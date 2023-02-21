U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

Lab Automation Market worth $7.1 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

·9 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory automation industry is expected to grow significantly in the near future, as the demand for automated processes and technologies in the laboratory setting increases. Automated systems are becoming increasingly popular in medical and research laboratories, as they allow for faster, more accurate, and more efficient data analysis. Automation can be used to streamline laboratory operations, improve laboratory safety, and reduce costs. Additionally, automated systems can be used to increase the accuracy and speed of data analysis and to help ensure that laboratory results are consistent and accurate. As the technology continues to become more advanced and cost-effective, the demand for laboratory automation systems is likely to increase.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Lab Automation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.1 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $7.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing food safety concerns, and stringent regulatory control in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, the slow adoption of lab automation by small and medium-sized laboratories and the long gestation period for workflow implementation are expected to restrain the market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1158

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lab Automation Market"

288 - Tables
48 - Figures
327 - Pages

Lab Automation Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2022

$5.1 billion

Estimated Value by 2028

$7.1 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%

Market Size Available for

2020–2028

Forecast Period

2022–2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Application, End User, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East, and Africa

Report Highlights

Updated financial information / product portfolio of players

Key Market Opportunities

Improvisation of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries

Key Market Drivers

Technological advancements and increasing R&D investments

 

Software segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Based on the product type, the lab automation is segmented into automated workstations, off the shelf automated workcells, robotic system, automated storage and retrieval systems tables and other lab automation. Software segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Robots can carry out repetitive operations like labeling by hand and handling microplates, while motorised pipettes and syringes can handle liquid handling. Additionally, lab automation software can help you save time by making it simple to standardise and manage your workflow. This is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Drug Discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the lab automation in 2022-2028

Based on application, the lab automation is segmented into drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, microbiology, other applications. The drug discovery application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the lab automation market during the forecast period. This segment held a share of 38.3% in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies' segment to register for the highest growth rate of the lab automation in 2022-2028

The major end users in the lab automation market are hospital & diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutes, forensic laboratories, environmental & testing laboratories, and the food & beverage industry. Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities in the area of drug development and the focus on extending pharma-biotech product pipelines.

Europe to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period

In 2022, Europe is expected to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Europe comprises the Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, ROE. The presence of emerging economies such as Germany and France and the increasing healthcare investments by governmental and non-governmental fundings are the major factors supporting the growth of the Europe lab automation market.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1158

Lab Automation Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  1. Technological advancements and increasing R&D investments

  2. Growing demand for process automation for food safety

  3. Standardization of workflows

  4. Stringent regulatory control in healthcare industry

Restraints:

  1. Slow adoption of automation by small and medium-sized laboratories

  2. Long gestation period for workflow implementation

Opportunities:

  1. Improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries

  2. Growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Challenges:

  1. Limited feasibility with technology integration in analytical labs

  2. Availability of refurbished lab automation equipment

Key Market Players:

As of 2022, prominent players in the lab automation are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland) Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Waters Corporation (US), among others.

Recent Developments

  • In January 2023, Agilent Technologies, acquired Avida Biomed, an early-stage life science firm that creates high-performance target-enrichment procedures with distinctive features for clinical researchers using next-generation sequencing methods to investigate cancer.

  • In November 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. collaborated with PathAI for artificial intelligence-based digital pathology applications for improved patient care.

  • In November 2022, PerkinElmer launched ready-to-use adeno-associated virus vector (AAV) detection kits to support researchers working on gene therapies.

  • In August 2021, Becton Dickinson AG launched a fully automated high-throughput molecular diagnostic platform for laboratories in the US.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1158

Lab Automation Market Advantages:

  • Increased Productivity: Lab automation technology helps increase productivity by streamlining processes, reducing manual steps, and automating repetitive tasks. This saves time and money for laboratory personnel and allows them to focus on more important tasks.

  • Improved Accuracy: Automation eliminates manual errors, ensuring that results are more accurate and reliable. This eliminates the need for costly re-runs or retesting and helps to ensure that the data collected is of the highest quality.

  • Cost Savings: Automation reduces costs associated with laboratory operation, such as personnel costs, material costs, and equipment costs. This can lead to decreased overhead and increased profitability.

  • Enhanced Safety: Automation reduces the need for hazardous materials handling and minimizes the risk of accidents in the laboratory. This can help to reduce the costs associated with workplace injuries.

  • Improved Flexibility: Automation can help to improve the flexibility of laboratory operations. Automated systems can be easily modified for different applications, allowing laboratories to adjust their operations quickly and efficiently.

Lab Automation Market - Report Highlights

  • In this report, lab automation is considered, along with tables and accessories, used for healthcare applications in hospitals. In this version of the report, two new segments are added— application—for a better and deeper understanding of the market.

  • The study consists of the average selling price (ASP) analysis for different products in the lab automation market.

  • The research study comprises the patent analysis of technologies/solutions used in the lab automation market.

  • The new market study consists of the trends/disruptions impacting customers' businesses.

  • The new market study consists of information on key conferences & events in 2020–2022.

  • The new market study consists of the region-wise regulatory landscape.

  • The new market study consists of Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • The new market study provides details of the strategies of the top 15 players operating in the market.

  • The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the market evaluation matrix. The competitive landscape also includes the market share analysis of major global players (as of 2021), updated competitive leadership mapping, and competitive situations and trends.

  • The new market study comprises 25 players. These companies have emerged as key market players in recent years due to their products and various strategic investments undertaken in the lab automation market space.

  • Updated financial information/product portfolio of players: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the lab automation market from 2022 to January 2023 (depending on availability) for each listed company in graphical representation.

  • Updated market developments of profiled players: The current report includes the market developments from January 2020 to January 2023

Browse Adjacent Market:

Related Reports:

Mass Spectrometry Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Laboratory Informatics Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

High Throughput Screening Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Life Science Instrumentation Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/lab-automation-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/lab-automation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lab-automation-market-worth-7-1-billion--marketsandmarkets-301751484.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

