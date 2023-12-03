La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.20

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will increase its dividend on the 18th of December to $0.20, which is 10% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.182. This takes the dividend yield to 2.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

La-Z-Boy's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, La-Z-Boy was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.16 total annually to $0.726. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. La-Z-Boy has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

We Could See La-Z-Boy's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that La-Z-Boy has grown earnings per share at 9.5% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like La-Z-Boy's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that La-Z-Boy is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for La-Z-Boy that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

