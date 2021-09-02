U.S. markets closed

La Hacienda Treatment Center Receives Behavioral Health Care Accreditation

La Hacienda Treatment Center
·3 min read

Hunt, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Hacienda Treatment Center’s commitment to providing safe and effective care for drug and alcohol addiction has once again earned it The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for behavioral health care.

A rigorous survey in June by a team of The Joint Commission (TJC) reviewers audited La Hacienda’s compliance with behavioral health care standards in several areas, including care, treatment and services, emergency management, human resource management, the treatment environment, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, performance improvement, and patient rights.

La Hacienda Treatment Center - Joint Commission Accreditation
La Hacienda Treatment Center - Joint Commission Accreditation

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the inspection was accomplished through online programs but included the standard techniques, including facility inspection and staff interviews.

Successful Review is Validation of Much Teamwork

Coordinating with TJC on the review process was Michael S. Routh, La Hacienda’s Director of Compliance and Health Information/Privacy Officer.

“The Joint Commission accreditation is a validation of the hard work our team has done for nearly half a century – to help alcoholics and addicts find meaningful and lasting recovery,” said Routh.

La Hacienda is proud to have successfully met or exceeded the TJC standards for improving health care quality and safety across its programs and campuses.

La Hacienda serves approximately 1,200 patients annually. Individualized treatment programs include detoxification, physicians who see patients daily, consulting psychiatrists, a comprehensive program for patient’s families, and evidenced-based therapies.

Standards Developed Through Professional Consultation

TJC develops its standards in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission.

“We commend La Hacienda Treatment Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

Joint Commission Evaluates Thousands of Organizations

TJC’s behavioral health care accreditation program currently evaluates more than 2,250 organizations. Accreditation is valid for three years unless the commission revokes it.

Behavioral health care treatment services include mental health, addiction, eating disorder, intellectual/developmental disability, and/or child welfare-related needs.

TJC accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.

Providing Caring Addiction Treatment for 50 Years

A leading drug and alcohol addiction treatment center since 1972, La Hacienda is located on an attractive 40-acre campus in the Texas Hill Country. It is a healing space for every client who enters the grounds.

Patients at La Hacienda Treatment Center are always the number one priority and the focus of individualized, personal care.

Their well-trained, experienced staff use many medical and therapeutic modalities to help patients recover from emotional, cognitive, behavioral, and physical problems. Staff and management also believe that the key to successful treatment is the spiritual experience.

Contact La Hacienda Treatment Center:

Elizabeth Olson

La Hacienda Treatment Center

145 La Hacienda Way Southwest

Hunt, Texas 78024

P: (830) 238-4222 x521

eolson@lahacienda.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjvVZ_GjVmE&t=8s

https://www.lahacienda.com

###

