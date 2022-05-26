U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,057.52
    +78.79 (+1.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,674.13
    +553.85 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,727.25
    +292.51 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.48
    +42.32 (+2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.85
    +3.52 (+3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.10
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    +0.0070 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0710
    -0.1700 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,431.62
    -320.85 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.87
    -18.27 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.92
    +42.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Lab, crab and robotic rehab

Brian Heater
·8 min read

I was in Berkeley a couple of months back, helping TechCrunch get its proverbial ducks in a row before our first big climate event (coming in a few weeks, folks). Professor Ken Goldberg, who’s helped play a big role in a number of our robotics events, kindly gave me a tour of BAIR, the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research department. It’s a newly renovated space on the UCB campus, where students and faculty are working on some cutting-edge robotics research.

I got previews of a number of projects I hope to share with you in the newsletter soon, but one that really caught my eye was FogROS, which was just announced as part of the latest ROS (robot operating system) rollout. Beyond a punny name that is simultaneously a reference to the cloud element (fog/cloud -- not to mention the fact that the new department has killer views of San Francisco and frequent visitor, Karl) and problematic French cuisine, there’s some really compelling potential here.

I’ve been thinking about the potential impact of cloud-based processing quite a bit the last several years, independent of my writing about robots. Specifically, a number of companies (Microsoft, Amazon, Google) have been betting big on cloud gaming. What do you do when you’ve seemingly pushed a piece of hardware to its limit? If you’ve got low enough latency, you can harness remote servers to do the heavy lifting. It’s something that’s been tried for at least a decade, to varying effect.

Image Credits: ROS

Latency is, of course, a major factor in gaming, where being off by a millisecond can dramatically impact the experience. I’m not fully convinced that experience is where it ought to be quite yet, but it does seem the tech has graduated to a point where off-board processing makes practical sense for robotics. You can currently play a console game on a smartphone with one of those services, so surely we can produce smaller, lighter-weight and lower-cost robots that rely on a remote server to complete resource-intensive tasks like SLAM processing.

The initial application will focus on AWS, with plans to reach additional services like Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Watch this space. There are many reasons to be excited. Honestly, there’s a lot to be excited about in robotics generally right now. This was one of the more fun weeks in recent memory.

V Bionic's exoskeleton glove shown without its covering.
V Bionic's exoskeleton glove shown without its covering.

Image Credits: V Bionic

Let’s start with the ExoHeal robotic rehabilitation gloves. The device, created by Saudi Arabian V Bionic, nabbed this year’s Microsoft Imagine Cup. The early-stage team is part of a proud tradition of healthcare exoskeletons. In this case, it’s an attempt to rehab the hand following muscle and tendon injuries. Team leader Zain Samdani told TechCrunch:

Flexor linkage-driven movement gives us the flexibility to individually actuate different parts of each finger (phalanges) whilst keeping the device portable. We’re currently developing our production-ready prototype that utilizes a modular design to fit the hand sizes of different patients.

Image Credits: Walmart

This is the third week in a row Walmart gets a mention here. First it was funding for GreyOrange, which it partnered with in Canada. Last week we noted a big expansion of the retail giant’s deal with warehouse automation firm, Symbotic. Now it’s another big expansion of an existing deal -- this time dealing with the company’s delivery ambitions.

Like Walmart’s work with robotics, drone delivery success has been…spotty, at best. Still, it’s apparently ready to put its money where its mouth is on this one, with a deal that brings DroneUp delivery to 34 sites across six U.S. states. Quoting myself here:

The retailer announced an investment in the 6-year-old startup late last year, following trial deliveries of COVID-19 testing kits. Early trials were conducted in Bentonville, Arkansas. This year, Arizona, Florida, Texas and DroneUp’s native Virginia are being added to the list. Once online, customers will be able to choose from tens of thousands of products, from Tylenol to hot dog buns, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Freigegeben für die Berichterstattung über das Unternehemn Wingcopter bis zum 25.01.2026. Mit Bitte um Urhebervermerk v.l.: Jonathan Hesselbarth, Tom Plümmer und Ansgar Kadura von Wingcopter GmbH. Image Credits: © Jonas Wresch / KfW

There are still more question marks around this stuff than anything, and I’ve long contended that drone delivery makes the most sense in remote and otherwise hard to reach areas. That’s why something like this Wingcopter deal is interesting. Over the next five years, the company plans to bring 12,000 of its fixed-wing UAVs to 49 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. It will cover spots that have traditionally struggled with infrastructural issues that have made it difficult to deliver food and medical supplies through more traditional means.

“With the looming food crisis on the African continent triggered by the war in Ukraine, we see great potential and strong social impact that drone-delivery networks can bring to people in all the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa by getting food to where it is needed most,” CEO Tom Plümmer told TechCrunch. “Especially in remote areas with weak infrastructure and those areas that are additionally affected by droughts and other plagues, Wingcopter’s delivery drones will build an air bridge and provide food from the sky on a winch to exactly where it is needed.”

Legitimately exciting stuff, that.

Image Credits: Dyson

In more cautiously optimistic news, Dyson dropped some interesting news this week, announcing that it has been (and will continue) pumping a lot of money into robotic research. Part of the rollout includes refitting an aircraft hangar at Hullavington Airfield, a former RAF station in Chippenham, Wiltshire, England that the company purchased back in 2016.

Some numbers from the company:

Dyson is halfway through the largest engineering recruitment drive in its history. Two thousand people have joined the tech company this year, of which 50% are engineers, scientists, and coders. Dyson is supercharging its robotics ambitions, recruiting 250 robotics engineers across disciplines including computer vision, machine learning, sensors and mechatronics, and expects to hire 700 more in the robotics field over the next five years. The master plan: to create the UK’s largest, most advanced, robotics center at Hullavington Airfield and to bring the technology into our homes by the end of the decade.

The primary project highlighted is a robot arm with a number of attachments, including a vacuum and a human-like robot hand, which are designed to perform various household tasks. Dyson has some experience building robots, primarily through its vacuums, which rely on things like computer vision to autonomously navigate. Still, I say “cautiously optimistic,” because I’ve seen plenty of non-robotics companies showcase the technology as more of a vanity project. But I’m more than happy to have Dyson change my mind.

Image Credits: Hyundai

Hyundai, of course, has been quite aggressive in its own robotics dreams, including its 2020 acquisition of Boston Dynamics. The carmaker this week announced that part of its massive new $10 billion investment plans will include robotics, with a focus of actually bringing some of its far-out concepts to market.

Another week, another big round for logistics/fulfillment robotics, as Polish firm Nomagic raised $22 million to expand its offerings. The company’s primary offering is a pick and place arm that can move and sort small goods. Khosla Ventures and Almaz Capital led the round, which also featured European Investment Bank, Hoxton Ventures, Capnamic Ventures, DN Capital and Manta Ray.

Amazon Astro with periscope camera
Amazon Astro with periscope camera

The periscope camera pops out and extends telescopically, enabling Astro to look over obstacles and on counter tops. A very elegant design choice. Image Credits: Haje Kamps for TechCrunch

We finally got around to reviewing Amazon's limited-edition home robot, Astro, and Haje's feelings were...mixed:

It’s been fun to have Astro wandering about my apartment for a few days, and most of the time I seemed to use it as a roving boom box that also has Alexa capabilities. That’s cute, and all, but $1,000 would buy Alexa devices for every thinkable surface in my room and leave me with enough cash left over to cover the house in cameras. I simply continue to struggle with why Astro makes sense. But then, that’s true for any product that is trying to carve out a brand new product category.

A tiny robot crab scuttles across the frame. Image Credits: Northwestern University

And finally, a tiny robot crab from Northwestern University. The little guy can be controlled remotely using lasers and is small enough to sit on the side of a penny. “Our technology enables a variety of controlled motion modalities and can walk with an average speed of half its body length per second,” says lead researcher, Yonggang Huang. “This is very challenging to achieve at such small scales for terrestrial robots.”

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Scuttle, don’t walk to subscribe to Actuator.

Recommended Stories

  • David Einhorn Having a Banner Year in 2022: 10 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 2022 portfolio of David Einhorn and his 10 favorite stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Einhorn’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to David Einhorn Having a Banner Year in 2022: 5 Favorite Stock Picks. David Einhorn, founder and president of Greenlight […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire Mario Gabelli Loves

    In this article, we will look at 10 dividend stocks billionaire Mario Gabelli loves. If you want to see more dividend stocks that are dear to the legendary value investor, you can also see 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire Mario Gabelli Loves. Mario Gabelli is one of the most prominent investors in the world. Mr. Gabelli […]

  • Amazon's hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including a Ring alarm kit for $60 off

    Save up to 45%: Shoppers are losing it over these deeply discounted TVs, tablets and more.

  • What IBM's next acquisition will look like – don't think Red Hat

    Nearly three years after IBM’s blockbuster deal for Raleigh-based Red Hat, Big Blue continues to scout for deals – just not record-breakers.

  • iPhone 14 release date: When the new Apple handset will come out – and whether it’s worth buying one now

    Apple has been remarkably regular in releasing its updates, but it could be forced to come off schedule this year

  • Facebook parent Meta faces litany of legal, metaverse problems

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Meta’s legal problems as well as the outlook for the metaverse.

  • Broadcom to Buy VMware in $61 Billion Bet on Unsexy Software

    The cash-and-stock deal marks the biggest bet yet that the boom in enterprise software demand will endure despite the economic tumult.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies Down 80% (or More) to Buy Right Now

    For instance, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) are down 80% and 86%, respectively. Crypto prices have always bounced back in the past, and Solana and Chainlink are backed by a compelling investment thesis. Thanks to a unique proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, Solana can theoretically handle 50,000 transactions per second.

  • Sony to ramp up PS5 production and broaden games portfolio

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Sony Group Corp said it plans to ramp up production of its PlayStation 5 console as supply chain snarls ease and signalled a radical broadening of its games portfolio including more titles on PC and mobile. The PS5, which went on sale in November 2020, undersold its predecessor in its second year due to component shortages which have roiled the electronics industry. Beyond the initial ramp up "we're planning for heavy further increases in console production, taking us to production levels that we've never achieved before," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told an investor briefing.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to NVIDIA's first quarter earnings call. Simona Jankowski, you may begin your conference. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, president and chief executive officer, and Colette Kress, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Broadcom to acquire VMware in $61 billion deal

    Broadcom Inc. said Thursday morning that it has reached an agreement to acquire VMware Inc. . The deal values VMware at about $61 billion and will see Broadcom assume roughly $8 billion of VMware's net debt. VMware shares had surged 25% in Monday trading after media reports suggested a deal was imminent, and the stock was up 0.3% in premarket trading Thursday. Broadcom's stock was up 1.6% premarket. Broadcom said in a release that once the deal is complete, the company plans to operate its Broad

  • Apple to Keep iPhone Production Flat as Market Grows Tougher

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning to keep iPhone production roughly flat in 2022, a conservative stance as the year turns increasingly challenging for the smartphone industry.Most Read from BloombergRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaStocks Buoyed by Retail Strength in Risk-On Day: Markets WrapTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceJapan to Start Reopening to Foreign To

  • U.S. bill would bar Google, Apple from hosting apps that accept China's digital yuan

    Republican Senators want to bar U.S. app stores including Apple and Google from hosting apps that allow payments to be made with China's digital currency, according to a copy of proposed legislation seen by Reuters, amid fears the payment system could allow Beijing to spy on Americans. The bill to be unveiled on Thursday by Senators Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio and Mike Braun states that companies that own or control app stores "shall not carry or support any app in [their] app store(s) within the United States that supports or enables transactions in e-CNY".

  • Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion deal

    (Reuters) -Broadcom Inc said on Thursday it will acquire cloud computing company VMware Inc in a $61 billion cash-and stock deal, the chipmaker's biggest and boldest bid to diversify its business into enterprise software. The acquisition is the second biggest announced globally so far this year, trailing only Microsoft Corp's $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc. The offer of $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 of a Broadcom share for each VMware stock represents a premium of nearly 49% to the stock's last close before talks of the deal were first reported on May 22.

  • Broadcom Builds $60 Billion Hedge Against Chip Turmoil With VMware Pursuit

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan is circling his latest target in a streak of software-company acquisitions, this time pursuing VMware Inc. to add steadier revenue flow and wider margins as a hedge against the dramatic ups and downs of demand in the semiconductor business.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibi

  • D&I Weekly News Round-Up: Neurodiversity, Stereotypes and More

    by Caroline Berns, Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Talent Acquisition, MMEA

  • 9 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • What Is A Layer 1 Network?

    Although Bitcoin launched in early 2009, it took until 2017 for blockchains to go mainstream. And only in November 2021 – almost 12 years after Bitcoin’s launch – did crypto’s market cap peak at $2.9T. Bitcoin’s growth created immeasurable wealth and changed how society perceives money – and who controls its issuance. But along the … What Is A Layer 1 Network? Read More »

  • 11 Best Robotics Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best robotics stocks under $10. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the robotics industry, go directly to 5 Best Robotics Stocks Under $10. Many key industries around the globe are increasingly adopting the use of robots in manufacturing, as complex tasks can be performed in […]

  • See why a $20 mouse pad is the coolest Amazon gadget we found this week

    Some of the coolest gadgets on Amazon are things you would never expect. We’re not talking about popular products like Apple’s AirPods Pro, though it’s worth noting that they’re on sale right now with a $52 discount. Hurry and you can snag AirPods Pro for just $197! We’re talking about cool lesser-known gadgets like the … The post See why a $20 mouse pad is the coolest Amazon gadget we found this week appeared first on BGR.