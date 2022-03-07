ANY LAB TEST NOW Franchise Owners Receive Prestigious Industry Honor

Austin Couple Named Franchisees of the Year by International Franchise Association

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / ANY LAB TEST NOW®, the nation's premier direct access lab testing company, is thrilled to announce that the International Franchise Association (IFA) has named Sean and Sarah Toney, owners of six ANY LAB TEST NOW stores in Austin, Texas, as Franchisees of the Year. The honor was announced at the IFA's 62nd Annual Convention in San Diego, California.

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchisees that exemplify at least one of IFA's core pillars: Community, Workforce, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Veterans.

"We are thrilled to be named an IFA Franchisee of the Year," says Sarah Toney. "Sean and I are so proud of the progressive culture we create for our employees. We realized early on the importance of creating a workplace where our team feels happy, content, and valued. We pay our staff above industry standards and carve out opportunities for advancement. We have a very tenured team because of our workplace strategy. The trickle-down of this is the quality of care and service they provide our customers, which ultimately has a positive impact on our bottom line."

The Toneys opened their first ANY LAB TEST NOW franchise in 2008. They worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 15 years and knew firsthand the problems associated with the healthcare system. Through ANY LAB TEST NOW, they realized they could help disrupt one aspect of healthcare by making lab testing convenient and more affordable, providing direct access to more than 8,000 medical lab tests. Read more about the Toney's story here.

"We are so proud of the accomplishments of Sean and Sarah. It didn't take them long to become one of the top franchises in our system, as well as respected leaders and employers in their community," said Clarissa Bradstock, CEO at ANY LAB TEST NOW. "The Toneys provide essential and stable jobs, competitive wages, benefits, and upward mobility. They are a shining example of how a local business can make a big impact and help not only individuals, but a whole community, thrive. We are thrilled to see the Toneys honored for their commitment to their employees and the city of Austin."

Story continues

The franchise industry, on average, provides higher wages, better benefits, and more leave than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater opportunities to underserved communities and aspiring entrepreneurs, according to Oxford Economics research. In fact, local franchises, like ANY LAB TEST NOW of Austin, create 2.3 times as many jobs as comparable non-franchise businesses and produce sales that are 1.8 times higher.

"Franchisee of the Year Awards are the highest honors presented to individual franchisees," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "Sean and Sarah Toney represent some of the best entrepreneurs in the country, and we are proud to recognize their contributions to their communities, their employees, and all those they serve."

About ANY LAB TEST NOW ®

Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient, and cost-effective, transparent manner. With more than 200 franchises around the U.S., ANY LAB TEST NOW offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity, and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.

