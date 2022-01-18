La Vague will propel Îles-de-la-Madeleine entrepreneurs forward better than ever

CED grants a $227,665 financial contribution to the Corporation d'innovation et de développement des Îles-de-la-Madeleine

LES ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Business accelerator and incubator La Vague offers an acceleration and growth space to entrepreneurs who want to develop innovative, promising projects for the region. To support the organization as it pursues its activities, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions is granting the Corporation d'innovation et de développement des Îles-de-la-Madeleine a non–repayable contribution of $227,665.

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, announced this funding today. The assistance will enable La Vague to continue to provide personalized mentoring to anchor structural projects and propel forward businesses with strong potential to grow and impact the region.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Helping businesses innovate so they can grow and enhance their competitiveness is at the core of our priorities. That is why we are providing our support to La Vague which, thanks to Government of Canada assistance, will continue to mentor entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their projects. This support for innovative businesses, which is one of the commitments outlined in our economic recovery plan, will enable not only Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine to diversify its economy, but also the Canadian economy to bounce back even stronger than before."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Organizations such as La Vague are essential in enabling our beautiful region to develop economically and shine. By supporting this business incubator and accelerator, the Government of Canada is helping to build the next generation of innovative entrepreneurs who will continue to vitalize the economy in Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"After an initial year of activity in the community, we are proud to note that already more than 50 entrepreneurs have benefited from at least one of our mentoring products. That is to say that we are meeting needs and having a tangible impact on our region's economic growth. The contribution granted today is excellent news for the innovation and development of businesses evolving through their contact with La Vague."

Gino Thorne, Managing Director, Corporation d'innovation et de développement des Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Quick facts

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

