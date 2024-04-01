La-Z-Boy's (NYSE:LZB) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for La-Z-Boy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$141m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$440m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, La-Z-Boy has an ROCE of 9.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for La-Z-Boy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for La-Z-Boy .

What Can We Tell From La-Z-Boy's ROCE Trend?

In terms of La-Z-Boy's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On La-Z-Boy's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about La-Z-Boy because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 24% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

La-Z-Boy does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for La-Z-Boy that you might be interested in.

