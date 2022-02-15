La-Z-Boy Reports 22% Sales Increase for the Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Demand Trends Remain Strong

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today reported operating results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended January 22, 2022.



Fiscal 2022 third quarter versus Fiscal 2021 third quarter :

Consolidated sales increased 22% to $572 million Retail segment posted record sales and operating profit

Strong written order trends Written same-store sales for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® network increased 3% Written sales for Joybird increased 27%

Consolidated operating margin: GAAP: 6.9% versus 7.3% Non-GAAP (1) : 7.0% versus 9.5%

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”): GAAP: $0.65 versus $0.62 Non-GAAP (1) : $0.65 versus $0.74

$32 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in FY22 Q3

Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy, said, "During our third quarter, we delivered a strong 22% increase in consolidated sales versus the prior-year period. Demand continues unabated across the La-Z-Boy enterprise and remains well above pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, we returned $32 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, bringing our year-to-date returns to an all-time high level. While delivering an improved top line, the quarter was marked by greater-than-expected supply chain volatility, which had significant near-term impact on the efficiency of our manufacturing capacity ramp plans, dampening delivered sales growth and profit margins. A shortage of component parts, record levels of COVID absenteeism in January, and the challenge of hiring and training new employees at manufacturing facilities all contributed to the issues we faced as the quarter progressed. Additionally, a 14-week COVID-related shutdown in Vietnam temporarily and dramatically impacted sales and profitability for our casegoods import business, with minimal product available to ship to customers and high freight costs."

Whittington added, "Our number one priority is to improve the agility of our supply chain in this high-demand environment to increase production more quickly and efficiently. While the challenges faced during the quarter were significant, we are managing through them to improve efficiencies, work down our backlog and service customers and consumers while achieving greater profitability. I remain very optimistic about the future of La-Z-Boy Incorporated as we continue to make strategic investments to increase our market share and drive long-term profitable growth and returns for all stakeholders."

Consolidated sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 22% to $572 million versus the fiscal 2021 third quarter, reflecting ongoing capacity increases and pricing and surcharge actions.

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 6.9% versus 7.3% in the prior-year third quarter. Consolidated non-GAAP(1) operating margin was 7.0% versus 9.5% in the prior-year third quarter. Operating margin for the period was impacted by supply chain challenges, including raw material inflation, and plant inefficiencies primarily related to new manufacturing capacity as well as COVID impacts, partially offset by pricing and surcharge actions, and fixed-cost leverage on higher volume.

GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.65 for the fiscal 2022 third quarter versus $0.62 in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS decreased to $0.65 versus $0.74 in the prior-year third quarter.

Wholesale Segment:

Sales: Increased 21% to $423 million in the fiscal 2022 third quarter compared with the fiscal 2021 third quarter driven by realized pricing and surcharge actions as well as increased volume

Operating Margin: Non-GAAP (1) operating margin in the fiscal 2022 third quarter was 6.5% versus 10.2% for the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher raw material and freight costs, sourcing-related tariff and duty increases, component parts shortages, plant inefficiencies due to manufacturing capacity start-up activities, and continued labor challenges. Additionally, the company's casegoods business was significantly impacted by COVID-related shutdowns in Vietnam and freight costs. These factors were partially offset by pricing and surcharge actions, fixed-cost leverage on higher volume and a lower marketing spend as a percentage of sales



Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network:

Increased 3% for the fiscal 2022 third quarter compared with the fiscal 2021 third quarter

Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 third quarter, written same-store sales increased 9% for the fiscal 2022 third quarter, for a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4% over the two years

Retail segment:

Delivered sales: Increased 19% to a record $197 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the prior-year third quarter Within this, delivered same-store sales increased 16% in the fiscal 2022 third quarter versus the year-ago period

Written same-store sales for the company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores: Decreased 1% in the fiscal 2022 third quarter Fiscal year-to-date written same-store sales increased 3% versus the prior-year period

Operating Performance: Non-GAAP (1) operating profit increased to a record $24 million in the fiscal 2022 third quarter Non-GAAP (1) operating margin increased to 12.2% in the fiscal 2022 third quarter versus 8.9% in the fiscal 2021 third quarter, primarily driven by fixed-cost leverage on higher delivered sales volume and disciplined expense management





Corporate & Other:

Joybird delivered sales: Increased 56% to a record $45 million in the fiscal 2022 third quarter compared with the same quarter last year Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 third quarter, delivered sales more than doubled, increasing 103%, representing a compound annual growth rate of 43%

Joybird written sales: Increased 27% in the fiscal 2022 third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 third quarter, written sales increased an impressive 128%, representing a compound annual growth rate of 51%, reflecting continued robust order trends and the strength of the brand in the online marketplace

Profit for the quarter was roughly break even, reflecting significant investment in marketing to grow the business and increased raw material and freight costs which negatively impacted gross margin



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

For the fiscal 2022 year to date, the company generated $45 million in cash from operating activities, after investing $83 million in higher inventory levels to protect against supply chain disruptions and to support increased production and delivered sales.

The company continued to make disciplined investments in the business, including $59 million in capital expenditures to increase capacity, remodel stores, and upgrade infrastructure, for the fiscal year to date.

The company has returned $96 million to shareholders fiscal year to date, including $21 million in dividends with $7 million paid in the third quarter, as well as $76 million in share repurchases, or approximately 2.1 million shares of stock, leaving approximately 7.9 million shares available for repurchase under its authorized share repurchase program as of January 22, 2022.

La-Z-Boy ended the period with $240 million in cash(2) compared with $393 million in cash(2) at the end of the fiscal 2021 third quarter. The company holds $30 million in investments to enhance returns on cash versus $31 million at the end of the fiscal 2021 third quarter.

Dividend

On February 15, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2022.

Outlook

Bob Lucian, Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "Demand trends remain strong and our backlog will support strengthening delivered sales as we increase capacity over time, but near-term production gains will be slower than previously expected. Global supply chain disruptions continue and disproportionately impact our higher-end products, which sell at a greater level in our La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores, including our company-owned Retail stores. Separately, we expect our casegoods import operations to normalize during the first half of fiscal 2023 as we more consistently receive product and ship it to customers.

"Taking these factors into consideration, we now expect delivered sales per week in the fourth quarter to be flat to slightly up versus the third quarter. Further, the fiscal fourth quarter will benefit from containing 14 weeks compared to the third quarter which contained only 12 weeks. We expect consolidated non-GAAP operating margin to strengthen to the range of 7.5% to 8.5%. Over time, we continue to expect sales and operating margin performance will improve incrementally as increases in capacity allow us to more fully meet demand while leveraging fixed costs with higher volume."

(1)Non-GAAP amounts for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 exclude:

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.4 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, with $0.3 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense



Non-GAAP amounts for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 exclude:

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $10.4 million pre-tax, or $0.20 per diluted share, primarily due to a write-up of the Joybird contingent consideration liability based on forecasted future performance, with $10.3 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense

income of $5.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") recorded in other income related to the impact of employee retention credits

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating the Non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)Cash includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 163 of the 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 350 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 559 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (and components thereof, including Non-GAAP income before income taxes, Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), which may exclude, as applicable, business realignment charges, purchase accounting charges, benefits from the CARES Act, and charges for our supply chain optimization initiative. The business realignment charges include severance costs, asset impairment costs, and costs to relocate equipment and inventory related to organizational changes we undertook as a result of our response to COVID, including a reduction in the company's work force, temporary closure of certain manufacturing facilities and subsequent gains resulting from the sale of related assets. The purchase accounting charges may include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, amortization of employee retention agreements, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. The benefits from the CARES Act include the impact of employee retention credits. The charges for our supply chain optimization initiative may include severance costs, accelerated depreciation expense, costs to relocate equipment and inventory, as well as other costs related to the closure, relocation and sale of certain manufacturing operations. In addition, this press release references the Non-GAAP financial measure of “Non-GAAP operating margin” for a future period. Non-GAAP operating margin may exclude items such as pre-tax purchase accounting charges and pre-tax business realignment charges. These and other not presently determinable items could have a material impact on the determination of operating margin on a GAAP basis and due to the probable variability and limited visibility of excluded items, we have not provided a reference to future period GAAP operating margin or a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating margin for future periods in this press release. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, business realignment charges and the charges related to the company's supply chain optimization initiative are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being moved or closed, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes benefits from the CARES Act when assessing the company's operating and financial performance due to the one-time nature of this transaction. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented, except for the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge and the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration which reflects the associated GAAP tax impact in the period presented.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/22/2022 1/23/2021 1/22/2022 1/23/2021 Sales $ 571,573 $ 470,196 $ 1,672,245 $ 1,214,774 Cost of sales 352,208 268,944 1,027,503 696,604 Gross profit 219,365 201,252 644,742 518,170 Selling, general and administrative expense 179,878 166,838 516,771 431,492 Operating income 39,487 34,414 127,971 86,678 Interest expense (160 ) (298 ) (713 ) (1,103 ) Interest income 806 285 1,029 902 Other income (expense), net (1,460 ) 6,532 (522 ) 7,995 Income before income taxes 38,673 40,933 127,765 94,472 Income tax expense 9,591 11,344 33,059 24,900 Net income 29,082 29,589 94,706 69,572 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (615 ) (357 ) (2,157 ) (607 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 28,467 $ 29,232 $ 92,549 $ 68,965 Basic weighted average common shares 43,701 46,261 44,342 46,064 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 2.09 $ 1.50 Diluted weighted average common shares 43,968 46,818 44,640 46,407 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.65 $ 0.62 $ 2.07 $ 1.49





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 1/22/2022 4/24/2021 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 236,712 $ 391,213 Restricted cash 3,266 3,490 Receivables, net of allowance of $2,996 at 1/22/2022 and $4,011 at 4/24/2021 163,018 139,341 Inventories, net 315,595 226,137 Other current assets 243,713 165,979 Total current assets 962,304 926,160 Property, plant and equipment, net 250,945 219,194 Goodwill 195,010 175,814 Other intangible assets, net 34,469 30,431 Deferred income taxes – long-term 11,685 11,915 Right of use lease assets 388,713 343,800 Other long-term assets, net 86,438 79,008 Total assets $ 1,929,564 $ 1,786,322 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 117,239 $ 94,152 Lease liabilities, current 73,222 67,614 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 523,009 449,904 Total current liabilities 713,470 611,670 Lease liabilities, long-term 338,478 295,023 Other long-term liabilities 93,133 97,483 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 43,505 outstanding at 1/22/22 and 45,361 outstanding at 4/24/21 43,505 45,361 Capital in excess of par value 339,294 330,648 Retained earnings 395,577 399,010 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,989 ) (1,521 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity 775,387 773,498 Noncontrolling interests 9,096 8,648 Total equity 784,483 782,146 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,929,564 $ 1,786,322





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/22/2022 1/23/2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 94,706 $ 69,572 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets (3,149 ) 133 Gain on sale of investments (340 ) (438 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (1,070 ) (2,483 ) Depreciation and amortization 27,146 24,620 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 53,949 48,864 Equity-based compensation expense 8,887 9,115 Change in deferred taxes 214 5,189 Change in receivables (20,317 ) (28,720 ) Change in inventories (83,109 ) (26,419 ) Change in other assets (22,486 ) (1,193 ) Change in payables 23,690 42,354 Change in lease liabilities (54,400 ) (48,963 ) Change in other liabilities 21,471 158,200 Net cash provided by operating activities 45,192 249,831 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 3,999 252 Capital expenditures (58,585 ) (26,722 ) Purchases of investments (28,058 ) (27,744 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 30,457 26,317 Acquisitions (24,849 ) (2,000 ) Net cash used for investing activities (77,036 ) (29,897 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (91 ) (75,020 ) Holdback payments for acquisition purchases (23,000 ) (5,783 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes (1,670 ) 6,259 Repurchases of common stock (75,646 ) (875 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (20,621 ) (9,700 ) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) (1,260 ) (8,507 ) Net cash used for financing activities (122,288 ) (93,626 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (593 ) 3,191 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (154,725 ) 129,499 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 394,703 263,528 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 239,978 $ 393,027 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 4,564 $ 1,569

(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.







LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/22/2022 1/23/2021 1/22/2022 1/23/2021 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 328,533 $ 274,314 $ 973,973 $ 720,258 Intersegment sales 94,748 76,394 281,899 197,039 Wholesale segment sales 423,281 350,708 1,255,872 917,297 Retail segment sales 197,052 165,959 571,319 419,371 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 45,988 29,923 126,953 75,145 Intersegment sales 3,991 3,768 11,673 9,004 Corporate and Other sales 49,979 33,691 138,626 84,149 Eliminations (98,739 ) (80,162 ) (293,572 ) (206,043 ) Consolidated sales $ 571,573 $ 470,196 $ 1,672,245 $ 1,214,774 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 27,639 $ 35,686 $ 89,098 $ 95,309 Retail segment 24,102 14,707 68,502 23,173 Corporate and Other (12,254 ) (15,979 ) (29,629 ) (31,804 ) Consolidated operating income $ 39,487 $ 34,414 $ 127,971 $ 86,678





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/22/2022 1/23/2021 1/22/2022 1/23/2021 GAAP gross profit $ 219,365 $ 201,252 $ 644,742 $ 518,170 Add back: Purchase accounting charges - incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value — — — 429 Add back: Business realignment charges/(gain) — (2 ) — 1,303 Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain — — — (50 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 219,365 $ 201,250 $ 644,742 $ 519,852 GAAP SG&A $ 179,878 $ 166,838 $ 516,771 $ 431,492 Less: Purchase accounting charges - adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration and amortization of intangible assets and retention agreements (258 ) (10,257 ) (1,277 ) (13,736 ) Less: Business realignment gain/(charges) — — 3,277 (2,580 ) Non-GAAP SG&A $ 179,620 $ 156,581 $ 518,771 $ 415,176 GAAP operating income $ 39,487 $ 34,414 $ 127,971 $ 86,678 Add back: Purchase accounting charges 258 10,257 1,277 14,165 Add back: Business realignment charges/(gain) — (2 ) (3,277 ) 3,883 Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain — — — (50 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 39,745 $ 44,669 $ 125,971 $ 104,676 GAAP income before income taxes $ 38,673 $ 40,933 $ 127,765 $ 94,472 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 365 10,449 1,700 14,657 Add back: Business realignment charges/(gain) — (2 ) (3,277 ) 3,883 Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain — — — (50 ) Less: CARES Act benefit — (5,219 ) — (5,219 ) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 39,038 $ 46,161 $ 126,188 $ 107,743 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 28,467 $ 29,232 $ 92,549 $ 68,965 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 365 10,449 1,700 14,657 Less: Tax effect of purchase accounting (91 ) (1,073 ) (310 ) (1,479 ) Add back: Business realignment charges/(gain) — (2 ) (3,277 ) 3,883 Less: Tax effect of business realignment charges/(gain) — — 845 (938 ) Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain — — — (50 ) Add back: Tax effect of supply chain optimization initiative gain — — — 13 Less: CARES Act benefit — (5,219 ) — (5,219 ) Add back: Tax effect of CARES Act benefit — 1,261 — 1,261 Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 28,741 $ 34,648 $ 91,508 $ 81,093 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.65 $ 0.62 $ 2.07 $ 1.49 Add back: Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share — 0.20 0.04 0.27 Add back: Business realignment charges/(gain), net of tax, per share — — (0.06 ) 0.07 Less: CARES Act benefit, net of tax, per share — (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.65 $ 0.74 $ 2.05 $ 1.75





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) 1/22/2022 % of sales 1/23/2021 % of sales 1/22/2022 % of sales 1/23/2021 % of sales GAAP operating income (loss) Wholesale segment $ 27,639 6.5% $ 35,686 10.2% $ 89,098 7.1% $ 95,309 10.4% Retail segment 24,102 12.2% 14,707 8.9% 68,502 12.0% 23,173 5.5% Corporate and Other (12,254 ) N/M (15,979 ) N/M (29,629 ) N/M (31,804 ) N/M Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 39,487 6.9% $ 34,414 7.3% $ 127,971 7.7% $ 86,678 7.1% Non-GAAP items affecting operating income Wholesale segment $ 58 $ 56 $ (3,099 ) $ 3,286 Retail segment — — — 613 Corporate and Other 200 10,199 1,099 14,099 Consolidated Non-GAAP items affecting operating income $ 258 $ 10,255 $ (2,000 ) $ 17,998 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) Wholesale segment $ 27,697 6.5% $ 35,742 10.2% $ 85,999 6.8% $ 98,595 10.7% Retail segment 24,102 12.2% 14,707 8.9% 68,502 12.0% 23,786 5.7% Corporate and Other (12,054 ) N/M (5,780 ) N/M (28,530 ) N/M (17,705 ) N/M Consolidated Non-GAAP operating income $ 39,745 7.0% $ 44,669 9.5% $ 125,971 7.5% $ 104,676 8.6% N/M - Not Meaningful



