am also very excited to join the talented and experienced team at La Cordée as we work together to build upon the future expansions and to solidify our leadership position in Quebec."

The Board of Directors extends its most sincere appreciation to Steven Poirier for his leadership in the role of Interim President since last summer while we undertook our search for a permanent President and look forward to his contributions to La Cordée in his current role of Vice President Purchasing.

About La Cordée

La Cordée operates five outdoor equipment stores that specialize in skiing, cycling and mountain sports. Passionate about adventure, La Cordée's team of advisers have been there to share their expertise and technical knowledge with outdoor enthusiasts of all levels for nearly 70 years. The members of the La Cordée team ride, climb, paddle, walk, ski, camp, travel, in addition to benefiting from training provided by the company and suppliers. The company, primarily concerned with the well-being and comfort of its customers in their moments of escape, is centered around three main values: respect, passion and the environment.

About MACH Capital

MACH Capital is a family office dedicated to overseeing investments with deal values ranging from mid-market to amounts exceeding $1B, including its recently proposed $1.5B acquisition of certain assets of Cominar. Inspired by the entrepreneurial background of its founder, Vincent Chiara, the partners of MACH Capital hold a combined 60+ years of experience in carrying out M&A transactions in diverse industries and levels of complexity, including cross-border transactions.

Mach Capital (CNW Group/La Cord&#xe9;e)
Mach Capital (CNW Group/La Cordée)

SOURCE La Cordée

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/18/c1011.html

