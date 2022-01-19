U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,579.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,306.00
    +47.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,234.75
    +28.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,097.10
    +5.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.13
    +0.70 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.13
    +2.94 (+15.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4740
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,041.11
    +289.62 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.20
    -12.19 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.58
    +31.03 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LA freight train looting 'out of control' as thieves worsen supply chain bottlenecks

Dani Romero
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The scene in Southern California resembles a disaster movie — only it's not. 

Thousands of boxes littering Union Pacific (UNP) train tracks in downtown Los Angeles attest to a wave of rail thefts that have taken place in recent months — worsening supply chain bottlenecks and creating endless delays for consumers and merchants that likely cost millions, if not more. 

L.A. has been a hub of major shipping woes in recent months, with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach a prominent fixture of global supply bottlenecks. The twin hubs handle about 40% of the nation’s maritime imports, with the majority of nearly $450 billion worth of goods eventually moving by rail.

With retailers seeing a wave of "smash and grab" thefts, rail heists are now taking center stage in the latest problem dogging the industry. Over the weekend, Yahoo Finance saw several scavengers picking through the sea trash, hoping to find valuable goods like electronics, clothes or whatever items thieves left behind.

Thieves have been raiding cargo containers, taking packages that belong to people from all over the country from retailers like Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), Macy’s (M), Skechers, and others, leading to viral images on social media. Data from the National Retail Federation found that the average loss from organized crime topped $700,000 per $1 billion in sales in 2020.

Some of the refuse left behind included pills, dermatology products, home decor which robbers didn’t want, or simply didn't believe were valuable enough to take.

On Saturday, Yahoo Finance found several packages, and upon entering the tracking number information found they were marked as “on the way – delay.” One was addressed to Oregon State Police from BPS Tactical Inc., a custom Law Enforcement gear company.

Yahoo Finance called and sent photos to the officer and the company about their missing package. 

"It's really frustrating and these criminals are just taking over and they rip the box open and take what they want," Sarah Blankenship, vice president of BPS Tactical, said in a phone interview. 

Blasting the thefts as "out of control," she demanded "consequences for stuff like this. It just makes me mad that something we made that costs money and people work hard to make and the trooper is not getting his equipment that he needs, because somebody helped himself to something that they shouldn't be taking." 

Blankenship said they were sending an exterior vest that was worth over $500 to a trooper in Oregon, but explained this experience had has never happened before, and luckily all their packages are insured. 

"I feel like the only thing that's going to change, this is what happens to the criminals and the consequences of what they should be facing for doing these type of things. They need more manpower to enforce it," she told Yahoo Finance. 

"We won't change the way we send stuff because we'll still have to go through the same procedures, but we will definitely be following up with our customers more," she added.

UP grapples with a staggering surge in thefts

Thieves targeting freight trains have left a graveyard of empty and undelivered packages in Southern California, worsening supply bottlenecks that have forced consumers and retailers to wait indefinitely for their deliveries.
Thieves targeting freight trains have left a graveyard of empty and undelivered packages in Southern California, worsening supply bottlenecks that have forced consumers and retailers to wait indefinitely for their deliveries.

The robberies appear to be a byproduct of a widespread breakdown in pandemic-era public safety, which has bedeviled officials across major cities — and not just on the West Coast. In New York City, businesses and citizens are in open revolt against Manhattan's newly-elected District Attorney Alvin Bragg, amid plans to downgrade or simply not prosecute certain crimes.

Union Pacific, the railroad company operating the cargo trains, had cleaned up the area of tracks where the boxes were found three months ago, and again about 30 days ago, according to CBS-Los Angeles reports.

The company said it has experienced a surge of over 160% in criminal rail theft in L.A. County since December 2020, and that on average, more than 90 containers were compromised each day. 

For several months during that period, the increase from the previous year surpassed 200%, according to UP data. For the month of October 2021, it estimated the increase to be over 356% compared to the year before.

According to LAPD data through November 27, property crime was up 2.6% over the same period last year, but is actually down 6.6% from 2019.

However, the train thefts have created quality of life issues bad enough to make a Los Angeles Councilman, Joe Buscaino, declare UP's railroad’s properties within Districts 15 and 8 a public nuisance based on dumping, trash and encampments near tracks.

On Saturday afternoon, 17 cars of a UP train derailed in Lincoln Heights. Sources with knowledge of the situation told Yahoo Finance that thieves are deliberately causing these derailments as a method to slow down the train, and allow them to rob cargo containers.

Officials say they are working on clearing the tracks following the derailment; nobody on the train was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

While Yahoo Finance was on the scene with cameras, three people were seen walking off with boxes of goods, and a UP officer was spotted with a man handcuffed.

The train company has stepped up the number of special agents on patrol, and was exploring the use of tools like drones, specialized fencing and trespass detection systems, a representative told Yahoo Finance.

An abandoned package found near a rail track in L.A. County. Thieves have been targeting freight trains in Southern California, and worsening a supply crisis.
An abandoned package found near a rail track in L.A. County. Thieves have been targeting freight trains in Southern California, and worsening a supply crisis.

Keith Lewis, Vice President of Operations at CargoNet, a Verisk business that tracks cargo thefts, told Yahoo Finance that there’s often a delay in reporting stolen goods.

“We have a significant delay in reporting of these incidents because they may happen on a Thursday or Friday, and they may not be realized until Monday,” said Lewis. “The bad guys have two or three days to get away with the product, move it, repackage it, put it in a different trailer, sell it."

Lewis also noted it was still unclear why there has been more rail theft in recent months.

“I don't know what's causing the uptick other than the freight sitting more than it has been," he explained.

In a letter to L.A. County District’s Attorney George Gascon, Adrian Guerrero, UP's director of public affairs, called the looting a "spiraling crisis" that's forcing the company to weigh re-routing trains away from L.A.

Guerrero explained that more than 100 people have been arrested — but thieves “boast to our officers that charges will be pled down," and are released within short order.

In response, Alex Bastian, an advisor to Gascon, said some cases presented to their office by the rail company have been filed in burglary and grand theft, but other cases don’t have enough evidence to prosecute.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America profit beats estimates on loan growth, M&A boost

    Flush with cash and emboldened by soaring stock market valuations, large buyout funds, corporates and financiers struck billions of dollars worth of deals in the fourth quarter, generating record advisory fees of $850 million for BofA, up 55% from a year earlier. The bank reported revenue, net of interest expense, of $22.1 billion, up 10% from last year.

  • Interest rate surge reflects Fed policy that 'overstayed its welcome': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, January 19, 2021.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • P&G raises sales outlook on resurgent demand for cleaning products

    The company's blue-chip stock rose nearly 1% in premarket trading as a better-than-expected 6% jump in quarterly sales helped cushion the blow from a bigger-than-previously forecast increase in annual freight and commodity costs. P&G said sales in its fabric & home care unit, the company's biggest segment and home to brands such as Tide and Mr. Clean, rose 7% in its second quarter, as the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant since late last year led to consumers stocking up again on detergents and surface cleaning products. Organic sales in the company's personal health care business increased about 20% as a more intense flu season led to a rise in demand for respiratory products, P&G said.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Apple is a $200 stock: Deutsche Bank

    It's time to load back up on shares of Apple, contends Deutsche Bank.

  • Microsoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. shares fell 13% in Tokyo on Wednesday, their biggest drop since October 2008, after PlayStation rival Microsoft Corp. announced a $69 billion deal to acquire games publisher Activision Blizzard Inc.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Clim

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Abcarian: How to persuade the willfully unvaccinated? Make their lives more difficult

    France has just mandated "vaccine passes" for public places. We should too.

  • Office pain extends to Twin Cities suburbs

    A move from companies toward more remote and hybrid work isn't just dealing a blow to the downtowns, it's also hitting the suburbs.Driving the news: Last week, Thomson Reuters announced it's exploring options for its massive Eagan campus because it no longer needs all 1.3 million square feet of office space as it moves to a hybrid work model.Why it matters: Suburbs depend on office buildings to bolster their tax base and nearby restaurants and retailers draw business from office workers. Get mar

  • Tesla driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after fatal crash involving Autopilot

    California prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in 2019.

  • 'Don't question my faith,' Rep. Crenshaw snaps at young girl

    'Don't question my faith,' Rep. Crenshaw snaps at young girl

  • Heritage land dispute over Amazon's new Africa HQ goes to court

    Groups representing the descendants of South Africa's earliest inhabitants, the Khoi and San, went to court on Wednesday to try to halt construction of Amazon's new 70,000-square metre Africa headquarters on land they regard as sacred. The culturally-intertwined San and Khoi were the first inhabitants of South Africa. Some Khoi and San welcome the prospect of jobs from the 4 billion rand ($259.03 million) development near Cape Town, including a hotel, retail offices and homes, and with Amazon -- which employs thousands of people in data hubs in the city -- as its main tenant.

  • These companies are following through on their promises on diversity, equity, and inclusion

    Despite setbacks, real progress on diversity is being made by companies across the U.S.

  • Modern slavery victim ‘kept in tiny shed for 40 years’

    Peter Swailes Jr pleads guilty ahead of scheduled modern slavery trial

  • Three teenagers found dead in suspected double murder-suicide in Texas

    Bodies found by a family member living next door

  • Cops Accused of Killing ‘Disoriented’ Dad as He Stumbled From Car Wreck

    via GoFundMeCriminal justice activists have accused Raleigh police of fatally shooting a young dad who was “so confused and disoriented that he didn’t even respond to his wife when she spoke to him” following a highway crash in North Carolina.Daniel Turcios, 43, was shot and killed by officers who responded to a car crash last week involving the beloved husband and father to three boys. Police said they received multiple 911 calls at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 about a car wreck indicating that a

  • KY man convicted in federal murder case after state pardon sentenced to 39.5 years

    Patrick Baker served two years of a 19-year sentence before then-Gov. Matt Bevin commuted his term.

  • Supreme Court hears Californians' claim to painting taken by Nazis, sold to museum

    The Supreme Court hears last-chance appeal from a Jewish family in California seeking to recover a $30-million painting that was seized by the Nazis.