ANY LAB TEST NOW(R) Celebrates Another Year on Franchise Times 500 List

Direct Access Lab Company is Among Leaders in the Health and Medical Sector

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Any Lab Test Now®a national franchise offering retail direct access lab testing, has secured its spot on the Franchise Times Top 500 Ranking for the sixth year. Any Lab Test Now® ranks No. 344 and the new ranking shows the franchise brand continues to be a top performer in the health and medical industry.

"We are very proud to be recognized on this prestigious list for six years," says Clarissa Windham-Bradstock,CEO of Any Lab Test Now®. "The growth we've experienced at Any Lab Test Now® exemplifies the value of our brand to entrepreneurs who become franchise owners - likewise to families and businesses across the country who recognize the high level of services we are able to provide. We offer thousands of standard lab tests that are easy to access, at transparent prices, without having to make an appointment," Bradstock explains.

The Franchise Times Top 500is an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. Utilizing a database that began in 1999, the rankings are based on a combination of companies' voluntary reports and publicly available data, including the franchises' most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Media Contact:

Nancy Bostrom

nbostrom@919marketing.com

919-459-8163

About ANY LAB TEST NOW®

Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW® is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient, cost-effective, and transparent manner. With more than 201 franchises around the United States, ANY LAB TEST NOW® offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses, including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW®, visit www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.

