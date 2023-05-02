U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.58
    -48.29 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,684.53
    -367.17 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,080.51
    -132.09 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.11
    -37.10 (-2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.60
    -4.06 (-5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.90
    +33.70 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    +0.42 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    -0.1350 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2470
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5280
    -0.9400 (-0.68%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,738.98
    +844.48 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.01
    +14.46 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,773.03
    -97.54 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.77 (+0.12%)
     
Special Coverage:

Highlights, big interviews, and more from the Milken Institute Global Conference

La-Z-Boy Declares Quarterly Dividend

La-Z-Boy Incorporated
·1 min read
La-Z-Boy Incorporated
La-Z-Boy Incorporated

MONROE, Mich., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Directors of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.1815 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023.

Additional Information

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy’s financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the SEC, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 167 of the 346 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 346 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 519 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

Contact:    Bob Lucian    (734) 625-4225    bob.lucian@la-z-boy.com