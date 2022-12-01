U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,084.45
    +4.34 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,443.84
    -145.93 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,510.03
    +42.03 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.44
    -2.14 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +0.85 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    +57.60 (+3.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +1.17 (+5.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0112 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    +0.0193 (+1.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2720
    -2.8080 (-2.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,952.62
    -92.82 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.17
    -3.98 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Lab-Aids Recruits a National Team of Storytellers

·2 min read

 RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab-Aids, the Long Island-based publisher and manufacturer of hands-on, evidence-based science programs has expanded its marketing profile. Between its in-house talent and a combination of new and existing strategic partnerships, Lab-Aids is ready to share its story with schools across the country.

Student scientists collect data on CO2 in their breath | Photo by Mitchell Pictures
Student scientists collect data on CO2 in their breath | Photo by Mitchell Pictures

Super-charging its marketing efforts began last June with the promotion of Rachel Porter to Vice President of Marketing. As a former teacher and eight-year veteran of Lab-Aids, Porter knows first-hand the power of a Lab-Aids program. "I thought I had created good material, but Lab-Aids changed my perspective on what was possible." says Porter. "The depth of authentic engagement from my students was powerful – the science became real for them. That's our mission."

Lab-Aids Tells a Story 60 Years in the Making

Lab-Aids recently retained the services of TwoSevenOne Consulting, LLC. As a firm that specializes in dynamic content creation, TwoSevenOne increases Lab-Aids' bandwidth to produce multi-platform content including videos, social media and email engagements, and print media. The partnership comes as Lab-Aids releases the redesigned Science and Global Issues: Biology in time for the 2022/2023 school year.

"We've always been well respected in the science education industry, but it's especially validating to see the responses to this new work we've been doing. TwoSevenOne has really allowed us to share these programs as quickly as we're developing them - with more to come," says Porter.

Key partnerships now represent a comprehensive suite of marketing services:

These services supplement the in-house talent at Lab-Aids, which recently expanded to include Billee Procknow, Marketing and Events Manager. Like Porter, Procknow is a former science teacher and knows the struggles teachers face in the field. "Where has Lab-Aids been my whole career," jokes Procknow. "This is an exciting time to join a company of science education change-makers."

About Lab-Aids

For almost 60 years, Lab-Aids has been developing, manufacturing, and publishing core curriculum and supplementary programs that help students better understand science concepts through direct experience. Lab-Aids exclusively publishes for research-based curricula developers including Oceans of Data Institute, SEPUP, and Tinkering Labs. Students using Lab-Aids curricula spend over two-thirds of their instructional days doing screen-free labs and investigations.

(PRNewsfoto/Lab-Aids)
(PRNewsfoto/Lab-Aids)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lab-aids-recruits-a-national-team-of-storytellers-301691913.html

SOURCE Lab-Aids

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Reasons This Stock Could Outperform in 2023

    Biotech giant Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is a member of this elite club, having seen its shares rise by 15% year to date. Let's consider two reasons why Gilead Sciences is worth serious consideration heading into the new year. Gilead Sciences' most important unit by some margin remains its HIV business.

  • FDA Plans to Allow More Gay, Bisexual Men to Donate Blood

    The current rules bar blood donations from men who recently had sex with men due to HIV transmission risk.

  • Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens

    Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for further efforts to improve COVID-19 prevention and control measures, urging "optimisation" of testing, treatment and quarantine policies, as the virus weakens in pathogenicity, according to state media. "The country is facing a new situation and new tasks in epidemic prevention and control as the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus weakens, more people are vaccinated and experience in containing the virus is accumulated," she said on Wednesday according to Xinhua. The country is also taking a more "humane approach" to tackling infection outbreaks.

  • Are you sick, too? If not COVID, you may have another virus spreading in South Florida

    It’s not your imagination. It seems like everyone is getting sick in South Florida.

  • COVID hit HIV detection in Europe, threatens eradication progress

    The number of people in Europe with undiagnosed HIV has risen as testing rates fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening a global goal of ending the disease by 2030, a report said. The joint World Health Organization (WHO) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) report said that in 2021 a quarter fewer HIV diagnoses were recorded compared to pre-pandemic levels in the WHO's European region. This region includes Russia and Ukraine, which have the area's highest rates of HIV infection.

  • Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Big Lots stock tumbles after wider-than-expected loss, sales miss and downbeat outlook

    Shares of Big Lots Inc. tumbled 14.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the discount home essentials retailer reported a wider-than-expected fiscal third-quarter loss, disappointing sales and provided a downbeat outlook amid a "challenging macroeconomic environment." Net losses for the quarter to Oct. 29 widened to $103.0 million, or $3.56 a share, from $4.3 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of $2.99 was wider than

  • iPhone Pro Shipments May Miss Consensus, Tesla Rival Charts Ambitious Expansion Plan In Mexico, Amazon Cloud Unit To Add More Employees: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 30

    Reuters Tesla Rival Charts Ambitious Expansion Plan In Mexico, Eyes 10% Market Share, Says Report BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDY) (OTC: BYDDF) is flexing its muscles in international waters, with the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle maker eyeing a strong presence in the North American country of Mexico. BYD is planning to commence sales of its EVs in Mexico in 2023, and the all-electric Tang SUV and Han sedan will likely be the first vehicles launched, Zhou Zou, said the company's

  • Why Is Simon Property (SPG) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Simon Property (SPG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Etsy Stock Earns 85 RS Rating, Showing Improving Market Leadership

    When building your watch list, focus on stocks with an 80 or higher RS Rating. Etsy just cleared that benchmark with an upgrade from 69 to 85. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • Fed's Bowman: interest rates need to be sufficiently restrictive "for some time"

    "Moderating the pace and the level of rate increases will allow us to more fully assess the effects of our...actions and the effect they are having on economic activity," Bowman said during a financial services event held in New York. Bowman, who has been a proponent of more swift action to curb inflation than some of her rate-setting colleagues, nevertheless said that inflation data over the last month, while showing price pressures slowing slightly, "are still unacceptably high." In the 12 months through October, the PCE price index increased 6.0% after advancing 6.3% in September.

  • Top Penny Stocks

    ADMA Biologics, Borr Drilling, and Nordic American Tankers lead the momentum category by roughly doubling in the past year while the large-cap Russell 1000 fell 15% and the small-cap Russell 2000 lost almost a fifth of its value.

  • Pfizer to invest over $1.26 billion in Irish jobs boost

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc plans to invest more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion) to expand manufacturing at its plant in Dublin, it said on Thursday, handing the Irish multinational sector a jobs boost at a time when major tech firms are laying off staff. The move will lead to the creation of 400 to 500 new roles and double the capacity to produce key substances used in biological drugs at a new facility, which is due for completion in 2027, Pfizer said. The U.S. drugmaker is already one of the largest foreign-owned employers in Ireland and its biggest single investment to date in the country will bring its staffing there to 5,500.

  • Will Salesforce Earnings Generate a Rally?

    Customer relationship management firm Salesforce is set to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results after the closing bell Wednesday. Will shareholders get some help or be disappointed? Trading volume has been a little more active the past three months, which is typically is a good sign, but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line remains depressed.

  • Arcimoto reveals Nasdaq warning; repriced stock takes a beating

    Arcimoto on Wednesday eliminated one issue in its battle to survive a financial crunch, executing a 1-for-20 reverse stock split that allayed immediate fears of a Nasdaq Global Markets delisting. After resetting from $0.41 to $8.20 overnight in the reverse split, its stock (Nasdaq: FUV) fell more than 9% to $7.45 in Wednesday trading.

  • Franklin Scans Lula Fiscal Policy as It Weighs Local Bonds Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Franklin Templeton is assessing what Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s fiscal policy may look like as it considers adding exposure to the nation’s local currency bond market. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive

  • Bank of Canada Has Room to Stop Hiking Before Fed, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada has leeway to end its interest-rate hiking cycle in coming months even if the Federal Reserve keeps pushing borrowing costs higher next year, according to economists.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Ri

  • Methode Electronics Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q2; Warns On Inflationary Cost Environment

    Methode Electronics, Inc (NYSE: MEI) reported a second-quarter FY23 net sales growth of 6.9% year-on-year to $315.9 million, beating the consensus of $293.9 million. The increase was mainly the result of record sales in the Industrial segment driven by power distribution solutions for data centers and electric vehicles and by lighting solutions for commercial vehicles. EPS of $0.75 topped the consensus of $0.63. Segments: The Automotive segment's net sales grew 0.5% Y/Y to $196.9 million. Net sa

  • Transamerica appoints Tampa Bay financial services veteran to key positions

    Transamerica Corp. has appointed a Tampa Bay financial services veteran to head two key subsidiaries. The Baltimore-based insurance and financial services conglomerate selected Todd Buchanan as the president of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, the head of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. and as a senior vice president at the company. “Todd has an outstanding track record of success in our industry, and his leadership of WFG will further strengthen our commitment to serving a diverse customer base across North America through our robust distribution network,” Jamie Ohl, president of Transamerica’s Individual Solutions division, said in a statement.

  • Powell signals 0.50% rate hike in December, citing need to 'moderate' pace

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell set the table for a slowdown in the Fed's recent pace of rate hikes during a highly-anticipated speech on Wednesday.