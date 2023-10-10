La Costa Mexicana, Second Wind Cigars and more: What's new in Jacksonville building permits

Here's a look at some of Jacksonville's most notable building permits from Oct. 2-8, 2023.

La Costa Mexicana Grill and Cantina coming to Pablo Station

All Construction and Developers have been approved for the renovation of an existing retail space to make way for a new La Costa Mexicana Grill and Cantina.

The permit shows the venue will span 4,017 square feet of enclosed and will be located at 14333 Beach Boulevard, Unit 39, in the Pablo Station retail center where Big Lots is located. The cost of the renovation will be $40,500 and Duval Master Construction, Inc. is the contactor.

Second Wind Cigars in the works for Hendricks Avenue

Social Smoke LLC has a permit approved for Second Wind Cigars that will go in at 3921 Hendricks Ave.

When finished, the store will be one-story with 953 square feet of space. The cost of the buildout for the new store will be $113,000, and Ticon Commercial Inc. will be the contractor.

Atlantic Car Wash coming to Southside Boulevard

A new car wash is in the works for a 1.11-acre property located at 110 Southside Blvd.

The permit, approved by the City of Jacksonville, for Magnolia Car Wash Holdings, shows it will be a one-story building with 3,500 square feet of enclosed space and a 35x100 square feet automated tunnel-style car wash. The cost of the new buildout will be $1,500,000, and MDM Services Inc. will be the contractor.

Oct. 2, 2023

1509 Yelford Cir., Unit TC01, Biscayne Villas Owners Association Inc., trash compactor enclosure and ramp leading to it. electrical for compactor, $65,000. D&K Development Group LLC.

15255 Max Leggett Parkway, Unit 4600, University of Florida Jacksonville Physicians, Inc, tenant Buildout for new 'fetal diagnostic' area (where previously birthing rooms were), $414,949. Tenant Contractors Inc.

14105 W.M. Davis Parkway, WH San Pablo LLC., segmented retaining wall, $32,900. TCL Construction Concepts Inc.

4645 Blanding Blvd., Blanding Self Storage LLC, updating of the existing conveyance system, will replace sections of the conveyor beds with more automated sections of conveyor sorter systems that are powered by added electrical drops, new air compressor will be installed, and the aluminum piping for the air compressor lines will be added, new electrical drops, $2,780,370.88. William LaRoque Installers, Inc.

1900 Danese Court, San Marco FM LLC, renovation of existing apartment building, building 2, $346,137.60. Third Construction Co. Llc.

530 Ellis Rd., S., Unit 209, CF Realty Capital, LLC., demo existing walls, $12,000. Westmoreland Construction LLC.

3724 Emerson St., H & S Store LLC, tenant Improvement/buildout. (previously adult arcade) work includes, electrical, AHU disconnect relocation, plumbing fixtures reused but in different locations, new Hilo drinking fountain, new window slider for drive up, $25,000. Silcox Contracting Inc.

214 Hogan St. N., City of Jacksonville, Replace Sliding entry doors to permitting, $17,500. Warden Contracting Corporation.

2305 Hubbard St., FOC JP PROP 3 LLC, demolition of building and foundation, $26,850. Elev8 Demolition.

7405 Philips Highway, Bonfield Investments, violation Build metal building (Building 1 per 10 set) for Adkinson towing (on septic and drainfield, DOH has jurisdiction), $180,000. All Florida Custom Homes.

7405 Philips Highway, Bonfeld Investments, **violation build metal building (Building 2 per 10set) for Adkinson towing, $71,000. All Florida Custom Homes.

Oct. 3, 2023

9760, 9764, 9768, 9769, 9772, 9773, 9776, 9777, 9780, 9781, 9784, 9788 Cannae LLC., 12 new construction townhomes, $1,020,000. CKF Construction Services LLC.

6830, 6834, 6838, 6842 Rhaposdy Rd., 4 new townhomes, Richmond American Homes, $1,000,000. Richmond American Homes Of Fl.

209 17th St. E., Command Group Investments LLC, rehab top half of duplex, 94,000. Dajis Construction - General Contractor Service NE Florida.

1048 Escambia St. 1048 Escambia Street, LLC, remodel existing structure, build interior office within the existing structure, add 8x10 cmu pressure washer rm, add wash bay, there will be no changes to the footprint, $550,000. K & G Construction Co. Inc.

2797 Kernan Blvd. S., American Tower Corporation, colocating on an existing cellular tower with an existing compound - adding mounts, antennas, coax cabling, and cabinets to the ground within an existing shelter, $100,000. Marcope LLC.

1301 Riverplace Blvd., 1301 Riverplace Owner LLC, finish improvements to the 16th and 19th floor common areas and restrooms, $368,000. Adams Interior Contractors Inc.

4820 Deer Lake Dr., W., Unit 11, Salvatores Tapestry Park, LLC, tenant build-out to include new kitchen and dining room, $200,000. Summit Construction Management Group LLC.

4880 Big Island Dr., Unit 6, Gen Korean BBQ, interior tenant improvements of the existing single-story restaurant, includes new non-bearing partition walls, casework, ceiling, lighting, finishes, cooking equipment, and walk-in cooler/freezer, new restrooms with new plumbing fixtures and new finishes, new 3-compartment sink, hand sink, prep sink, and dishwasher, existing electrical panel to remain, provide 1 new electrical panel, distribution to new equipment to new equipment, receptacles and lighting, new rooftop package HVAC units, new make-up air units, and new exhaust fans, $700,000. Boggio Construction Inc.

11531 San Jose Blvd., Unit 8, Target Contractors Inc., landlord work (no COU) - interior demo to remove old drains, fixtures, ceiling tile & grid, electrical above ceiling, new plumbing, HVAC, demising wall, and restroom, empty vanilla shell, $75,000. Target Contractors Inc.

Oct. 4, 2023

6846, 6850 Rhapsody Rd., 2 new townhomes, Richmond American Homes, $500,000 for both townhomes. Richmond American Homes Of Fl

9806, 9808, 9810, 9812, 9814, 9816, 9818, 9820, 9826, 9828, 9830, 9832, 9834, 9836, 9838, 9840 Morgan Marsh Ct., Morgan Walks LLC, new residential townhomes, $4,002,000 for all 16 townhomes. American Classic Homes LLC.

4815 Sweetgrass Place, Los Cabos LLC, building 1 construct cold dark retail shell, $1,200,000. Marand Builders Inc.

4815 Sweetgrass Place, Los Cabos LLC, building 2 construct cold dark retail shell, $1,200,000. Marand Builders Inc.

4815 Sweetgrass Place, Los Cabos LLC, construct dumpster enclosure, $30,000, Marand Builders Inc.

14105 WM Davis Parkway, WH San Pablo LLC, construction of a new 21,000 SF pre-engineered metal building with 14 separate units. (dumpster enclosure, retaining wall and monument Sign to be permitted separately.)

14447 Beach Blvd., Rodriguez Family Trust Et Al, conversion of a former Wendy's with drive-thru to a new Starbucks coffee shop. work includes SMEP, new RTUs, new grease trap, new feeder to existing branch panels, new dumpster on separate permit, $500,000. R.E. Crawford Construction.

4911 Belfort Rd., Plymouth Liberty Business Park, project consists of a new 51,650 gross sf, fully sprinklered 1-story concrete tilt panel with steel columns, beams, and joists. buildout scope shown as shell. future tenant spaces shall be permitted separately. l-22-594753.000, and *change of address from 4903 Belfort rd to 4911 Belfort rd. 10/2/23, $100,000. Tenant Contractors Inc.

4469 Carolyn Cove Ln., William Mauie, replacing 8 non-impact windows into 7 openings and 1 non-impact door size for size, $17,700, PWD-Orlando, IOnc., dba Pella Windows and Doors.

6402 Cooper Lane, Coastal Home & Patio LLC, replace 16 windows size for size - Apt 1, Apt 2, Apt 3 and Apt 4, $14,180, Coastal Home and Patio LLC.

1204 Edgewood Ave., S., Unit CT01, American Tower Corporation, colocation on an existing cell tower, $49,000. Marcope LLC.

1301 Riverplace Blvd., ACRAM Group, work to include selective construction of new partitions, finishes, ceilings, mechanical, and electrical as indicated in the drawings - 4th & 5th floors, $220,350. Dav-Lin, LLC.

1310 Tradeport Dr., Glasfloss Industries, LP, replacement of some existing storefront windows, $990,036. Haskew Company and Associates Inc.

1560 Lancaster Terr., Unit 1008, Delia Gutierrez, replacement windows and SGDs submitted electronically, the asbestos form signed, and approval for a job not to be commercial, $47,216. Homerite Windows And Doors.

7919 Robles Ct., James Berry, remove and replace 6 windows and 3 patio doors size for size(disregard what is in spec 4 will not let me change it uploads and description correct), $38,726. Renewal by Andersen of Florida.

8849 Old Kings Rd. S., Unit 11, Brett Vaughan, kitchen & bath remodel, $16,355. Rafael Inc.

12435 Philips Hwy., Beach Food Post Inc., interior remodel of Dunkin front counter & relocating some equipment on the service line, $55,000. Suncoast Industrial and Construction Services.

Oct. 5, 2023

9054, 9056, 9058, 9060, 9062, 9064, Alpine Aster Rd., D.R. Horton, new townhouses, $843,422 for all, D.R. Horton.

6986, 6990 Mirage St., Richmond American Homes, new construction single-family townhome, $500,000 for both. Richmond American Homes Of Fl.

832, 834, 838, 840 Hartshill Place, CL Breeze LLC, new construction townhomes, $660,000 for all 4 townhomes. CL Breeze, LLC.

3303, 3305, 3307, 3309, 3311, 3313 Penny Cove Lane, Maronda Homes LLC of Florida, new construction townhomes, $528,000. Maronda Homes LLC of Florida.

14286 Beach Blvd., Baron San Pablo LLC., reroofing and facade upgrades for units 10-34 and unit 40, $491,575. Thomas May Construction Co.

51 Bay St. W., Regions Bank, demo & replacement of concrete, mechanical, electrical & plumbing, framing, sheetrock, paint, flooring & adding ADA steps with landing, ADA lift, $300,000. F & F Construction Company, Inc.

1924 Danese Ct., San Marco FM LLC, renovation of an existing apartment building, building 1, $346,137.60. Third Construction Co. Llc.

2983 Faye Rd., 6075 Lance, LLC, 116,640 square feet expansion to an existing warehouse, $5,386,201. Arco Design/ Build.

11180 Blasius Rd., 11180 Blasius Road LLC., construction of modular block retaining wall, $51,948. Associated Construction Products Inc.

7242 Normandy Blvd., SCI Funeral Services of Florida LLC, this project involves the construction of a new 1-story masonry/pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) structure, with pre-engineered aluminum covered walkways connected to the building. The facility is to be used as a small event center at the existing Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery on Normandy Boulevard. $1,000,000. GSB Construction & Development Inc.

1616 Pearl St. N., Harness Home Group III LLC, historical 37 windows replacement COA, $15,000. Hughes Custom Builders LLC.

4028 Timuquana Road, Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation, erect and install temporary scaffolding and flooring, per plans, for golf tournament (at locations: 18th green, 17th green, 16th green, 2nd green), $1,000,000. Clear Constructors LLC.

4028 Timuquana Road, Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation, temp tent structures for golf tournament, $500,000. Clear Constructors LLC.

8285 Western Way Circle, Unit CT04, Dish Waireless, LLC., existing telecommunications tower - dish wireless proposes to install three (3) antennas, six (6) RRU, one (1) OVP and one (1) hybrid, $65,000. Mastec Network Solutions LLC.

13846 Atlantic Blvd., Unit 1002, David Boden, foundation repair - slab underpinning w/ helical piles and poly, $210,000. Foundation Services of Central Florida.

Oct. 6, 2023

6854, 6858 Rhapsody Rd., Richmond American Homes Of Fl, new residential townhome, $500,000 for both. Richmond American Homes Of Fl.

6024, 6026, 6032, 6034, 6040, 6042, 6048, 6050 Crossroads Station Dr., Richmond American Homes, new construction single-family townhome, $2,000,000 for 8. Richmond American Homes Of Fl.

9846, 9848, 9850, 9852, 9854, 9856, 9858, 9860, 9865, 9867, 9869, 9871, 9873, 9875, 9877, 9879 Morgan Marsh Ct., Morgan Walks LLC, $4,000,000 for 16 townhomes. American Classic Homes LLC.

9570 Crosshill Blvd., Unit 106, Jacksonville MZi, LLC C/O KRP Centers LLC, finish out space for new cafe, $800,000. Quantum Facilities Service, LLC.

4949 Sunbeam Rd., Unit 16, AB Distributors, Inc., install two-hour shaft wall between warehouse and existing office, $28,900. 1 Source Property Solutions, LLC.

4132 Atlantic Blvd., Corner Lot Development, St. Nicholas Partners, demolition of restaurant and the parking lot removal, $79,300. J.B. Coxwell Contracting Inc.

