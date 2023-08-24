From Lab To Sea: The Startups Landing Sustainable Fish On Your Plate

Two startups — Mycorena and Revo Foods — are developing a sustainable “fish” that’s never been in the ocean.

Mycorena is a Scandinavian company that came about from the CEO’s research into fungi’s potential as an alternative material. The research uncovered fungi’s nutritional power. The firm received funding from GU Ventures to build a lab and then created Promyc, its first mycoprotein product. The company’s core goal in 2023 is reaching commercial scale and developing partnerships with firms like Revo Foods.

Revo Foods offers a range of products in more than 20 countries. It aims to reduce overfishing and provide consumers with healthier options that do not contain some of the toxins found in wild and farm-raised seafood stocks. The company’s processes use a minimal amount of freshwater for processing and markedly fewer carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional fished salmon processes.

Revo Foods partnered with Mycorena to create 3D-printed vegan seafood. Mycorena’s fungi-based alternative protein is a low-fat, high-protein and high-fiber substance. This paste flows into a 3D printer for the creation of “fish” patties.

The 3D printer is crucial for developing a look and texture that replicates the visual appeal and in-mouth feel of fish. The company makes its product out of fungal mycelium, which can grow exponentially in size in just a day, so a large-scale facility can produce significant quantities to meet growing demand. Mycorena’s product is sustainable, requires fewer resources than traditional methods and protects fish feedstocks, which are under constant pressure.

3D-printed fish is just one of the many novel uses of 3D printing technology that is transforming various industries.

3D Printing Innovations

Construction: Apis Cor is a startup transforming construction through its 3D-printed concrete walls. The company can create customized walls for both residential and commercial projects in just a few days at a lower cost than traditional labor-intensive methods. It uses a proprietary concrete mixture fed into a robot with 3D-printing capabilities. Such techniques can provide relief to the ongoing housing crisis through lowered costs and on-demand construction in challenging settings.

Healthcare: 3D printing is revolutionizing healthcare. It enables multiple industry improvements, including customized and light prosthetics, detailed models of organs so surgeons can perform trial procedures and stronger bone and joint implants that last longer and provide more mobility.

Aerospace: 3D printing enables aerospace firms to create lighter and stronger parts, from the airframe to passenger seats. Every reduced pound can translate into substantial fuel savings, making 3D printing invaluable for crafting small batches of parts to high standards.

Film and TV: Films like “Black Panther” are using 3D printing to create intricate costumes and props on set. With 3D printers, studios can build custom, on-demand items that are realistic looking and help them meet tight deadlines.

Supply chain: The pandemic exposed flaws in modern supply chains, especially in situations where companies could not fulfill orders because of a few missing parts. 3D printing can move supply chains along by providing companies with an on-demand partner. For example, during the pandemic, some firms used 3D printing to create parts for ventilators and protective equipment to boost production during extraordinarily high demand.

